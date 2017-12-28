2018 Year In Preview

Raise your hand if you’re ready to say farewell to the dumpster fire of a year that was 2017? Yeah, us too.
In the spirit of moving on and looking ahead, let’s start by loading up our calendars with good stuff we actually want to see and do in 2018.
—Save The Dates—
•ANNUAL FESTIVALS and MAJOR COMMUNITY EVENTS
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 10
pensacolamardigras.com
FemFest
Feb. 12-18
facebook.com/femfestpcola
Pensacon: Pensacola Comic Con
Feb. 23-25
pensacon.com
Ciclovia Open Streets
March 24
pensacolaopenstreets.com
Pensacola JazzFest
April 7-8
jazzpensacola.com
Blue Wahoo’s Home Opener
April 11
bluewahoos.com
Pensacola Crawfish Festiva
May4-6
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Hangout Fest
May 18-20
hangoutmusicfest.com
Pen Air Grand Fiesta Parade
June 1
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 14
newsairshow.com
Pensacola Greek Festival
Oct. 12-14
pensacolagreekfestival.com
Pensacola Interstate Fair
Oct. 18-28
pensacolafair.com
Pensacola Seafood Festival
Sept. 28-30
fiestaoffiveflags.org
The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival
Nov. 2-4
ggaf.org
Foo Foo Festival
Nov. 1-12
foofoofest.com
Frank Brown Songwriter’s Fest
Nov. 8-18
fbisf.com
Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Nov. 2-3
naspensacolaairshow.com
•CULTURAL PERFORMANCES
BALLET PENSACOLA
balletpensacola.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center
An American In Paris
Feb. 16-18
Aladdin
April 20-22 and 27-28
PENSACOLA OPERA
pensacolaopera.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
Madama Butterfly
Jan.26 and 28
Man of La Mancha
March 16 and 18
PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center
Improvable Cause
Jan. 6
Wit
Jan. 20-21
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Jan. 26-28, Feb. 1-4 and 8-11
24 Hour Theatre: Spring
March 3
In A Forest Dark and Deep
March 9-11 and 15-17
Little Women
April 6-8 and 12-15
Little Women: School Show
April 11
Short Attention Span Theatre
May 4-6 and 10-13
The Odd Couple
June 8-10 and 14-17
The Snow White Variety Show
July 14-15 and 21-22
Mary Poppins
July 27-29, Aug. 2-5 and 9-12
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
pensacolasymphony.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
Beethoven and Blue Jeans
Jan. 13
Mozart Madness
Feb. 3
All You Need is Love: A Beatles Tribute
Feb. 10
Papa Haydn
March 3
Russian Spectacular: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky
April 7
Symphonie Fantastique
April 28
Music for Families
May 19
BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES
pensacolasaenger.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Jan. 18
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Feb. 6
Jersey Boys
March 26
Rent 20th Anniversary Tour
May 30
•SELECT CONCERTS, LIVE MUSIC EVENTS and COMEDY SHOWS
VINYL MUSIC HALL
vinylmusichall.com
They Might Be Giants
Jan. 28
Futurebirds
Jan. 31
Less Than Jake
Feb. 9
G Love and Special Sauce
Feb. 11
Rebirth Brass Band
Feb. 21
Marc Broussard
Feb. 25
The Soul Rebels
March 1
The Wailers
April 15
Ty Segall
April 21
PENSACOLA BAY CENTER
pensacolabaycenter.com
Jim Gaffigan
Feb. 11
Justin Moore
March 24
SAENGER THEATRE
pensacolasaenger.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jan. 17
WUWF Presents: Capitol Steps
Jan. 19
Travis Tritt
Jan. 20
An Evening with Ronnie Milsap presented by Big Spring Entertainment
Feb. 16
Daniel O’Donnell
Feb. 20
Jonny Lang
Feb. 21
Robert Cray Band
Feb. 22
Brain Candy Live
March 9
Tao Drum Heart
March 10
Celtic Woman – Homecoming Tour
April 25
Joe Bonamassa
May 17
•SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS and TRIS
Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K
Jan. 13
pensacolarunners.com
Double Bridge Run: 15K and 5K
Feb. 3
doublebridgerun.com
Blackwater 50K Ultra Trail Run Challenge
Feb. 17
werunwild.com
Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K and Kids Run
March 3
bayouhillsrun.org
McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run
March 10
mcguiresirishpub.com
Rock n’ Fly: Half Marathon and 5K
March 17
runrocknfly.com
Blackwater 10 mile Trail Run Challenge
March 24
werunwild.com
Fiesta of Five Flags 10K and 5K
May 5
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Pensacola Triathlon
April 29
tripensacola.com
Pensacola Marathon and Half Marathon
Nov. 11
marathonpensacola.com
————————————–
Books to read in 2018… Because they’ll be movies
If you want to get a head start on pop culture, here’s a list of books you’ll want to check out before they make it to the big screen.
•Call Me by Your Name
People have been calling out Oscar predictions since “Call Me by Your Name” started limited screenings in November. It shares the love story between a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old grad student in Italy. Even if you’ve already seen the movie, take the time to read the 2007 novel by André Aciman.
Playing in select cities now
•Ophelia
Time to brush the dust off your CliffsNotes. This year, Shakespeare fans should be on the lookout for “Ophelia,” a retelling of the play Hamlet told from the perspective of the tragic heroine. The movie is based on the book by Lisa M. Klein. Daisy Ridley stars as Ophelia.
In theaters January
•Molly’s Game
Based on the autobiography from Molly Bloom, “Molly’s Game” follows the story of an Olympic-class skier who becomes the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and then became an FBI target. The book is getting the Aaron Sorkin treatment and is already creating some awards season buzz.
In theaters Jan. 5
•A Wrinkle in Time
The time-traveling classic by Madeleine L’Engle is being re-imagined with “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and Disney studios. You’re definitely going to want to watch the movie thanks to big names such as Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and, um, Oprah. Brush up on the book before you travel by tesseract.
In theaters March 9
•Ready Player One
Steven Spielberg is bringing the sci-fi adventure that is “Ready Player One” to the big screen. The story follows a creator of a virtual reality world who challenges users to find his Easter Egg and have his fortune. Fans of “Master of None” will be happy to see Lena Waithe in the cast.
In theaters March 30
•Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Time to pick up that book you keep seeing at the Target checkout line. Director Richard Linklater is bringing the quirky book by Maria Semple “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” to theaters this year. The story follows 15-year-old Bee as she looks for her anxiety-ridden mother who disappeared.
In theaters May 11
•The Jungle Book
Maybe you already read Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” in preparation for the live-action Disney film in 2016. Well, you have another chance to see the movie as Warner Bros. makes their own version of the tale starring Cate Blanchett, Andy Serkis and Christian Bale.
In theaters Oct. 19
•Between Shades of Gray
Nope, not part of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy. This movie is based on the novel by Ruta Sepetys, which follows an aspiring artist in 1941 as her and her family is deported to Siberia. There’s no set date yet for when the movie, which is titled “Ashes in the Snow” will be coming to the big screen though.
In theaters sometime next year
•The Bell Jar
Kirsten Dunst is directing “The Bell Jar” based on the Sylvia Plath book by the same name. It’s not the first time this story has been on the big screen, but with Dakota Fanning playing the protagonist Esther Greenwood, viewers are excited to see how this story is retold.
In theaters sometime next year
•The Hate U Give
When “The Hate U Give” was released in early 2017 by writer Angie Thomas about a 16-year-old girl called to testify after witnessing a police shooting, it quickly made it to the top of must-read lists.
In theaters sometime next year
————————————–
Podcasts to binge in 2018
One thing is certain. Podcasts are not a fleeting fad. If anything, they are only getting better and more prevalent. Not sure where to start, or unsure about what to listen to after “My Favorite Murder”? Here’s some suggestions to look out for in the new year.
•Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations
Who doesn’t want a weekly dose of Oprah? If you’ve watched Super Soul Sunday on OWN or the live feeds on Oprah’s Facebook page, now you can download the conversations to your podcast feed. Hear Shonda Rhimes talk about the power of saying “yes” or Joe Biden reflect on his career and life.
•Thirst Aid Kit
Brought to you by the same website that helps you find out what kind of waffle you are, this BuzzFeed podcast is two lovely ladies, Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi, talking about the men they fancy from books, movies, TV shows, cartoons…you name it. And to top it all off, each episode ends with some amazing fan fiction.
•My Dad Wrote a Porno
Don’t let the title fool you, this is a comedy podcast. Season 4 begins in 2018 with a new “Belinda Blinked” novel and probably more cringe-inducing ways to describe body parts. Don’t worry, you don’t have to listen to Season 1 through 3 to get up to speed.
•Lovett or Leave It
Fans of “Pod Save America” are probably already on board for this new podcast from speech and screenwriter Jon Lovett. From the Crooked Media family of podcasts, the show talks about politics in a very frank and funny way.
•The Daily
If you haven’t already started listening to The New York Times’ podcast, “The Daily” then add this 20-minute show to your morning routine to get updates on the day’s news and listen to short interviews from NYT journalists.
•Planet Money
From economics majors to business neophytes, NPR’s Planet Money is for anyone. The show discusses economics in a very practical and entertaining way and explores other topics such as Bitcoin, space and more.
•Nancy
Best friends Kathy Tu and Tobin Low discuss life for LGBTQ individuals in this podcast from WNYC studios. They share stories with people from all walks of life, because as the bio says “everyone’s a little bit gay.”
•More Perfect
Decisions made by the Supreme Court shape our life in American more than we probably know. This Radiolab podcast researches and explores major SCOTUS decisions in each episode.
•The New Yorker Radio Hour
The famous “New Yorker” magazine creates stories in a whole new medium in this weekly show presented by editor David Remnick.
•Homecoming
If you haven’t yet listened to the radio drama from Gimlet media, do so now. The show is currently being worked into a TV show for Amazon. Because it not just about books being made into movies anymore. It’s podcasts being made into TV shows too.