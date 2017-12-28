2018 Year In Preview

Raise your hand if you’re ready to say farewell to the dumpster fire of a year that was 2017? Yeah, us too.

In the spirit of moving on and looking ahead, let’s start by loading up our calendars with good stuff we actually want to see and do in 2018.

—Save The Dates—

•ANNUAL FESTIVALS and MAJOR COMMUNITY EVENTS

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 10

pensacolamardigras.com

FemFest

Feb. 12-18

facebook.com/femfestpcola

Pensacon: Pensacola Comic Con

Feb. 23-25

pensacon.com

Ciclovia Open Streets

March 24

pensacolaopenstreets.com

Pensacola JazzFest

April 7-8

jazzpensacola.com

Blue Wahoo’s Home Opener

April 11

bluewahoos.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festiva

May4-6

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Fest

May 18-20

hangoutmusicfest.com

Pen Air Grand Fiesta Parade

June 1

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Pensacola Beach Air Show

July 14

newsairshow.com

Pensacola Greek Festival

Oct. 12-14

pensacolagreekfestival.com

Pensacola Interstate Fair

Oct. 18-28

pensacolafair.com

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Sept. 28-30

fiestaoffiveflags.org

The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival

Nov. 2-4

ggaf.org

Foo Foo Festival

Nov. 1-12

foofoofest.com

Frank Brown Songwriter’s Fest

Nov. 8-18

fbisf.com

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Nov. 2-3

naspensacolaairshow.com

•CULTURAL PERFORMANCES

BALLET PENSACOLA

balletpensacola.com

Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

An American In Paris

Feb. 16-18

Aladdin

April 20-22 and 27-28

PENSACOLA OPERA

pensacolaopera.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

Madama Butterfly

Jan.26 and 28

Man of La Mancha

March 16 and 18

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

Improvable Cause

Jan. 6

Wit

Jan. 20-21

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Jan. 26-28, Feb. 1-4 and 8-11

24 Hour Theatre: Spring

March 3

In A Forest Dark and Deep

March 9-11 and 15-17

Little Women

April 6-8 and 12-15

Little Women: School Show

April 11

Short Attention Span Theatre

May 4-6 and 10-13

The Odd Couple

June 8-10 and 14-17

The Snow White Variety Show

July 14-15 and 21-22

Mary Poppins

July 27-29, Aug. 2-5 and 9-12

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

pensacolasymphony.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

Beethoven and Blue Jeans

Jan. 13

Mozart Madness

Feb. 3

All You Need is Love: A Beatles Tribute

Feb. 10

Papa Haydn

March 3

Russian Spectacular: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky

April 7

Symphonie Fantastique

April 28

Music for Families

May 19

BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES

pensacolasaenger.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage

Jan. 18

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

Feb. 6

Jersey Boys

March 26

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

May 30

•SELECT CONCERTS, LIVE MUSIC EVENTS and COMEDY SHOWS

VINYL MUSIC HALL

vinylmusichall.com

They Might Be Giants

Jan. 28

Futurebirds

Jan. 31

Less Than Jake

Feb. 9

G Love and Special Sauce

Feb. 11

Rebirth Brass Band

Feb. 21

Marc Broussard

Feb. 25

The Soul Rebels

March 1

The Wailers

April 15

Ty Segall

April 21

PENSACOLA BAY CENTER

pensacolabaycenter.com

Jim Gaffigan

Feb. 11

Justin Moore

March 24

SAENGER THEATRE

pensacolasaenger.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jan. 17

WUWF Presents: Capitol Steps

Jan. 19

Travis Tritt

Jan. 20

An Evening with Ronnie Milsap presented by Big Spring Entertainment

Feb. 16

Daniel O’Donnell

Feb. 20

Jonny Lang

Feb. 21

Robert Cray Band

Feb. 22

Brain Candy Live

March 9

Tao Drum Heart

March 10

Celtic Woman – Homecoming Tour

April 25

Joe Bonamassa

May 17

•SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS and TRIS

Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K

Jan. 13

pensacolarunners.com

Double Bridge Run: 15K and 5K

Feb. 3

doublebridgerun.com

Blackwater 50K Ultra Trail Run Challenge

Feb. 17

werunwild.com

Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K and Kids Run

March 3

bayouhillsrun.org

McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run

March 10

mcguiresirishpub.com

Rock n’ Fly: Half Marathon and 5K

March 17

runrocknfly.com

Blackwater 10 mile Trail Run Challenge

March 24

werunwild.com

Fiesta of Five Flags 10K and 5K

May 5

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Pensacola Triathlon

April 29

tripensacola.com

Pensacola Marathon and Half Marathon

Nov. 11

marathonpensacola.com

————————————–

Books to read in 2018… Because they’ll be movies

If you want to get a head start on pop culture, here’s a list of books you’ll want to check out before they make it to the big screen.

•Call Me by Your Name

People have been calling out Oscar predictions since “Call Me by Your Name” started limited screenings in November. It shares the love story between a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old grad student in Italy. Even if you’ve already seen the movie, take the time to read the 2007 novel by André Aciman.

Playing in select cities now

•Ophelia

Time to brush the dust off your CliffsNotes. This year, Shakespeare fans should be on the lookout for “Ophelia,” a retelling of the play Hamlet told from the perspective of the tragic heroine. The movie is based on the book by Lisa M. Klein. Daisy Ridley stars as Ophelia.

In theaters January

•Molly’s Game

Based on the autobiography from Molly Bloom, “Molly’s Game” follows the story of an Olympic-class skier who becomes the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and then became an FBI target. The book is getting the Aaron Sorkin treatment and is already creating some awards season buzz.

In theaters Jan. 5

•A Wrinkle in Time

The time-traveling classic by Madeleine L’Engle is being re-imagined with “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and Disney studios. You’re definitely going to want to watch the movie thanks to big names such as Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and, um, Oprah. Brush up on the book before you travel by tesseract.

In theaters March 9

•Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg is bringing the sci-fi adventure that is “Ready Player One” to the big screen. The story follows a creator of a virtual reality world who challenges users to find his Easter Egg and have his fortune. Fans of “Master of None” will be happy to see Lena Waithe in the cast.

In theaters March 30

•Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Time to pick up that book you keep seeing at the Target checkout line. Director Richard Linklater is bringing the quirky book by Maria Semple “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” to theaters this year. The story follows 15-year-old Bee as she looks for her anxiety-ridden mother who disappeared.

In theaters May 11

•The Jungle Book

Maybe you already read Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” in preparation for the live-action Disney film in 2016. Well, you have another chance to see the movie as Warner Bros. makes their own version of the tale starring Cate Blanchett, Andy Serkis and Christian Bale.

In theaters Oct. 19

•Between Shades of Gray

Nope, not part of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy. This movie is based on the novel by Ruta Sepetys, which follows an aspiring artist in 1941 as her and her family is deported to Siberia. There’s no set date yet for when the movie, which is titled “Ashes in the Snow” will be coming to the big screen though.

In theaters sometime next year

•The Bell Jar

Kirsten Dunst is directing “The Bell Jar” based on the Sylvia Plath book by the same name. It’s not the first time this story has been on the big screen, but with Dakota Fanning playing the protagonist Esther Greenwood, viewers are excited to see how this story is retold.

In theaters sometime next year

•The Hate U Give

When “The Hate U Give” was released in early 2017 by writer Angie Thomas about a 16-year-old girl called to testify after witnessing a police shooting, it quickly made it to the top of must-read lists.

In theaters sometime next year

————————————–

Podcasts to binge in 2018

One thing is certain. Podcasts are not a fleeting fad. If anything, they are only getting better and more prevalent. Not sure where to start, or unsure about what to listen to after “My Favorite Murder”? Here’s some suggestions to look out for in the new year.

•Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

Who doesn’t want a weekly dose of Oprah? If you’ve watched Super Soul Sunday on OWN or the live feeds on Oprah’s Facebook page, now you can download the conversations to your podcast feed. Hear Shonda Rhimes talk about the power of saying “yes” or Joe Biden reflect on his career and life.

•Thirst Aid Kit

Brought to you by the same website that helps you find out what kind of waffle you are, this BuzzFeed podcast is two lovely ladies, Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi, talking about the men they fancy from books, movies, TV shows, cartoons…you name it. And to top it all off, each episode ends with some amazing fan fiction.

•My Dad Wrote a Porno

Don’t let the title fool you, this is a comedy podcast. Season 4 begins in 2018 with a new “Belinda Blinked” novel and probably more cringe-inducing ways to describe body parts. Don’t worry, you don’t have to listen to Season 1 through 3 to get up to speed.

•Lovett or Leave It

Fans of “Pod Save America” are probably already on board for this new podcast from speech and screenwriter Jon Lovett. From the Crooked Media family of podcasts, the show talks about politics in a very frank and funny way.

•The Daily

If you haven’t already started listening to The New York Times’ podcast, “The Daily” then add this 20-minute show to your morning routine to get updates on the day’s news and listen to short interviews from NYT journalists.

•Planet Money

From economics majors to business neophytes, NPR’s Planet Money is for anyone. The show discusses economics in a very practical and entertaining way and explores other topics such as Bitcoin, space and more.

•Nancy

Best friends Kathy Tu and Tobin Low discuss life for LGBTQ individuals in this podcast from WNYC studios. They share stories with people from all walks of life, because as the bio says “everyone’s a little bit gay.”

•More Perfect

Decisions made by the Supreme Court shape our life in American more than we probably know. This Radiolab podcast researches and explores major SCOTUS decisions in each episode.

•The New Yorker Radio Hour

The famous “New Yorker” magazine creates stories in a whole new medium in this weekly show presented by editor David Remnick.

•Homecoming

If you haven’t yet listened to the radio drama from Gimlet media, do so now. The show is currently being worked into a TV show for Amazon. Because it not just about books being made into movies anymore. It’s podcasts being made into TV shows too.