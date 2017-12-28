’Tis the Season to See a Movie

By Joshua Encinias

Since the year 2000, Christmas week has consistently been the highest grossing week of the year at the box office. The obvious reason is once you’re done opening presents, what else are you supposed to do? Hang out with family? Sure, but if you’re going to hang out, better do it in a dark room without talking to one another.

This holiday season has no shortage of movies to see. There’s “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Effron and Michelle Williams, about P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. There’s also “Downsizing” which is the heady Matt Damon dramedy about shrinking to six inches to live in a community where a hundred thousand dollars is worth a few million.

To give you some ideas beyond those releases, we picked five other films to see over the holidays. “Coco” and “The Last Jedi” are already in theaters (and worth seeing again). Same with “Lady Bird” which is an Oscar-front runner about the comedy and drama of girls growing up. “The Post” is Steven Spielberg’s latest, about Nixon-era politics in the newspaper industry, with an allusion to current issues with the press. Lastly, “The Shape of Water” goes where no mute, female janitor has gone before: into the arms of an amphibian man.

•Coco

By the time Christmas has come and gone, most filmgoers will have already seen Pixar’s “Coco.” But for those who only go to the movies at Christmas, this is the best non-Star Wars movie of the season. “Coco” follows a boy named Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) into the afterlife on Día de los Muertos to receive a blessing from the deceased Mexican entertainer, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). The film is filled with marigolds of vivid, neon colors. Marigolds are the flower used on Día de los Muertos to remember deceased loved ones, and in the film, a bridge of them connect the world of the living and the dead.

“Coco” isn’t the first Disney movie about the afterlife. Walt Disney created “The Skeleton Dance” in 1929, but this story has a full cast of characters who live in the Mexican village of Santa Cecilia, Miguel’s hometown. His family rejects Miguel’s pursuit of music which sends him on a quest to discover why, in a musically-rich culture, his family rejects it. The story’s plot is zany, if not tedious at times, but it changes gears in the most heartwarming way during the second act. It should also be noted that “Coco” is Pixar’s first musical. The soundtrack is sung in Spanish and others in English, and all of the Mexican-inspired tunes are catchy.

•Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi

Kathleen Kennedy has lead Lucasfilm with an iron fist since George Lucas retired. Most recently, she hired Ron Howard to replace Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The “Star Wars Story” standalone films were sold to the public as more experimental, auteur-driven projects than their Episode counterparts. That hasn’t proved to be the case. Instead it’s proved that in Hollywood, this is the era of producer auteurs. Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” picks up where J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” leaves off. But after the fun rehashing of previous Star Wars plots in “Awakens,” it’s really up to Johnson and Kennedy to bring something new to the table in this eighth episode. We already know that this is Carrie Fisher’s last go around as General Leia and Luke Skywalker lets us know what’s up with the Jedi. One hopes Luke means the Jedi should go the route of integration, with a worldview that’s less black and white and gnostic. And the porgs look cute.

•The Post

Steven Spielberg is set to wow the diaspora of Obama-era politicos with his upcoming film “The Post.” Originally titled “The Pentagon Papers” the title was shortened, assumedly to speak to President Trump’s ongoing war with the news media. The story follows Washington Post journalist Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and the Post’s first female publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) in exposing the public to the Pentagon Papers in 1971, which revealed the bill of goods the Nixon administration sold to the American public to fuel the Vietnam War. One thing “The Post” guarantees is that Streep and Trump will go for a second round come awards season. We can’t wait for that.

•Lady Bird

Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s new film “Lady Bird” is packed with the ‘brain trust’ of American theater: Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Lois Smith. Joining them are some of the finest young actors of their generation with Saoirse Ronan as Lady Bird, Lucas Hedges and Timothée Chalamet as her two love interests, and Beanie Feldstein as Lady Bird’s doting best friend, Julie. Usually movies about teenage girls center around one guy, but in “Lady Bird,” there’s not one guy, there’s two, and they’re both wrong. The true heart of the story is about the love between Lady Bird and her mother. The movie asks the question, what is personhood for young women?

•The Shape of Water

An other-worldly story, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962, “The Shape of Water” follows a mute janitor working at a lab who falls in love with an amphibious man being held captive there and devises a plan to help him escape. The movie is an allegory of the 1960s Civil Rights movement with progressive characters, but they’re characterized like they’re in an episode of “Leave It To Beaver.” There’s Elisa (Sally Hawkins), the horny, mute janitor and her neighbor Giles (Richard Jenkins), the repressed homosexual artist. They help the captured amphibian man (Doug Jones) escape from his torturer, a George Wallace-like character named Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon). The film oscillates between gorgeous aquatic imagery and truly grotesque occurrences. “The Shape of Water” is the only movie we can say that is not for the weak of stomach but is for the tenderhearted.

Stream On

Even if you don’t have time to make it to theaters this holiday season, just an hour or two of downtime can bring some perspective to the hectic pace of holiday travel and parties. So if you can take the time for yourself, we have a few suggestions for holiday streaming. We picked five movies that use humor and wit to deal with family drama that the holidays often amplify. The movies are easily found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and we note where to find each one.

•Home for the Holidays

Available on Amazon Prime Video, directed by Jodie Foster

Most holiday movies are about cheer. “Home for the Holidays” is about surviving them. With a grasp of the stress, sense of temporary displacement of adults revisiting their childhood, and lingering conflicts that rear their ugly head year after year, director/actress Jodie Foster made a timeless holiday film. Set at Thanksgiving in the mid-1990s, Claudia (Holly Hunter) is sexually harassed at work and loses her job in one fell swoop. Losing her winter coat when flying home, Claudia wears her mom’s extra, oversized, puffy jacket for the duration of the trip. The coat physically swallows her up and foreshadows the drama and hijinks to come. Claudia’s parents, Adele (Anne Bancroft) and Henry (Charles Durning), fuss with food, their plans and each other. They’re in their 60s and reflecting on the disappointments one racks up in a lifetime. They’re played endearingly true to life by Bancroft and Durning, as hilarious and infuriating. When brother Tommy (Robert Downey Jr.) shows up unexpectedly, all hell breaks loose.

•Moonstruck

Available on Amazon Prime Video, directed by Norman Jewison

Like “Home for the Holidays,” “Moonstuck” is a family comedy about people who tend to get ignored by the movies: lower-middle class people who are looking for purpose and love (just like every other class of people). Cher plays Loretta Castorini, a bookkeeper in Brooklyn who falls in love with the brother of the man she agreed to marry. Danny Aiello plays Loretta’s fiance, Johnny Cammareri, and Nicolas Cage plays his brother Ronny, the one-handed love interest. When we meet Loretta, she’s let herself become an old-maid. Her mother, played by the incredible Olympia Dukakis, is always on her case about settling down with Johnny. But when she accidentally meets Johnny’s brother Ronny, Loretta is swept off her feet by his rough, masculine charm. While Johnny is tending to his dying mother in Italy, Loretta and Ronny have a swift love affair that transforms Loretta while stirring up trouble for everyone else.

•Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Available on Netflix, directed by Stephen Cone

Co-starring “Stranger Thing’s” Joe Keery (aka Steve Harrington), “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” is about the titular Henry Gamble, his mega-church evangelical culture, and one swimming pool birthday party where everyone’s defenses come undone. The movie is a coming of age story for Henry and a coming to terms story for his evangelical parents. In the film, adults pressure Henry’s guests with judgmental behavior and knowing gestures. However, people, like wood, splinter in every which direction when pressure is applied. By the final act, the adults and kids make choices that surprise even themselves. The film inhabits the grey zone of everyday experiences and scenes about freedom and forgiveness run amok in the best way. “Henry Gamble” isn’t an explicitly Christian film, as in, it doesn’t attempt to catechize. But it does articulate that highest of Christian virtues: grace.

•The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Available on Netflix, directed by Noah Baumbach

Another movie about hilarious family dysfunction, this time with Hollywood A-listers Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Emma Thompson. Baumbach’s “Meyerowitz Stories” is akin to “The Royal Tenenbaums” before it: three siblings (all from different mothers and the same patriarch father, Hoffman) reunite after years apart, and the relationship with their artist-father is toxic and in need of mending. When medical trauma hits elder Meyerowitz, the three siblings have to deal with the underlying issues between them as they spend more time with each other than they have in years. The siblings’ tensions boil over after an unfortunate visit to see their father. If you’ve seen any movies by Baumbach, you know family dramedy is familiar territory for the director. “The Meyerowitz Stories” is a highlight among his work for its wit, true sources of familialanger and tension, and the literary denouement.

•Southern Family

Available on Amazon Prime Video, directed by Keith Wilson

The first half of Keith Wilson’s 14-minute documentary shows his southern family in their element among family members, cooking and loving one another. The family is led by two matriarchs: great-grandmother Meemaw and grandmother Nannie. They go for a visit to see Keith in San Francisco and it’s there where Keith comes out as gay to the family. “Southern Family” spends the rest of its time interviewing Meemaw and Nannie as they rock anxiously in a recliner. They sound fearful and cry, but theirs is a fear of breaking through barriers, not resentful fear of the unknown. While it isn’t reminiscent of every coming out story, the documentary is hopeful with raw honesty and unconditional love.