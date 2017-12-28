News of the Weird 12/28/17

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

The Voices in Our Heads In Parkland, Washington, state troopers and Pierce County Sheriffs officers responded to a call on Nov. 25 about a man who had stopped his SUV in the middle of an intersection and was waving around an AK-47 and screaming about “lizard people.” The 54-year-old Eatonville man obeyed when officers ordered him to lie on the ground, but resisted being handcuffed until officers tased him. He told them he had “snorted methamphetamine to lose weight” and that President Donald Trump had called his home to warn him that the lizard people were coming and his family members were already being held hostage by the “alpha dragon,” according to The News Tribune. “The lizard people are real,” he told police, explaining that he wanted to attract attention so that his “story could be documented for history.”

Yikes! Claudell Curry, 82, and his wife, Odell Marie, 83, heard a loud crashing noise as they watched TV in their San Bernardino, California, home on the evening of Dec. 10. Imagine their surprise when it was NOT Santa Claus, but instead a block of ice the size of a car engine, which had torn through their roof and landed on their bed. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said about a similar incident in November that the ice might have dropped off a passenger airliner, having formed after a leak in the galley. Neither of the Currys was hurt, but “We shiver every time we think we could have been in bed,” Claudell told The San Bernardino Sun.

Awesome! Chuck E. Cheese restaurants are undergoing an evolution of sorts, and employees at the location in Oak Lawn, Illinois, were only following company protocol when they took sledgehammers to the plastic head of the animatronic mouse on Nov. 28. In a video recorded by a reporter with the Oak Lawn Patch, two female employees half-heartedly strike Chuck’s head for several minutes before it finally breaks apart. Meanwhile, other workers load furniture and games into a moving van. The Oak Lawn location has closed after experiencing a particularly difficult period, as it became the scene of violent brawls and gang activity. But they won’t have Chuck E. to kick around anymore.

Inexplicable A suburban parking lot in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has been the scene of repeated crashes, as drivers there can’t seem to avoid the Sage Hill Rock—a large boulder surrounded by yellow cement curbs. At least three photos of cars that have collided with the rock—two hung up on it and the third tipped over on its side—were posted on social media over the weekend of Dec. 2, according to the CBC. “I don’t know how you miss this big rock,” said Brangwyn Jones, who lives in Sage Hill. An employee of a nearby business said the rock was placed in its spot to keep people from driving over the curb. The management company of the retail center had planned to remove it, but an uproar from community members (“It’s far too entertaining!”) may have stalled those plans.

•Ja Du of Tampa, Florida, was born a white male named Adam Wheeler. Today, he is not only transsexual, but also considers himself transracial, saying he identifies as a Filipino. “Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” Du told WTSP-TV in November. Du even drives a motorized rickshaw called a Tuk Tuk, a vehicle used for public transportation in the Philippines (but which Filipinos call “trisikels”). However, some Filipino-Americans are less than welcoming, claiming that Du has overlooked centuries of their people’s struggle. “To say you are that race is both unrealistic and problematic,” said Jackie Fernandez, a Filipino-American journalist. She believes Du has crossed a line between “cultural appreciation and appropriation.”

Unclear on the Concept The Jilin Daily newspaper in eastern China has provided a handy guide for residents about what to do in case of a nuclear attack from North Korea. Cartoons illustrate how to wash radioactive contaminants from shoes with water and use cotton swabs to clean out ears. “If war breaks out,” commented the state-backed Global Times, “it is not possible to rule out the Korean Peninsula producing nuclear contaminants, and countermeasures must be … spoken openly about to let the common folk know. But at the same time, there is absolutely no reason to be alarmed.”

It’s Good to Have Goals Ryan Nanni, a sportswriter for SB Nation, had just one career goal for 2017: He wanted to wear the bloomin’ onion costume at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida. He had hinted repeatedly on social media about his wish, but Outback Steakhouse didn’t take notice until he challenged the chain directly on Twitter on Dec. 5: “How many retweets is it going to take for you to let me fulfill my destiny and become Bloomin’ Onion Man?” The Tampa Bay Times reports that when Outback set the bar at 10,000 retweets, Nanni collected more than 13,000 in just 24 hours. “We should’ve made that harder,” Outback tweeted to Nanni. However, Nanni will wear the costume only during the third quarter of the Jan. 1 contest, with a “professional” representing Outback through the remainder of the game.