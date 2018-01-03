Winners & Losers 1/4/18

Winners

Martha A. “Marny” Gilluly

The University of West Florida bestowed on her the UWF Founder’s Medallion. This award symbolizes excellent character that represents the UWF values, extraordinary achievement or distinction in one of several fields and a history of support for the University. From 1998 to 2011, Gilluly served on the UWF Foundation Board of Directors. In 2011, the UWF Foundation Board elected her, as a past UWF Foundation Chair, to be a lifetime Foundation Fellow.

Fred Levin

At its fall commencement, UWF recognized the Pensacola attorney for his remarkable personal and professional achievements, as well as his service to UWF, the Pensacola community and the state of Florida. Levin was named an Honorary Doctor of Laws. The honorary doctorate recognizes distinguished performance and is regarded as the highest form of recognition a university can bestow.

NAS Whiting

Commander Naval Installations Command named Naval Air Station Whiting Field as the recipient of the Installation Excellence Award—its third win over the last four years. The award recognizes top Navy commands at shore for their excellence across several categories, including installation management, program excellence, environmental stewardship, mission successes and community outreach.

Peter Pirolli

The National Academy of Inventors named the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition scientist to its class of 2017 NAI Fellows. With the election of the 2017 class, there are now 912 NAI Fellows worldwide who collectively hold more than 32,000 patents and have helped create more than 9,400 technologies and companies.

Losers

Jack Latvala

“King Jack” saw his legislative career end when a special master, retired Judge Ron Swanson, recommended a criminal probe into allegations that the longtime lawmaker had promised legislative favors for sex. Swanson also found probable cause to support allegations that the senator had repeatedly groped Senate aide Rachel Perrin Rogers and engaged in a pattern of making unwelcome remarks about women’s bodies. Latvala quit the day after the report was released after Gov. Rick Scott and others asked him to step down.

Escambia County

Federal Judge Roger Vinson denied the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the family of Rodney Berry. In May 2015, Berry died in the jail infirmary after having vomited and defecated on himself repeatedly for nearly seven hours. His death was one of five deaths in the county jail in 2015. Corrections Director Michael Tidwell was let go after Inweekly reported on the details of Berry’s and other jail deaths under his command.

Gerald Champagne

The general counsel for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office filed a complaint against the Escambia Board of County Commissioners for violating the Sunshine Law by holding a “shade meeting” and not releasing the minutes of the meeting to ECSO. The State Attorney’s Office ruled no violations were committed. The BCC was allowed to hold a private attorney-client session as long as it was properly noticed and a court reporter recorded the discussion. The transcript is confidential until the litigation is concluded.