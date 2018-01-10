Activist Art

By Shelby Nalepa

New Orleans artist Katrina Andry ‘s engaging exhibition, “Depose and Dispose (of)” is opening Friday at the Pensacola Museum of Art.

The printmaker is known for using her art as a form of activism, illustrating the disenfranchisement of people of color. “Depose and Dispose (of)” will explore systemic brutality and uses animals to personify people of color in vulnerable situations.

“There are two series within the exhibit, with one mainly focusing around the Black Lives Matter movement,” Andry said. “These half-animal, half-person subjects are in vulnerable positions to show how being compared to something outside the human race could have violent consequences.”

Andry said that she explores societal norms and stereotypes through her art, challenging ideas that often negatively label people of color.

“I also use a lot of symbolism in this series, including camouflaged watermelon and big exotic flora, as an overarching theme of stereotypes of black culture,” she said.

The other smaller series in the exhibition is a slave mythology based on the origin of eels called “The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came.” People falling into the water from a ship as they turn into eels, Andry said, is a representation of the loss of life during the Transatlantic slave trade.

Creating large-scale color reduction woodcuts for her pieces, an interactive station showing the artist’s process will accompany the exhibit. Andry will also be hosting a free printmaking workshop at the University of West Florida before the opening reception.

The exhibit will be on display Jan. 12-March 18, so even if you can’t make the opening event you still have plenty of time to see it. Andry will also be returning to Pensacola to participate in UWF’s Downtown Lecture Series Thursday, March 8.

DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF)

WHAT: Opening reception and gallery talk with artist Katrina Andry and PMA curator Amy Bowman-McElhone

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org

VISITING ARTIST WORKSHOP

WHAT: Printmaking workshop with Katrina Andry

WHEN: Noon-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

WHERE: UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy., Bldg. 82

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org