Winners & Losers 1/18/18

Winners

Pete Shinnick

The University of West Florida head football coach Pete Shinnick was named the 2018 American Football Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year Award for NCAA Division II. Shinnick led the Argos (11-4) to the Division II National Championship game in the program’s second-ever season of collegiate football. His team was the fastest program to ever qualify for the Division II NCAA Playoffs.

Innisfree Hotels

Hotel Business, the top hotel industry source for information according to Harvey Research, released the 2017 rankings for Top Management Companies and Top Owners and Developers. Hotel Business ranks Innisfree Hotels as 66th in Management Companies and 49th in Owners and Developers. Innisfree Hotels witnessed a 44 percent growth in 2017 and is poised to grow another 10 percent in 2018.

NAS Pensacola

The base is the recipient of the SECNAV Energy Conservation award that recognizes and promotes excellence in energy management and energy conservation within the Department of the Navy. The efficiency efforts are seen as integral to the development of fighting capabilities. NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel. Its major tenant commands are Naval Aviation Schools Command, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and 23, the Blue Angels, and the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command.

Losers

City of Jacksonville

A joint investigation by the Florida Times-Union and ProPublica, “Walking While Black,” revealed African-Americans in the city are, compared to their size of the population, disproportionately ticketed for jaywalking and related pedestrian violations—55 percent of the tickets, 29 percent of the population. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office argued that the “stopping people for pedestrian violations as a means for establishing probable cause to search them was also fully justified.”

Trump’s Immigration Policy

Gov. Rick Scott blasted President Donald Trump for reportedly disparaging Haiti, El Salvador and Africa during a bipartisan White House meeting on immigration reform. Several news outlets reported Trump questioned why the United States should accept immigrants from “s—hole countries” like Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa. The White House has disputed the statement, but the president reportedly bragged that the comment helped him with his base while staying at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

Florida’s Citrus

Forecasts for the orange production are still dismal compared to past years. The USDA in October projected 54 million boxes of oranges to be produced for 2017-18. In November, that prediction dropped to 50 million and then decreased again in December to 46 million. The January estimate remains at 46 million boxes. Citrus industry production is at the lowest in more than 75 years.