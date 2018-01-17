Outtakes—People vs. Boathouse

By Rick Outzen

On Friday, Jan. 5, Nancy Jean Jenkins, 55, was hit by a car while trying to cross West Cervantes Street near Attucks Court. She died the next morning. In March, Faith Shoemore, 39, walked onto Cervantes Street just east of H Street around 8 p.m. and was hit. She died a short time later.

Raymond Reese thinks both deaths were preventable if only Cervantes had better lighting. In April 2012, he nearly killed a child who wandered onto Cervantes around 7:30 p.m.

“Rick, I was driving west on Cervantes and suddenly saw a small child wearing a yellow shirt standing in the street,” he told me. “I stomped on my brakes and barely missed hitting the child. I left my car in the road and scooped him up to safety.”

The police were called. His mother had called police dispatch to report her child was missing. She had given him a bath at their residence in Attucks Court. While she took care of her other children, the boy had climbed on a chair in the kitchen, unlatched the back door and gotten out of the house.

The child was returned to his mother. Area Housing Commission installed an additional latch on the door to prevent the child from escaping again, according to the police report.

Reese still is haunted by the near accident, and he is frustrated that city, county and state had done nothing to prevent pedestrian deaths on Cervantes.

Reese told me. “People keep dying, and no one cares—not the city, county or state.”

Unknown to Reese, the Department of Transportation has worked out a solution. Last month, the Florida-Alabama TPO (Transportation Planning Organization) was presented a West Cervantes Street Corridor Management Plan that recommended the installation of street level and pedestrian level lighting and mid-block crossings throughout the length of the corridor. The plan called for increased North-South sidewalk connectivity in the vicinity of I, G, and H streets.

The TPO passed a resolution adopting the plan. The City of Pensacola has requested $30 million from Triumph Gulf Coast to implement the plan and pledged $1.5 million for the short-term improvements.

The bad news is the city estimated on the application that the entire plan will take six and a half years to complete. How many pedestrians will die on Cervantes Street in the meantime?

Something needs to be done now. If the mayor’s office could get the Bayview Center within its original $6-milion budget, maybe eliminate the boathouse, the city would have $2 million to put toward pedestrian safety on West Cervantes.

People are more important than a boathouse on Bayou Texar.