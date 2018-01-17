The Buzz 1/18/18

Pelicans in Limbo Will Pensacola get a G League team? The answer is still maybe.

The NBA New Orleans Pelicans are waiting for the Escambia County Commission to make a decision whether to renovate the Pensacola Bay Center or will Triumph Gulf Coast put up $25 million to build a new arena.

Stephen Pate, Director of Governmental Affairs for the Saints and Pelicans teams, told the commission at its committee of the whole on Jan. 11, “We have had conversations with Amy (Lovoy) over the past month, month and a half,” he said. “We really like the area. We think there’s a lot of synergy between the two cities.”

Pate dodged a question from Commission Chair Jeff Bergosh on whether the NBA team would contribute towards the renovations to the Bay Center if the board decided to move forward with $2.25 million investment to meet the NBA’s requirements for the facility.

“I think that’s a discussion we can have once this decision is made later this month,” he said.

The commission did not vote to renovate the Bay Center. Instead, it directed County Administrator Jack Brown to begin the due diligence process and to negotiate an interim agreement with Pensacola Arena Development Partners, the group headed by hotelier Jay Patel, to move forward on the new arena.

However, the commissioners made it clear that the new arena depended on the Triumph Gulf Coast grant to become a reality.

Offshore Drilling Dropped Florida waters were removed last week from White House plans to open previously protected parts of the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern Gulf of Mexico to offshore oil and gas drilling.

On Jan. 9, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke flew into Tallahassee to talk with Gov. Rick Scott and later announced at the Tallahassee International Airport, with Scott by his side, the decision to remove Florida from the drilling proposal.

“The great state of Florida has expressed, and the governor has expressed his desire not to drill and not to have production platforms off the coast,” Zinke said. “We think we have the assets in this country onshore and offshore and the rest of the Gulf to meet the president’s desire for energy dominance.”

The move drew questions about whether the quick decision and manner of announcement by the Trump administration were done to further Scott’s political career.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson — a Democrat, expected to be challenged for his seat later this year by Scott — was quick to call Zinke’s action a “political stunt.”

“I have spent my entire life fighting to keep oil rigs away from our coasts,” Nelson said in a statement. “But now, suddenly, Secretary Zinke announces plans to drill off Florida’s coast and four days later agrees to ‘take Florida off the table?’ I don’t believe it. This is a political stunt orchestrated by the Trump administration to help Rick Scott, who has wanted to drill off Florida’s coast his entire career. We shouldn’t be playing politics with the future of Florida.”

Not In Any Neighborhood The Escambia Board of County Commissioner has instructed staff to find land to swap with Sunbelt Crushing to relocate the business out of the Wedgewood community.

The staff presented six properties to the board at its committee of the whole. They were rejected for either not being zoned properly, too close to other residential areas or incompatible with future land use issues.

Commissioner Lumon May told Inweekly that he would remain firm on getting the concrete crushing operation out of a residential area. He said, “We need to treat every neighborhood as if it’s our neighborhood.”

LeaP’s New Project Once again, Leadership Pensacola (LeaP) will partner with the City of Pensacola on a fitness project. Class of 2018 announced last week its LeaP into Fitness that will provide fitness courts to the Pensacola area.

Three NFC Fitness Courts will be installed at Bayview Park, Legion Field, and Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park. The construction of the courts will be paid for through sponsorships and donations.

NFC has partnered with over 4,000 cities to build fitness courts, and Pensacola is next on the list. These 34.5′x32′ courts are a seven-station, bodyweight fitness circuit and health training system. Each fitness court features 30 individual pieces of equipment, a shock-resistant sports flooring, and is comprised of exercise stations that allow for up to 28 individuals to use the court at the same time. The courts offer hundreds of routines intended to support fitness training for a variety of age groups and intensity levels. Each piece of equipment allows users to leverage their body-weight at different angles and levels of resistance as a tool to improve over time. Beginners will feel just as comfortable as expert athletes when they experience the flexibility and power of the system.

This is the second partnership between the Pensacola Chamber Foundation’s LeaP and the city. The LeaP Class of 2013 built a fitness course around the Pensacola International Airport with the help of the city and sponsorships.

The LeaP into Fitness grand opening will be held on April 27, at Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park to unveil the first NFC Fitness Court built in Pensacola. To learn more, visit cityofpensacola.com/leapintofitness.

Governmental Prayer Breakfast Escambia County Commissioner Grover Robinson will be given the 2018 God in Government Award at the 42nd Annual Governmental Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. The breakfast will be held at Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. The breakfast line opens at 8:30 a.m.

The Annual Governmental Prayer Breakfast has a single purpose, which transcends denominational and political affiliation that is to encourage moral and spiritual values in government. The keynote speaker is Pastor Joey Rogers of Pace Assembly Ministries.

Tickets are $15 per person or $120 for a reserved table for eight. Reserved tables should be paid in advance by Jan. 19. Make your checks payable to Governmental Prayer Breakfast and mail them to Governmental Prayer Breakfast, Attn: Jerry Ireland, 5820 Montgomery Ave., Pensacola, FL 32526.

Open Gaetz Day Congressman Matt Gaetz will host an “Open Gaetz Day” in the Cantonment and Ensley areas on Monday, Jan. 22.

The Congressman will be starting the day at 9 a.m. with a visit to Tate High School where he will meet with students, teachers, and parents. Afterwards, Congressman Gaetz will have one-on-one meetings from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with constituents during Mobile Office Hours at Pen-Air Federal Credit Union, 1495 E. Nine Mile Road.

His afternoon will include visits to Ascend Performance Materials (1:15-2:15 p.m.) and Home Depot on W. Nine Mile Road (2:30-3:30 p.m.). From 3:30-6 p.m., Congressman Gaetz will walk door-to-door and visit with residents in Cantonment and Ensley.

Constituents are invited to conclude the “Open Gaetz Day” at the Town Hall Meeting that starts 6:30 pm at Navy Federal Credit Union in the GPO Auditorium on Heritage Oaks Drive. The Congressman will be available to take questions and hear from constituents. His staff will also be available to assist anyone who may be experiencing an issue with a federal agency.

Honoring Wahoos Manager The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will honor outgoing manager Pat Kelly at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Kelly, the winningest coach in Blue Wahoos history, is leaving Pensacola to become the manager of the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

The event is free and open to the public and provides an opportunity to thank Kelly and wish him well. Former Blue Wahoos players Zach Vincej and Shed Long will also be at the event for fans to visit and meet.

Zach Vincej played the 2017 season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats before making his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2017. Vincej was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners this offseason. Shed Long, a member of the Reds’ 40-man roster, is ranked as the Reds No. 7 prospect. Long started the 2017 season with the High-A Daytona Tortugas before a mid-year promotion to Pensacola.

Reds Senior Director of Player Development Jeff Graupe will be available for fans to ask questions and meet.

Leave No Trace Event Gulf Islands National Seashore will welcome Subaru / Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers and Ocean Hour for a day of learning about outdoor ethics and citizen science. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Workshops, programs, and information booths will be setup at the Fort Pickens Discovery Center on Pensacola Beach. Outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels will learn the latest techniques and practices, along with tools and tips for teaching Leave No Trace to friends and family. Ocean Hour will lead a beach cleanup. Subaru / Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will, through games and other fun activities, teach kids how they can embrace Leave No Trace.

Throughout the day tables and booths in the auditorium of the Fort Pickens Discovery Center will offer information about citizen science, outdoor ethics and community engagement and park rangers will offer special games and activities for kids to earn their Junior Ranger Badge.

Eastern National, a not for profit cooperating association which runs the Fort Pickens Bookstore, will offer special discounts to participants in the day’s activities on reusable items to help guests on their way to reducing their footprint on the outdoor world.

Arbor Day Events Several local agencies have joined forces to produce tree giveaway events in observance of Florida’s Arbor Day—Friday, Jan. 19. Escambia and Santa Rosa counties along with the Florida Forest Service will hold events Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20.

Escambia County will hold its tree giveaway and public planting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20 at Barrineau Park Community Center, located at 6055 Barrineau Park Road. Support for the event is provided by the Florida Forest Service and Escambia County UF/IFAS Extension. Each attendee will receive two free native one-gallon trees. Species available include tulip poplar, Chickasaw plum, Shumard oak, and fringe tree.

Santa Rosa County will host tree giveaway events Friday, Jan. 19 at the Navarre Gardens, located at 7254 Navarre Parkway and Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Milton Garden Club, located at 5256 Alabama St. Both events will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to noon, or as long as trees are available. Support for the event will be provided by the Florida Forest Service, Milton Garden Club, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Santa Rosa County UF-IFAS Extension, Master Gardener Association, Santa Rosa Green Up Nursery and Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

Mark Your Calendar The League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area will host a discussion on sexual harassment entitled “The Silence is Broken” on Saturday, Jan. 20. Ed Watson, a Pensacola native and former Legal Officer and Senior Enlisted Adviser in the Marines, will share his insights in a discussion at the monthly League meeting. Watson was responsible for educating and overseeing investigations of sexual harassment and assault allegations in the military. The program is at Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. Coffee is served at 10:15 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. It’s free and open to the public.

District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a Roads and Bridges Town Hall meeting Monday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Ruritan Building located at 7850 Highway 97N in Walnut Hill. Residents are invited and encouraged to attend the open forum event to discuss issues with their commissioner. For more information, email district5@myescambia.com.

LandrumHR, a professional employer organization in Pensacola, FL, is hosting a human resources training webinar on Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. The webinar, titled, “Sex, Drugs and Human Resources: What Every Employer Needs to Know in 2018,” is free to attend and registration is now open. For more details, visit landrumhr.com.

The 19th Annual Cougar Chili Cook-Off, a fundraiser for Escambia Christian School, will be held Jan. 26, 5-7 p.m. in the Escambia Christian School Gym, 3311 W. Moreno St. Tickets for adults are $6 in advance, $7.50 at the door; children 12 and under are $4 in advance, $5 at the door.