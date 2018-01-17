A Progressive Push for Women

By Jennie McKeon

Last year, millions of people across the globe marched in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington to protest the presidency of Donald Trump and policies of a Republican-led Congress.

It was called the Women’s March, but it wasn’t just about issues women face—although that was certainly a big part of it. It was a march for equality and solidarity that sent a powerful day one message to the new administration.

In Pensacola, hundreds gathered in a downpour and marched through downtown streets with their signs waving and their shoes soaking wet.

“I loved every second of it,” said 21-year-old University of West Florida student, Peyton Banfell. “There was such an exciting energy. It made me feel like I can make a change.”

And we didn’t hear the last of the Women’s March that day. Instead, it seems that it set the tone for the rest of the year.

Throughout 2017, women called, texted and emailed lawmakers on important issues. They canvassed and voted. One example came in December when 98 percent of black women voters in Alabama cast their votes for the Democrat Doug Jones in the closely watched Senate race.

Women also ran successful campaigns for public office. Notable wins include Danica Roem, who became Virginia’s first transgender lawmaker and Andrea Jenkins, who became the country’s first openly transgender woman of color to be elected to public office when she was elected to serve on the Minneapolis City Council and finally, Vi Lyles, North Carolina’s first African-American female mayor.

Later in the year, women took a stand against sexual harassment using the hashtag #MeToo started by activist Tarana Burke. Women in Hollywood founded a legal defense fund under the name Time’s Up in response to the movement.

And women are not done.

On Saturday, the second annual Women’s March will be held in cities across the country. In Pensacola, the event will be different from last year but aims to send an even stronger message than before.

Expanding the movement

Haley Morrissette didn’t attend the Women’s March last year.

It wasn’t because she didn’t care or couldn’t make it. It was because to her it didn’t feel very inclusive.

“It just didn’t feel like it was something for me… that it was going to speak to the issues that were necessary for me,” she said.

As co-founder of Black Women Empower Collective, Morrissette said she felt it was important to speak to issues that were happening in her community. So her activism was outside of the march.

“I decided to make my own space,” she said.

When the 2018 Women’s March began organizing again, Morrissette and others spoke up about the lack of diversity among the organizers. Things got “pretty tumultuous,” she admitted and in the end, Morrissette was asked to lead the efforts.

That’s a task that has not been taken lightly.

“I had to think, who is it that we need to reach out to and be fighting for?” she said. “I thought about students who don’t have transportation so we started a carpool. I feel like we don’t always include motherhood—we talk about a women’s right to choose, but what about if she chooses to have a child? So we invited LEAPS. I feel like we sat down and listened.”

According to the Pensacola Women’s March Facebook Page, this year’s event will focus on violence against women, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, voter rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice.

Inclusion is necessary to create the most change, Morrissette explained.

One of the most common examples is the pay gap between women and men. The figure repeated most often is 77 cents. But for every dollar a man makes, a black woman makes 63 cents and a Latina woman makes 54 cents.

Morrissette said she also wanted to see more representation from the transgender community.

“All of our oppression is intertwined,” she said. “Help the most oppressed and it’s really worth it.”

Keeping that goal in mind, Morrissette said she wants to see a “push for diversity.”

When it came time to plan the actual event, Morrissette and the dozen or so fellow organizers decided not to march, but to continue education.

The organizers also faced some criticism when it was announced that pink beanie hats known as “pussy hats” would not be welcomed at the 2018 event because they were a symbol of white feminism.

“I want to celebrate the past year, but also introduce and educate people about the organizations they can dedicate their time to,” she said. “I want people to come down and be in a space together.”

Looking back and moving forward

Pensacola City Councilwoman Sherri Myers was an early adopter to the women’s movement back in the late ’60s in Nashville.

“We were fighting for equal pay for equal work and the right to go to school,” she said.

“At the time, Vanderbilt University only allowed a certain number of women into the law school. I tried to join the Rotary Club but wasn’t allowed in. There was a lot of discrimination of women in all levels of society.”

After law school, Myers represented women who were victims of domestic violence. Fast forward to 2010, she ran a small, grassroots campaign for Pensacola’s city council.

During her time in public office, she has continued to face much of the sexism she was fighting so hard against 50 years ago.

Some of her male counterparts would walk out of the room when Myers spoke. Once, a councilman even put his hands over his ears when she spoke, she recalled. When two females resigned from the board of trustees for the Maritime Park, some male counterparts balked when Myers said the replacements should be female.

There were comments about her body and the attempts to ruin her credibility.

“I really felt like I was living in medieval times,” she said. “There needs to be a larger culture change. By and large, the power structure is male.”

Myers said she’s like to see more women in public office—both locally and nationally.

From marching to running

In Destin, one local woman is doing exactly what Myers hopes for and running for city council for the first time. Her mission? To bring more diversity to city government and be a voice for the people with a campaign promise “Your Voice is Mine.”

“As I’m out and about in the community, working with varied charity organizations, I saw the needs first hand,” said Frost Jones in an e-mail interview. “When city governments pay attention to quality of life issues, other things like economic development take care of themselves because you are building a vital, livable community. As a council member I would bring a voice to the table for these issues, which could result positively for families in the community… after all, we’re all in this life together.”

Last year, Frost had an active role in the small, progressive community in Okaloosa County. She marched at the Women’s March and said she would like to see more women elected to public office, so she decided to run.

“In recent months, women’s healthcare legislation discussions were held behind closed doors by a panel of 13 men. Women were not represented in the discussions. This is not uncommon and results in the misrepresentation of women and women’s issues, therefore, by more women seeking public office it will slowly but surely provide our much-needed presence at the table,” she said.

Passion, hard work and just a little bit of money can go a long way, Myers said. When she ran her campaign more than 10 years ago, she didn’t have money to mail fliers and instead went door to door meeting voters.

“I can honestly say I’ve worked my butt off for my district,” she said. “You have to have a passion for doing something positive, leaving things better than when you found them.”

One piece of advice Myers has for women is to learn government operations. Go to city council meetings, meet your elected officials and don’t be afraid to speak up.

And don’t forget the power of female mentorship. Myers is a proud member of The Institute for Women in Politics of Northwest Florida, an organization aimed at increasing the number of women elected to office in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

“All of my mentors were older women who inspired me with their tireless efforts to fight social justice,” Myers said.

Carrying the torch

In the 2016 election, Banfell proudly voted for the first time. Like many other young women who cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton, the history of the women’s movement—albeit not always an inclusive movement—was not lost on her.

“I’ve learned that I have so much to offer,” she said. “It all starts with a ripple, then it becomes bigger and bigger. From the march, and the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, women are stepping up and speaking up. One person can make a change.”

In fact, this past year has been a crash course on women’s issues for Banfell and countless others, with topics like intersectionality often taking center stage.

“I’ve learned so much over the past year and know I’m more aware of women’s issues and our role in politics,” she said. “I’ve learned that it’s important for white women to listen. If we don’t stand together, we don’t stand at all.”

Banfell is just one of hundreds who’ve RSVP’d online and are set to attend the event this Saturday.

Some women really wanted to physically march, so they’ve decided to host a “Hear Our Vote” march Saturday morning in advance of the Women’s March event. The march will start at 9 a.m. at the Maritime Park and finish up at Plaza de Luna just the rally is set to begin at 10 a.m.

While Morrissette said she appreciates a peaceful march, she wants to see people talk to each other Saturday, learn together and maybe even jam out to Beyoncé together.

“I’m sure ‘Run the World’ will play at some point,” she said with a laugh.

She wants women to know that they’re not alone.

“As long as we are fighting for each other, we are always going to be there for one another.”

PENSACOLA WOMEN’S MARCH

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

WHERE: Plaza de Luna, 900 S. Palafox

DETAILS: facebook.com/pensacolawomensmarch