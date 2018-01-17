Philip Levine Live!

By Rick Outzen

Philip Levine’s visit to Pensacola didn’t go as planned. The former mayor of Miami Beach and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Florida governor had to FaceTime local supporters after his bus broke down outside of Tallahassee.

The Pensacola visit was supposed to be his fifth stop on a 10-city “Live! From Florida’s Living Rooms Bus Tour” that started in Orlando and ended four days later in Key Largo on Jan. 13.

Levine did do a telephone interview on 1370 WCOA’s “Pensacola Speaks” while his bus was being repaired. He talked about his business and political careers and why he is running for governor.

“I grew up in South Florida, went to the University of Michigan, came back down, didn’t have a family business to go into, and basically took a job on a cruise ship from a little company called Royal Caribbean,” he said. “I got off that ship, and with $500 and a pocket full of dreams, I started a company that became super successful, thank God.”

The “little company” was Onboard Media that Levine founded in 1989 to market to cruise passengers. The company expanded to publish 85 in-stateroom magazines and to produce an award-winning TV programming. He later partnered with Berkshire Partners to acquire Starboard Cruise Services and became the world’s largest cruise industry concessionaire. In 2000, Onboard Media was sold to Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy.

In 2013, Levine ran for mayor of Miami Beach. He funded much of his campaign and refused to take any contribution more than $100. His platform was “Just Get It Done,” focusing on fixing street flooding and combating sea-level rise, cleaning up government corruption, reforming the police department and city finances, and placing a priority on customer service.

On “Pensacola Speaks,” Levine said, “I ran a very different type of campaign. I always say I’m kind of like the Amazon of politics. I go directly to consumers.”

The knocking on doors worked. He won with 50.48 percent of the total vote in a four-person race. Two years later, he won a second term garnering over 65 percent of the votes cast. Instead of seeking another term as mayor of Miami Beach last year, Levine decided to get in the governor’s race.

“Every single thing I said we were going to do, we did it in Miami Beach, and if we didn’t finish it, it’s in the process,” he said. “And I said I want to run for governor because I believe in the American Dream. I love the state of Florida.”

He explained the reason for his bus tour, and how it fits into his 67-county campaign strategy.

“We want to talk to the people,” said Levine. “We believe in the people of Florida. We want to be on the ground, we want to speak with them, we want to meet with them, we want to listen to them, and that’s what we’re doing, and we’re doing it everywhere across the state of Florida.”

He added, “My whole message is just something very, very different. I’ve said I’m not right, I’m not left, I am forward. I am pro-people, pro-business. I’m an entrepreneur who started with nothing, and I believe that we want everyone in Florida to have the opportunity to live the American Dream, which, of course, is the Florida Dream.”

What has Levine heard from people as he traveled around the state?

“Number one, they’re concerned about resiliency based on the hurricanes we experienced,” he said. “They want to make sure their communities can sustain and withstand sea level rise with hurricanes coming in. We need to invest in our communities to make them resilient.”

Another concern is affordable housing. Levine said. “A lot of folks can’t afford to find housing which they can live in with a decent salary. We need to address that issue.”

He also said that healthcare and education are priorities for Floridians. He said, “I believe everyone in Florida deserves to have health care, because you’re on Team Florida, we’ve created a culture of excellence in our state. We must make sure everyone has health insurance.”

On education, he said, “If we want to make sure we have the right graduates, we need to invest in our public schools, invest in our universities, and we shall reap the benefits in our entire state going forward. ”

In 2016, the Miami Beach City Commission approved an ordinance that set a minimum wage of $10.31 an hour to take effect in 2018, with the wage going up $1 a year to $13.31 on Jan. 1, 2021. The law immediately drew opposition from the Florida Retail Federation, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The opponents filed a lawsuit against the city, contending that local governments do not have the legal authority to set their own minimum wages. Last month the 3rd District Court of Appeal rejected the local minimum wage. Miami Beach has asked the Florida Supreme Court to take up the issue.

Levine sees a higher minimum wage as Republican issues. Republicans say that want to reduce government subsidies. He argues that a higher minimum wage will accomplish it.

“We know that people can’t live on $8.25 an hour, and we want people to live, so if they can’t live on it, what do they live on? How are they doing it? You know how they’re doing it?” he said. “They’re doing it because they’re getting subsidies from the government. As taxpayers, we’re subsidizing these people to live when in fact the companies that are employing them should just pay them a fair wage so they could live their lives in the great state of Florida.”

He is undaunted by the opposition. Levine said, “We did it, and we’re being sued by the Governor, by the state of Florida, by the retail federation, we’re being sued by more people than I ever thought possible.”

He continued, “But we’re going all the way to the Florida Supreme Court this year, and we’re going to win. Because you know why? Because it’s the right thing to do, and that’s why we’re going to win.”

Levine hasn’t been impressed with the jobs that were created during Gov. Rick Scott’s tenure.

“Listen, Gov. Scott’s vision is that we should have a state full of Walmarts and McDonalds, and everyone should make $8.25 an hour. Those are the kind of jobs that he’s been creating,” he said.

Levine has a grander vision. He shared, “I want to create the jobs with GE, with Lockheed, with Boeing, with Apple, with Amazon, with all these great American companies that can come to Florida, open up operations so we can bring high paying jobs to Floridians so all these young folks that are going to our colleges aren’t leaving our state to go to better jobs.”

He wants to encourage start-ups and innovation. He said, “Look at NASA. NASA is our Silicon Valley. We need to treat it that way. We need to grow it. We grow oranges. Let’s start growing some entrepreneurs in Florida.”

Levine believes changing the culture of state government will help create jobs.

“We need to create the jobs, and the way we do it is that we create a culture of excellence where we have the best education, we have great environmental policies, we have healthcare and we make sure that we have this energy where these great companies who treat their people so well see that Florida treats our people the same way, and they’ll come to our state.”