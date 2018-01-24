Winners & Losers 1/25/18

Winners

Sprout

The two-year-old female golden retriever recently joined The Children’s Hospital team as a fully trained and certified facility dog. With the help of her handler, Inweekly Rising Star Julia Humphries, Sprout works with patients and families in the Pediatric Infusion Center, the outpatient pediatric hematology/oncology office and on the inpatient floors of the Children’s Hospital. She comes to Pensacola from Canine Assistants, a non-profit organization based in Milton, Georgia that trains and provides service dogs for children and adults with physical disabilities or other special needs.

Stacy Taylor

Beck Partners announced the promotion of Stacy Taylor, CCIM to vice president. This promotion is due to his consistent and increasing sales volume, over 15 years of experience, designation and representation of Beck Partners. Taylor has completed over 1,500,000 square feet in real estate transactions and an estimated $150 Million in sales for Beck Partners. Prior to moving to Pensacola, he focused on tenant representation with Grubb & Ellis Company and office development with Workstage in Atlanta. Taylor then formed Taylor Real Estate that led the development, marketing, leasing and selling of office developments in North Atlanta.

Pensacola

In its third annual study, SmartAsset ranked Pensacola as the second most affordable beach town in America. The median home in the Pensacola area is worth $145,700 and costs $850 per month. The top town was Gulfport, Miss., where the median home is worth $116,000.

Losers

Chris Jones

The First District Court of Appeal denied a motion by Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones to stay the Court’s rulings in Beach Club Towers v. Jones and Portofino v. Jones. In those two cases, the First DCA held that the Property Appraiser’s taxation of land owned by Escambia County was unlawful. In arguing for a stay, the Property Appraiser said he intended to seek review of the appellate decision by the Florida Supreme Court and was likely to succeed in the getting a reversal. The First DCA disagreed.

Ian Christensen

The Florida Supreme Court disbarred the former Jacksonville lawyer who charged sick people nearly $800 for a “patient identification card” he claimed could keep them from getting arrested for having or growing marijuana. Several of his clients were arrested and prosecuted. Christensen stopped practicing law in 2015 and no longer lives in Florida, according to an affidavit filed with the court last year.

Carl Higbie

The chief of external affairs for the federal volunteer service organization resigned after CNN cited racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBT comments he made on the radio. In 2016, Higbie served as the spokesman for the Trump-aligned Great America PAC. He was appointed to the Corporation for National and Community Service in 2017 to direct its public messaging. After his resignation, Higbie tweeted that the comments from 2013 no longer reflect who he is.