Outtakesâ€”A Small Rebellion

By Rick Outzen

In the movie “The Post,” Washington Post managing editor Ben Bagdikian says, “I always wanted to be part of a small rebellion.”

The newspaper had published the Pentagon Papers in defiance of a court order that had stopped the New York Times from releasing any further articles based on the federal study that revealed the White House had misled the citizens about the Vietnam War for decades. The “rebellion” was that newspapers across the country followed the Post’s lead and also published the documents that the Nixon White House fought to keep secret.

Several movie critics have called the “small rebellion” line one of the best movie lines of 2017. I agree.

Pensacola also has a small rebellion brewing. It has been building up over the years in neighborhoods as city hall has ignored their concerns. We’ve seen citizens protest the state placing its regional parole and probation office near North Hill, the permitting of a Dollar General Store on Summit Boulevard, a Manna warehouse and a ECUA tank on N. Palafox Street, a radio tower being built in a conservation district, construction of a stormwater pond in a residential area and repaving over brick streets.

And sadly, Mayor Ashton Hayward and his buddies at city hall have yet to recognize they have a problem. Instead, they brag the city’s Instagram account reached 200,000 #upsideofflorida tags-a genuinely historic accomplishment worthy of a city holiday.

Civiccon, the public conversation sponsored by the Pensacola News Journal and Studer Community Institute, has been feeding Pensacola’s small rebellion. Strong Towns Institute founder Chuck Marohn argued the wisest investment for a city government is in its older neighbors with ideas being developed from the ground up, meaning starting with what the citizens want.

Marohn’s views are the opposite of Mayor Hayward’s plantation master approach to government. The mayor believes he knows what’s best for the cityâ€”fish hatchery, Chick-fil-A at the airport, spending the 10 years-worth of gas tax revenue in three years, building an $8-million community center near his homeâ€”and anyone speaking out against his wishes is considered a malcontent.

Sen. Bob Graham last week talked about how people can play an active role in the communities where they live. He asked, “What does a citizen need to know to make their government work for them?”

With the Pensacola City Council only meeting one week of every month, the mayor’s absence from most meetings and citizens only allowed to speak for three minutes at those meetings, the role of the citizen has been reduced to merely being an audience.

City government working for the citizensâ€”that truly would be a small rebellion.