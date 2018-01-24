Bruce Beach’s Place in History

By Jeremy Morrison

The fish hatchery and marine research center slated for the slice of downtown Pensacola waterfront known as Bruce Beach has both proponents and critics. Their conversations typically center on highest-and-best-use or lease specifics.

But lately, voices within the African-American community have spoken in favor of the project for another reason altogether: the preservation and recognition of local black history. But what exactly will that recognition look like at Bruce Beach? A series of historical plaques? Or perhaps something more, like an African-American Heritage Museum?

Among its varied incarnations over the years, Bruce Beach spent the middle of the 20th Century as a popular recreation site for African-Americans, who were prohibited from enjoying themselves in other venues.

“That history is really very important to a lot of folks,” Dr. Marion Williams, a former Escambia County School District official, said recently, recalling an era when the beach, featuring a municipal swimming pool, buzzed with activity and provided a community with a hub of sorts.

“There was a whole culture that grew up there with the pool,” Williams said. “(It was) very successful.”

Tony McCray also remembers that time and place fondly. His father, and later his cousin, managed the Bruce Beach pool. It’s where he learned to swim.

“It was during segregation. I was 8-years-old or 7-years-old. They threw me into the water to try to teach me how to swim,” McCray said, adding that he later worked as a lifeguard at the pool during college.

The city of Pensacola intends to lease the Bruce Beach property to the Florida Fish and Wildlife, which will operate the planned Gulf Coast Marine Fisheries Hatchery and Enhancement Center. The project is progressing, though a lawsuit has been filed aimed at derailing the effort.

During a recent discussion in a meeting of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, both McCray and Williams were among those lauding the project. They contended the hatchery effort would ultimately result in helping recognize an important part of local history.

As part of the project, which is funded with restoration money related to the 2010 BP oil spill, environmental improvements will be made to the property. The project will also mean public access to the beach and possibly a pedestrian bridge to link the site with Community Maritime Park. The city has reportedly applied for an enhancement grant for walking trails and a kayak launch.

Heritage Component

There are also plans for four plaques to be installed, detailing aspects of the property’s history. The bid documents for the construction of the hatchery include an allowance of $8,000 for “UWF Historic Signage.”

“Just hitting the high points,” said Robert Overton, executive director of University of West Florida Historic Trust of the signage.

Overton said the plaques will be a continuation of the ones already installed along other stretches of the bayfront as part of the Trust’s Maritime Heritage Trail.

“We did about 10 of ‘em,” he said. “We stopped at Community Maritime Park, so it’s logical just to continue.”

The steel signs will be around two feet by three feet. They’ll cost a couple of grand each.

“They’re National Park-quality,” Overton said.

The four signs planned for Bruce Beach will detail four different angles of history: The first sign will address environmental changes on the site, such as the covering over of Washerwoman’s Creek; another sign will touch on the history of the Tanyard Neighborhood; a third sign will tell of the site’s use by the African-American community; and the final sign will detail the site’s use as a dry dock.

Such signage is nice. But, McCray would like to see something more.

“The signage is part of it. It’s complimentary. It sets the stage,” he said, explaining that he thinks the subject matter merits a dedicated venue, a museum.

McCray said that he hopes that the addition of the marine research center on the site will provide the “impetus, be the catalyst” for further developments to occur as well. Specifically, he’s looking to the project to open the door for a successful fundraising campaign aimed at ultimately realizing a center on the property and recognizing its place in local history.

McCray stressed that the goal was an informal “idea,” or “seed.” He described the effort as a “kind of low-profile, unofficial process,” but said he had discussed the issue with city officials.

“We have talked about a venue,” he said. “There have been discussions.”

Pensacola City Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn said that she was unfamiliar with any plans to place a history venue on the Bruce Beach site.

“I can tell you that’s not a part of it,” she said. “There should be no confusion about that.”

Assistant City Administrator Keith Wilkins has applied for additional grant money to ensure the project’s enhancement aspects won’t get shrunk due to budget constraints He told Inweekly that he had heard about McCray’s intentions for a museum. He described it as “a cool idea,” but “outside the scope” of the project.

“Tony would still like to see that. That’s his vision,” Wilkins said. “It was never included in any of the plans.”

Wilkins also said that the addition of a history venue to the property wouldn’t really be up to the city anyway. He said, “I guess in a legal sense, we’ve leased that property to Fish and Wildlife.”

He also questioned whether the site had usable land available for a museum.

“I don’t know if there’s enough land there or not. There’s really not a lot of land,” Wilkins said, adding that he did “respect [McCray's] efforts.”

McCray conceded that any eventual history venue might be a long shot. But he’s willing to play the odds for the chance.

“Now, I grant you we have a challenge in fundraising,” McCray allowed, “but I’m not one that looks at challenges as insurmountable mountains to climb.”