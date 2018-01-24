The Buzz 1/25/18

Torrens Seeks AG Tampa attorney Ryan Torrens is seeking the Democratic nomination for Florida Attorney General. He spoke with Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen on “Pensacola Speaks” about his campaign.

Torrens is a fifth-generation Tampa native and consumer attorney. He talked about growing up in a working-class family.

“My father is a locksmith and my mom stayed at home to take care of my sister and me,” he shared. “I learned old school values, like most of you probably did, about hard work and integrity, and if I did those things, I’d get ahead.”

Torrens said his law practice has trained him to be Attorney General.

“In my own practice, I’ve seen a lot of the misdeeds by a lot of big corporations and banks,” he said. “I realized that we needed an Attorney General who was going to fight for our consumers, and so I decided to get in the race.”

Torrens explained, “Our Attorney General and that office used to be much more aggressive about fighting for our consumers. People have now forgotten because it’s been so bad in that office, that our Attorney General is supposed to be our top consumer advocate.”

He said the Attorney General must hold large corporations like Wells Fargo and Equifax accountable for their misdeeds. He believes that hasn’t happened to the full extent it should under current Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“The people need a champion who’s going to fight for them because we know that Wells Fargo, Equifax and all of them already have their lawyers; they already have their champions. And they’ve got plenty of politicians who are their champions. Our people need a champion, too,” said Torrens.

He has a plan to attack the opioid crisis, which he called “the crisis of addiction.” Torrens said, “I think the first step is to have a leader with the courage to hold the big pharmaceutical companies accountable for lying to patients, lying to consumers and lying to the FDA like they’ve been doing for the last 20 years without being held accountable.”

He continued, “They’re the ones manufacturing this stuff, they’re the ones lying that it doesn’t have any addictive qualities, and now so many Floridians are hooked on it or have now turned to heroin and are dying. It shouldn’t be the taxpayers that should be stuck footing the whole bill for getting our fellow Floridians into recovery. These drug companies should bear responsibility as well and should have to chip in for that.”

Torrens wants to expand our mental health and drug court systems. He said, “When folks come in on charges for drug possession, try to get them diverted into drug treatment programs so they can actually become contributing members of society again and get them out of the grip of addiction.”

He has also pledged to not accept any campaign contributions from the drug companies.

“A lot of folks run for office, and they take a lot of campaign contributions from big pharmaceutical companies and they’re basically puppets of Big Pharma,” said Torrens. “We’ve taken a pledge in our campaign that I’m not going to accept a penny from big pharmaceutical companies because I want to be the Attorney General who’s actually going to hold them accountable.”

To learn about Ryan Torrens, visit ryantorrens.com.

Saving Our Democracy The University of West Florida College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities hosted Sen. Bob Graham on Jan. 16 for the inaugural event of the Seligman First Amendment Lecture Series.

When he left the U.S. Senate in 2005, Graham’s first commitment was to be with his 11 grandchildren, and his second priority was citizenship.

“I was concerned with some of the things I saw in terms of a decline in some of the essential values of America,” Graham said. “In terms of citizens seeing it was their responsibility not just to sit in the stands and watch democracy being played, not just devote every other year (to an election), but to actually be a participant in our democracy.”

He felt like government had drifted away from citizen involvement, and he wanted to do what he could to bring back that spirit because democracy was never intended to be passive.

“Before you can be involved you have to be aware that there is either a missed opportunity, something that my community could be doing that would make this a better place, or a problem that is keeping us from being a better place.”

Graham said for a long time Pensacola was a missed opportunity.

“I remember Pensacola as a sleepy, southern town with a lot of buildings that even in the 1950s and ’60s looked as if they needed a fresh coat of paint and some refurbishment,” he said. “You wouldn’t recognize Pensacola of that era with the Pensacola that exists today—a vibrant city, progressively taking opportunities to make itself even better.”

He believes the metamorphosis began with public dialogue. Graham said, “Somebody had a dialogue about Pensacola, and somebody through that dialogue reached the conclusion that Pensacola could be an even better place if a number of steps were taken, and then they committed themselves to taking those steps.”

He added that for ideas to become a reality it takes citizens with the same commitment, persistence and skills to make it happen. He said, “Pensacola has clearly gone through that process and is continuing to do it today.”

Graham is worried about the state of democracy because of the voting history of younger Americans. In the last presidential election about 55.7 percent of Americans voted. The oldest voters, whom he called the “greatest generation”, had 72 percent of its age bracket vote. The millennial generation, the youngest voters, only had 48 percent of people vote.

“Something is wrong that young people don’t see the same importance of participation in our democracy as their grandparents see it to be,” Graham said.

One of the reasons for the voting gap between generations might be that most schools no longer teach civics. He said, “When I went to high school, I took three one-year classes in civics, and most of my grandchildren have taken zero because their schools stopped teaching civics.”

Once civic clubs were great places for dialogue to identify opportunities, problems and chart the path towards reform. Unfortunately, civic organizations have been on the decline and that also has hurt citizen participation.

“Nationally today, less than six percent of Americans belong to any organization that has a civic mission, and unfortunately in Florida, less than four percent of any Floridians belong to an organization that has a civic commitment,” Graham said.

At a recent conference at Yale University, the question on the state of democracy in America was debated, and the outcome of that discussion by that group was a significant percentage of them felt that our democracy would only last another 20 years going at its current course.

Graham said, “If that is anywhere close to reality, we don’t have much time to waste in getting people involved in democratic activities.”

Sunday’s Child Diversity Workshop Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equality and inclusivity, is hosting a free diversity workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in downtown Pensacola.

At a community workshop entitled “Transgender Dynamics in the Workplace,” nationally recognized LGBT advocate and corporate trainer Gina Duncan will discuss the vital importance of diversity in the workplace, give attendees an understanding of gender identity and expression-related terms, and identify ways for employers and citizens to make their workplace and community more inclusive.

“With this first-of-its-kind workshop here in Pensacola, our goal is to not only educate and raise awareness about transgender discrimination and inequality but to also leave attendees with a sense of hope,” said Drew Buchanan, president of Sunday’s Child. “Right now, we’re having a national dialogue and we think with that comes education and a greater understanding of issues of diversity and inclusion.”

Two identical sessions will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Voices of Pensacola Multicultural Center at 117 E. Government St. in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola-area employers and local non-profits are encouraged to attend, and anyone is welcome. The workshops are free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so please register to reserve seats. Light refreshments will be provided. Upon conclusion of each workshop session, attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

To register for the workshops, visit sundayschild.org/2018-diversity-workshop/. To learn more about Sunday’s Child, donate or apply for a grant, visit sundayschild.org.

Ballot Amendments Update The “Voter Control of Gambling Amendment” has enough petition signatures required to go before voters in November. The amendment, financed primarily by a Disney company and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, would require voter approval for any form of casino gambling, an issue now largely controlled by the Florida Legislature. It will be on the ballot as “Amendment 3.”

An amendment to restore the voting rights for felons has won approval from the Florida Supreme Court for the wording of its proposal and is close to reaching the ballot. It has submitted 750,723 valid petition signatures to the state, just under the 766,200-ballot threshold.

Meanwhile, the Florida Constitution Revision Commission’s Ethics and Elections Committee approved two proposals for consideration by the full commission. Proposal 7, sponsored by former Sen. Chris Smith of Fort Lauderdale, is identical to a constitutional initiative launched by Floridians for a Fair Democracy. Proposal 21, sponsored by Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg), would also automatically restore felons’ voting rights after sentences are completed, but it lists more than a dozen types of felonies that would prevent automatic restoration, including such things as carjacking and burglary.

Hush Arbor Memorial The Florida Public Archaeology Network and UWF Historic Trust’s Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site are hosting “Admiring the Hush Arbor: Memorial and Remembrance of Enslaved People” on Friday, Feb. 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments served. The event will be held at the Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site located at 5709 Mill Pond Lane, Milton.

In honor of Black History Month, the Admiring the Hush Arbor event is an evening of learning and remembrance through music and stories, all framed by a traditional hush arbor. During the antebellum period, a hush arbor was a meeting place, usually secret, that took place outdoors where enslaved African-Americans practiced religious traditions. These sacred spaces were typically wooded and secluded.

Welcoming remarks will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Arcadia Mill Visitor’s Center/Museum, and the event will conclude outdoors at 7:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP prior to this free event to reserve a spot, and space is limited. To RSVP, go to historicpensacola.org/explore-arcadia-mill/ and follow the event link.

Mark Your Calendars The Women for Responsible Legislation will meet on Thursday, Jan. 25, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. in Pensacola City Hall, 222 W. Main St. Guest speaker will be Dr. William R. Lile, Jr.

Companies from across Northwest Florida are expected to be on hand at the 23rd Multicultural Job Fair set for Friday, Feb. 2, in WSRE-TV’s Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. Sponsored by Pensacola State College’s Black History/Multicultural Committee, Student Job Services and WSRE-TV, the job fair is free and will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Pensacola campus.

Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida’s Mardi Gras Bowl fundraiser will be held Feb. 16-17 at Cordova Lanes Bowling Center located on Airport Blvd. For those who would like to volunteer at Mardi Gras Bowl, help is needed on the afternoon and evening of Friday, Feb. 16 and all-day Saturday, Feb. 17. Call 477-1420 to register a bowling team. The cost is $20 per person. Cost includes lane fee, shoe rental, and event t-shirt.