A Timeless Classic

By Jennie McKeon

“It’s beautiful, tragic, engaging and human.”

That’s how Director Josh Borths describes “Madama Butterfly,” the upcoming show from Pensacola Opera.

From composer Giacomo Puccini, follows the story of a young Japanese geisha, Madama Butterfly, otherwise known as Cio-Cio San, and her love for an American naval officer, Lt. Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton. When it premiered in Milan in 1904, it was poorly received, but more than a century later it is regarded as one of the classic operas and Puccini’s operatic masterpiece.

The opera has been performed on stages all over the world and will open Pensacola Opera’s 35th season. But Borths said it doesn’t matter how many times you may have seen the opera before. There’s always something new to discover.

“Every time I direct a production, I treat it like it’s the first time that any of usâ€”including the audienceâ€”are approaching the piece,” he said. “With that in mind, we’ve already made several discoveries that will color this production and make it feel fresh and visceral.”

While “Madama Butterfly” will still be recognizable to the fans, Borths said they will also be digging deeper into the backstory and psychological trauma of Butterfly in a way that is very different.

As beloved as the opera is, it could be a load of pressure for performers and crew to present “Butterfly” as audiences may expect to see it. But Borths doesn’t feel pressure to stay within the confines of tradition; instead, he believes it is an “inherently modern experience.”

“Personally, I love an informed and passionate audience, and I am aware of the 100-year-old performance tradition of the opera,” he added. “However, every time audiences sit in a theater to watch a piece of theater, it is inherently contemporary. It is inherently a modern experience, even if they are wearing gorgeous period costumes. I always promise to honor what has come before me, and I hope audiences are open to new ideas, new resonances, and new ways of approaching a beloved work. It’s a two-way street.”

John Riesen, who will be performing the part of Lt. Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton, said he can see both the challenge and the advantage of working on a classic such as “Butterfly.” On one hand, he said, there are a lot of recordings, books and performers to glean from.

“However, that means that there is an added level of scrutiny and expectation to such a show that can prove to add several layers of challenges,” he added.

Riesen almost became a professional baseball player before he was introduced to opera singing.

“I was introduced to opera singing and quickly fell in love and saw the similarities between pitching and singing,” he said.

He has been performing professionally for five years. This is his first time performing Pinkerton, but not his first with tragic love stories.

“I’ve had experience with other classic ‘emotionally-heavy stories’ such as â€˜Romeo et Juliette’ by Gounod, â€˜La Traviata’ by Verdi, and of course the most similar â€˜La Boheme’ by Puccini,” he said. “In my opinion, it is an absolute joy to work on such pieces of art. There are so many facets to prepare, and the outcome is hugely rewarding, particularly when you truly invest in the emotions of the piece and ride that wave through to the end.”

Riesen first heard the music of “Butterfly” six years ago as a chorister at Chautauqua Opera. Like so many others, the opera had a lasting effect on him.

“The hair on my neck wouldn’t stop standing up,” he said. “Moment after moment I was blown away by the musical language and recurring thematic material. I think, that in the case of â€˜Madama Butterfly,’ the tragic elements of the plot actually add to the power of the music because themes that were originally ‘loving’ or ‘passionate’ return at the end in stunning and heart-breaking ways. There isn’t a moment of this opera that I would ever see cut, and that is not usually the case.”

Riesen said the entire Act One love scene between Pinkerton and Butterfly is his favorite to perform.

“It’s hands-down the most stunning music I’ve ever had the pleasure of working on,” he said. “Start to finish it is gorgeous.”

Opera companies, like Pensacola Opera, work very fast with performers flying in with just a week or so to rehearse with the cast and crew. However, it’s within that whirlwind that “theatrical magic happens,” Borths said.

“For me, everything only comes together on opening night,” he added. “Even if everything is going well, we need an audience to communicate with. We need someone to listen to your story, and that is when everything comes together. Nothing is better than that.”

No matter how many times they may have heard the music, Riesen said he hopes everyone in the audience responds to the music of “Madama Butterfly” the same way he did six years ago.

“The music of this opera uplifted my spirits, even with the tragic ending,” he said. “I would love for the audience to experience what I felt the first time I saw this masterpieceâ€”awe, appreciation, joy, reflectiveness, and enjoy the moments to cry with Cio-Cio San.”

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $30-$120

DETAILS: pensacolaopera.com

ADDTIONAL EVENTS:

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Saenger Theatre event room immediately following the production

COST: $40-$50

DIRECTORâ€™S CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH

WHEN: 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

WHERE: Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox

COST: $50