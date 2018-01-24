Coats for a Cause

Pensacola has two upcoming opportunities to make sure no one goes without a warm coat this winter.

FUHC Fest (Feeding the Urban Homeless Community) will hold its FUHC Can and Coat Drive at chizuko on Thursday, Jan 25. Organizer Bubbs Harris said that the event is a warm-up, pun fully intended, for FUHC Fest 2018, also at chizuko on Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18.

To participate, bring a non-perishable food item or a gently used coat to be donated to Food Not Bombs and local homeless organizations. Proceeds from the night will also be donated to the Florida Homelessness Action Coalition. Hosted by Wiley Farrar of the Deadbeats of Comedy, the event will feature local bands Paracosm, Vessel and Losing Equilibrium; and comedians Brynne Mac, Ryan Pfeiffer, Joey Livingston, Carol Rivers and Compton Smith.

Pensacola Little Theatre (PLT) is also offering a special ticket deal for its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Donate a coat for the Gulf Coast Kid’s House through Feb. 11 and receive a 10 percent discount on a full price adult ticket. Donations can be turned in at the PLT box office from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FUHC CAN AND COAT DRIVE

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont

COST: $5-$8

DETAILS: facebook.com/fuhctheworld

PLT “DREAMCOAT” DONATIONS

WHERE: PLT box office, 400 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com