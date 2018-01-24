Calendar 1/25/18

THURSDAY 1.25

‘STRONGER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, Voices of Pensacola Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

GREAT SOUTHERN WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Three-course meal for $33. The Fish House, Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, Atlas, 5 Sisters Blues Cafe. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

V. PAULâ€™S COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $39 per person. $2 house wines and domestic beers. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

SOGOURMET COOKING CLASS: MINI CHEESECAKES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

FMWESTON AUDUBON SOCIETYâ€™S MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7-9 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Bldg. 21, Room, 2142, 1000 College Blvd. Guests welcome. FMWAudubon.org

FUHC FOOD AND COAT DRIVE 7 p.m.- midnight. $5-$8. All food/water donations go to Food Not Bombs, proceeds to go to Florida Homelessness Action Coalition. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FRIDAY 1.26

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GREAT SOUTHERN WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Three-course meal for $33. The Fish House, Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, Atlas, 5 Sisters Blues Cafe. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

CROWN THE EMPIRE 6:30 p.m. $16-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

MADAMA BUTTERFLY 7:30 p.m. $27-$112. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MADAMA BUTTERFLY RECEPTION 10:30 p.m. $40-$50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

SATURDAY 1.27

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10-11 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FAMILIES COOK: BRUNCH FROM THE PCK WINTER GARDEN 11 a.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

WISDOM OF MYTH 11 a.m.-noon. Free lecture, public invited. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SPIRITS AND CIGARS TASTING EVENT 3-5 p.m. $25. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

SEVILLE QUARTER CHILI COOK OFF 4-7 p.m. $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit Five Flags Sertoma Club. Seville Quarter, 130 W. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GREAT SOUTHERN WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Three-course meal for $33. The Fish House, Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, Atlas, 5 Sisters Blues Cafe. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FELLY 7 p.m. $17-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SWERVE DANCE FEAT. EMERALD COAST DANCE CONSERVATORY 7:30 p.m. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 1.28

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DIRECTORâ€™S CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH: MADAMA BUTTERFLY 11:45 a.m. $50. Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH 1-3 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MADAMA BUTTERFLY 2 p.m. $27-$112. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE KAMERMAN PIANO SERIES PRESENTS ANDREAS KLEIN 2:30 p.m. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

GREAT SOUTHERN WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Three-course meal for $33. The Fish House, Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, Atlas, 5 Sisters Blues Cafe. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS 7 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 1.29

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. End of the Line CafÃ©, 610 E. Wright St.

KNIFE SKILLS: A CUT ABOVE 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

EVERMAN BOARD MEETING 6-8 p.m. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FACULTY RECITAL: VIOLINIST LEONID YANOVSKIY 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Pkwy. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 1.30

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

Oâ€™RILEYâ€™S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

SOGOURMET COOKING CLASS: HANDMADE EGG ROLLS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

VENOM AND VINO LIONFISH GOURMET SERIES 6:30 p.m. $125. Pot Roast and Pino, 321 E. Cervantes. coastwatchalliance.org

MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

ESCAMBIA ALL COUNTY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. Free. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Bldg. 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

FULL MOON MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEDNESDAY 1.31

ART FILMS AT THE REX THEATRE 12 p.m. $10 (cash only). The REX Theatre, 18 N. Palafox.

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

CULTURES COOK: â€˜SOUPERâ€™ BREAD BOWLS FROM AROUND THE WORLD 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

FUTUREBIRDS 7 p.m. $10-$12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

HOT GLASS COLD BREW GATSBY EDITION 6 p.m. (FCAC members get early entry at 5:15 p.m.) $20-$25. Friday, Jan. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

OPEN STUDIO: SCULPTURES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $6, Free for PMA member. No admission after 3 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art courseâ€”Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewartâ€”created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street FaÃ§ade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW BLUES On view through Feb. 3. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

QUAYSIDE NEW MEMBER SHOW On view through Feb. 5. Quayside Gallery, 11 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

BLACK AND WHITE On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

SELF EXPRESSIONS On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

MARKS IN PAINT On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

THE TYPEWRITER PROJECT: SUBCONSCIOUS OF THE CITY On view through Feb. 16. Month-long experiment from the UWF Department of English, in partnership with the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series. Public participation encouraged. Installments. 201 E. Zaragoza St., Jan. 18-26 at West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St., and Jan. 27-Feb.16 at University of West Florida John C. Pace Library, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

64TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchange. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD â€˜EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marleneâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 1.25

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 1.26

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MO JILES 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

30X90 BLUESWOMEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIER 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 1.27

NAUGA AFTER PARTY WITH 30X90 5 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

LEE YANKEE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 1.28

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisterâ€™s Blues CafÃ©, 421 W. Belmont St.

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPENÂ JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 1.29

LIVE JAZZ 6:30 p.m. Free. Phineas Phoggâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.30

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 1.31

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

RICK AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

