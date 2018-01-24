Calendar 1/25/18

THURSDAY 1.25
‘STRONGER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, Voices of Pensacola Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
GREAT SOUTHERN WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Three-course meal for $33. The Fish House, Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, Atlas, 5 Sisters Blues Cafe. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
V. PAULâ€™S COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $39 per person. $2 house wines and domestic beers. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
SOGOURMET COOKING CLASS: MINI CHEESECAKES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
FMWESTON AUDUBON SOCIETYâ€™S MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7-9 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Bldg. 21, Room, 2142, 1000 College Blvd. Guests welcome. FMWAudubon.org
FUHC FOOD AND COAT DRIVE 7 p.m.- midnight. $5-$8. All food/water donations go to Food Not Bombs, proceeds to go to Florida Homelessness Action Coalition. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
FRIDAY 1.26
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
CROWN THE EMPIRE 6:30 p.m. $16-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
MADAMA BUTTERFLY 7:30 p.m. $27-$112. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MADAMA BUTTERFLY RECEPTION 10:30 p.m. $40-$50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
SATURDAY 1.27
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10-11 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FAMILIES COOK: BRUNCH FROM THE PCK WINTER GARDEN 11 a.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
WISDOM OF MYTH 11 a.m.-noon. Free lecture, public invited. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SPIRITS AND CIGARS TASTING EVENT 3-5 p.m. $25. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
SEVILLE QUARTER CHILI COOK OFF 4-7 p.m. $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit Five Flags Sertoma Club. Seville Quarter, 130 W. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FELLY 7 p.m. $17-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SWERVE DANCE FEAT. EMERALD COAST DANCE CONSERVATORY 7:30 p.m. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNDAY 1.28
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DIRECTORâ€™S CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH: MADAMA BUTTERFLY 11:45 a.m. $50. Jacksonâ€™s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH 1-3 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MADAMA BUTTERFLY 2 p.m. $27-$112. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
THE KAMERMAN PIANO SERIES PRESENTS ANDREAS KLEIN 2:30 p.m. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS 7 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 1.29
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. End of the Line CafÃ©, 610 E. Wright St.
KNIFE SKILLS: A CUT ABOVE 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
EVERMAN BOARD MEETING 6-8 p.m. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FACULTY RECITAL: VIOLINIST LEONID YANOVSKIY 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Pkwy. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 1.30
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
Oâ€™RILEYâ€™S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
SOGOURMET COOKING CLASS: HANDMADE EGG ROLLS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
VENOM AND VINO LIONFISH GOURMET SERIES 6:30 p.m. $125. Pot Roast and Pino, 321 E. Cervantes. coastwatchalliance.org
MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
ESCAMBIA ALL COUNTY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. Free. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Bldg. 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
FULL MOON MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEDNESDAY 1.31
ART FILMS AT THE REX THEATRE 12 p.m. $10 (cash only). The REX Theatre, 18 N. Palafox.
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
CULTURES COOK: â€˜SOUPERâ€™ BREAD BOWLS FROM AROUND THE WORLD 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
FUTUREBIRDS 7 p.m. $10-$12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Everâ€™man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
HOT GLASS COLD BREW GATSBY EDITION 6 p.m. (FCAC members get early entry at 5:15 p.m.) $20-$25. Friday, Jan. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
OPEN STUDIO: SCULPTURES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $6, Free for PMA member. No admission after 3 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art courseâ€”Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewartâ€”created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street FaÃ§ade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NEW BLUES On view through Feb. 3. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
QUAYSIDE NEW MEMBER SHOW On view through Feb. 5. Quayside Gallery, 11 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
BLACK AND WHITE On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SELF EXPRESSIONS On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
MARKS IN PAINT On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
THE TYPEWRITER PROJECT: SUBCONSCIOUS OF THE CITY On view through Feb. 16. Month-long experiment from the UWF Department of English, in partnership with the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series. Public participation encouraged. Installments. 201 E. Zaragoza St., Jan. 18-26 at West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St., and Jan. 27-Feb.16 at University of West Florida John C. Pace Library, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
64TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchange. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD â€˜EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. Oâ€™Rileyâ€™s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marleneâ€™s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 1.25
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 1.26
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MO JILES 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
30X90 BLUESWOMEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paulâ€™s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Docâ€™s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
PLATINUM PREMIER 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 1.27
NAUGA AFTER PARTY WITH 30X90 5 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
LEE YANKEE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HORESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 1.28
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annieâ€™s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisterâ€™s Blues CafÃ©, 421 W. Belmont St.
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPENÂ JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marleneâ€™s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End Oâ€™ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 1.29
LIVE JAZZ 6:30 p.m. Free. Phineas Phoggâ€™s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 1.30
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 1.31
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
RICK AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com