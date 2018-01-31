Winners & Losers 2/1/18

Winners

Larry Reed

The University of West Florida music professor has been recognized for a milestone of career service by the Florida Music Education Association with its 50 Year Music Education Service Award. Reed has taught musical education to students from pre-Kindergarten to senior adults for the past 56 years, including 34 years at UWF. In addition to teaching, Reed has presented precursor lectures for the Masterworks series for the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Before joining UWF, he was an arts administrator at Escambia County School District, associate professor of music education at Eastern Kentucky University, and associate professor and director of choral activities at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

Erin Cosky

Santa Rosa Superintendent of Schools Tim Wyrosdick, Santa Rosa School Board Members, and members of the Santa Rosa Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Selection Committee announced Cosky as the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year 2019. Cosky teaches earth and space science along with advanced placement environmental science at Gulf Breeze High School.

Carla Ross

The teacher at Marketing and Entrepreneurship Academy at Washington High School was named the Escambia Teacher of the Year 2019. Ross launched the first student-run credit union at her school, a branch of Pen Air Federal Credit Union. In addition, she and her students built the nationally recognized “Cat Shack,” a student run school spirit store and snack bar that offers alternative food choices for students.

Losers

Social Media

According to the New York Times, as many as 48 million of Twitter’s reported active users—nearly 15 percent—may be bots, automated accounts designed to simulate real people. In November, Facebook disclosed to investors that it may have up to 60 million automated accounts. The revelations make the newsfeeds of those accounts susceptible to manipulation. When Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen criticized the number of fake followers on the Twitter accounts of local candidates, his Twitter followers tripled overnight as the bots went after him.

Ryan Zinke

The Secretary of the Interior announced the exemption of Florida from the Trump administration’s expanded oil and gas offshore drilling proposal without getting an approval from his boss. The Washington Post reported that Zinke used nearly $40,000 from a wildfire preparedness fund to pay for flights at a time when officials in California had just finished fighting two massive wildfires at enormous expense.

Jack Latvala

State law-enforcement officials have found probable cause to open a criminal investigation into possible wrongdoing by former Sen. Jack Latvala, a Clearwater Republican who announced his resignation last month. FDLE launched the review after Senate Special Master Ronald Swanson, a former judge, found that Latvala may have broken state laws by promising legislative favors in exchange for sex. In addition to the quid pro quo allegations, Swanson found probable cause to support allegations that Latvala had repeatedly groped Senate aide Rachel Perrin Rogers.