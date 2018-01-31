Outtakes—FBI: Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity

By Rick Outzen

The attacks by President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders on the Federal Bureau of Investigation disturb me. My generation was raised respecting the FBI. We watched Inspector Lewis Erskine, played by Efrem Zimbalist, Jr., and his team in episodes based on actual FBI cases. FBI agents were the good guys.

Since living here, I’ve known several FBI agents and their families. I coached Gulf Breeze Sports Association basketball with Terry Ware. I served on boards at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Jim Sammon. Terry and Jim quietly gave back to their communities. It was a good feeling knowing they served in the FBI because they lived daily the law enforcement agency’s motto, Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.

I don’t know what their political views were, but I do know Terry and Jim were patriots. They didn’t go about their investigations differently if the president was a Republican or Democrat. The agents that I have met over the years are cut from the same cloth.

James Comey was fired apparently because he failed to pledge loyalty to President Trump and stop looking into the Russians interference in the 2016 elections. President George W. Bush appointed United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where one of his first investigations was into President Bill Clinton’s controversial pardon of Marc Rich. Bush later appointed him Deputy Attorney General. Comey left the Department of Justice during Bush’s second term but was brought back by President Barack Obama to lead the FBI.

Comey replaced Robert Mueller, who is now the special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference. Mueller served as FBI director under both Bush and Obama from 2001-2013, making him the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover. He is a decorated war hero, serving as a Marine Corps officer during the Vietnam War and receiving the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroism and the Purple Heart Medal. Trump has attacked his integrity unmercifully.

Then, there is Andrew McCabe, the deputy FBI director who stepped down on Jan. 29, under pressure from the president. McCabe was part of the investigation of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He also secured the arrest of Ahmed Abu Khattala for suspected involvement in the 2012 Benghazi attack. Both of which should have pleased the Republicans. However, McCabe’s “sin” was he married a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the Virginia Legislature in 2015.

The FBI needs to be left alone to do its job. We should judge their work after the investigations are completed and not try to undermine them before their work is done.