Sprout: Healing with Love

Sprout, the 2-year-old golden retriever, has been making a difference in patients’ lives at The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart since her first day at work on Monday, Nov. 6. She works 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and specializes in snuggling and loving.

Sprout’s favorite part of her job is the kids, Child Specialist Julia Humphries said. “She loves them. She loves the staff too, but there’s something special about her bond with the kids.”

All types of children come through the clinic, and they all adore Sprout. She makes them forget where they are and allows the kids to feel comfortable and brightens their days.

“She’s a great incentive, because the kids that come usually come more than once,” Humphries explained. “They build relationships with her, and she knows who the kids are when they come in.”

Humphries said Sprout always knows the perfect place to lay with a child. She knows whether to snuggle up and give them what they need or to be silly and make the child have a good laugh.

Sprout does all kinds of things with the kids. She plays games and children love to try to do all her tricks. They jokingly call Sprout “Swiffer” because she turns into this giant puddle of perfect, golden retriever that looks as if you can mop the whole floor with her.

Humphries said they have one patient who frequents the clinic on whom Sprout has left her mark.

“The patient was very shy, so slowly Sprout and I started coming in,” she said. “We were talking and laughing with Sprout one day, and she gets on the ground and rolls on her stomach. She was being so silly with him, and his mom walked out of the room, and she turned around and looked at me and tears started rolling down her face.”

The mother told Humphries full of emotion. “You just don’t know the last time I actually saw him really laugh. He puts on a good show for you all, but a real laugh. I haven’t seen it.”

Sprout has her own certain way that she does things. Sometimes she goes straight to the patient and wants to get on the bed, sometimes she goes straight to the parent or straight to the sibling. Humphries said she has a natural gift for it. “It is so odd how she knows, but she knows.”

“We actually went in the room the other day, and the mom was trying to lead Sprout to the patient, and I was like you know just spend a minute with her I think she’s been wanting to say hello to you,” she explained. “As soon as she started petting her she just started crying. Sprout knew she needed her, she was trying to give to her child, but at the time she was the one that needed the love.”

Humphries said this is one of those services that we’re trying to think of different ways to serve the community and not just through medicine. “You have to think about their emotional needs and how to make them comfortable when they’re going through something that’s really tough. She’s one of those things that we realized through other children’s hospitals that really make a difference.”

Sprout’s primary job is therapeutic intervention. She works with goal-oriented therapies, such as a sibling that’s going through the end of life with the patient. Sprout helps them open up and talk about things. Humphries shared, “Trauma, sexual abuse and for things like that Sprout is a great asset. The children just feel more comfortable with the dog.”

They also use Sprout for occupational therapy whenever the kids are having surgery. She helps them walk around when they’re not quite feeling up to it.

“We just had a child who had shoulder surgery, so they were working on rotation of the shoulder,” Humphries said. “So, what is a better way to rotate your shoulder than to pet or brush Sprout.”

The coolest intervention Humphries has seen so far with Sprout has been with teenagers. “She is so helpful. I have known some of these kids for five years, and I have learned things about them with Sprout that I would have never known. Important things that are crucial to their healthcare and well-being that I would have never known without her.”

Local Celebrity

Sprout is a local celebrity around Sacred Heart. She sports a new bow every day and has her very own Sprout trading cards with her headshot and bio, as well as complimentary cards to leave patients if Sprout missed them that day.

When she has on her vest at the hospital, Sprout is all business. Out of uniform, she’s a regular dog. Humphries said, “Now when she doesn’t have the vest on she is a full dog. She has the best time. We play Frisbee, tennis ball and she rolls in the grass, but when she is here, she knows she has a job to do.”

Sprout came from Canine Assistants in Milton, Georgia, which is outside of Atlanta. They have a farm where they raise the dogs specifically to be service animals as individual service animals or for hospital therapy. Sprout was specifically picked and trained to work in a hospital starting at 8-weeks-old.

A typical workday for Sprout varies, but her well-being throughout the day is the most important. She gets lots of breaks during the day, more breaks than a human gets, Humphries said laughingly. “She’s supposed to get 15-minute breaks for every hour that she works. We make sure that she gets her rest.”

At lunch, Sprout gets some dog time. She sleeps for about 30 minutes and then she takes a 30-minute walk around the block. They make sure that she gets her exercise, they go out to a lot and take her vest off to throw the ball and let her enjoy her breaks.

The hospital provides everything for her. Food, beds, treats and even lint rollers because unfortunately, she does shed. We say that “golden hair adds flare” around here, Humphries explained. “It’s kind of like a little badge of honor to have a Sprout hair here and there.”

You can find Sprout at Shampoochies on Langley Avenue once a week for grooming.

“They do it for free for us, which is so helpful because it has to be done every week. We brush her every morning and every night,” Humphries said. “It’s a lot of work to keep her in shape to work in the hospital, and you have to think about those types of things because you want to be respectful to the people around you.”

The Therapy Dog program is entirely donor funded. They needed $40,000 in donations before the hospital could purchase Sprout. We’re getting close to where we can get another one, but it takes a lot of work and fundraising, Humphries explained.

She added, “Our goal is to expand, greatly expand in the next few years especially with the new children’s hospital coming out.”