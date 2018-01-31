By Rick Outzen

Last week, the documentary “The Devil We Know” debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to a sold-out crowd and received a standing ovation. The film exposes how DuPont dumped the Teflon manufacturing ingredient C8 into the air and water in West Virginia. A panel of scientists studying the health data from about 70,000 residents in the Mid-Ohio Valley determined C8 was linked to six human diseases.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker and co-founder of Atlas Films Stephanie Soechtig directed, wrote and produced the film. “The Devil We Know” was her third film to be shown at Sundance. In 2014, she won acclaim for “Fed Up” that spotlighted our addiction to sugar and the ensuing obesity epidemic.

Soechtig and her documentary crew spent two years interviewing residents in the Parkersburg, WV area. She focused on individuals who believe they have suffered because of C8 contamination. She interviewed a farmer who sold part of his farm to DuPont and subsequently documented the deaths of over 150 of his cattle and the deformities of countless calves.

Joe Kiger, a school teacher, and his wife Darlene were also interviewed for the film. Kiger has liver disease attributed to C8. In an interview with deadline.com, Kiger recalled when he realized something was wrong in his town.

He said, “There were things going on in the community, such as dogs dying all over the neighborhood with tumors, young boys with testicular cancer. It was a real mess.”

Kiger helped organize a grassroots effort to educate his neighbors about the health issues to DuPont to correct the problem. He eventually contacted an attorney that led to the lawsuit highlighted in the documentary. The Kigers attended the Sundance premiere.

Pensacola attorney Mike Papantonio was also in the audience at Sundance. Last year, he and the Levin Papantonio’s C8 trial team helped secure a $920-million settlement against DuPont, related to the company’s Washington Works plant that was discharging the C8 into the air and water around the Ohio River Valley. The firm won the Special Litigation (Environmental) category in the National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers recognition program for its efforts in the C8 case.

The C8 class action wasn’t Papantonio first battle with Dupont in West Virginia. In 2007 as lead trial counsel in the environmental class action case of Perrine v. Dupont, he received a jury verdict for the community of Spelter with an estimated value in excess of $380 million. A civil jury ruled that DuPont was negligent in creating a 112-acre waste site tainted with arsenic, cadmium and lead.

Unfortunately, neither case was more than a three-day, national news story. Papantonio sat down with Inweekly to talk about why “The Devil We Know” and similar documentaries have become so important.

“Corporate media is unwilling to tell those stories because they get so much money in advertising from these companies,” he told Inweekly. “Now that’s not typical of a local news organization, but it’s very typical, though, of ABC, NBC, MSNBC and other national news organization that I’ve been involved with firsthand that they would not allow me to tell stories about companies that were killing people with bad products, endangering entire communities with environmental catastrophes.”

He added, “It was very, very difficult to be allowed to talk about stories like that.”

Documentaries have become the new vehicle to get out the story.

“What we found is the way that stories are told and not forgotten is mostly through documentaries,” said Papantonio. “This particular documentary is a great example of a story that is already occurring in towns all over the country. When people go into the theater, and they see this story, they will recognize this is happening in their backyard and do something about it.”

Papantonio has been involved in four documentaries, including Oscar-nominated “Jesus Camp.” He said, “‘Jesus Camp’ had the bad luck of being nominated the same year that ‘Inconvenient Truth’ made it in. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if this film also receives a nomination.”

He praised the filmmakers for taking a complicated story and bringing it all together. Papantonio said, “The thing that I think that they did the best was put a human side to it. This documentary does a really good job following the people that had birth defects because of the C8, the people who suffered from cancer because of C8, the people who have lost the use of their arms and legs because of this product.”

Have the lawsuits lead to Dupont changing its behavior? According to Papantonio, no.

“The behavior not only hasn’t changed; it’s gotten worse,” he said. “They’ve contaminated the drinking water up in Cape Fear by dumping something called Gen X into the waterways. And Gen X is just as dangerous as C8.”

Papantonio believes there needs to be a culture change. Pointing to Wall Street scandals during the Obama administration, he said, “In the end, not one of them went to prison. And that’s a culture. We’re creating a culture in this country where it’s okay to steal if you have an Ivy League degree, you have a lot of money, and you live in a penthouse in New York.”

He explained, “If you went to an Ivy league school and you’re an MBA working on Wall Street, and you wear an Armani suit and have a Rolex watch and are driving around in a luxury vehicle, you have a special standard of justice where you don’t go to jail. If a 17-year-old is out selling two ounces of marijuana on a street corner with a hoodie on, he’s going to prison.”

Our culture’s acceptance of that double standard of justice must change, according to Papantonio, before the culture and the conduct of a corporation like DuPont will change.

“They have a criminal mind,” said Papantonio of Dupont. “That’s the best way I can tell you. They’re a criminal enterprise, and they simply get away with their criminal conduct.”