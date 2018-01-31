The Buzz 2/1/18

A Violent Week The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had to deal with five gun-related incidents during the week of Jan. 21-Jan 27.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, deputies arrived on the scene near the 500 block of Forest Park Drive to find 21-year old Darmichael Vershawn Turner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Turner was transported to an area hospital.

About 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, ECSO deputies responded to a gunshot victim on 48th Ave. near Lillian Highway.

On Monday, Jan. 22, two men got into a gunfight at noon at the busy intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Fortunately, no one was injured, but a dash cam video of the incident received national attention.

Two incidents occurred on Sunday, Jan. 2. Just after 4 a.m., two males knocked on a door and forced their way into a home on Ivey Street in Century, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The men demanded cash from the resident at gunpoint and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Later that afternoon, several male juveniles got into an altercation at the Carriage Hill Apartments on Michigan Avenue. Two suspects then pulled guns and started firing at one another striking a few apartments. No one was injured.

Bo’s Bridge Rescue Plan The House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee last week approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Jayer Williamson (R-Pace) that would allow the state to refinance and acquire the Garcon Point Bridge, also known as “Bo’s Bridge.”

The 3.5-mile toll bridge, which originally had the backing of former House Speaker Bolley “Bo” Johnson, has never been able to attract enough motorists and generate enough tolls to pay off the bonds. With the bonds in default, all of the toll money goes to bondholders, although it does not cover the full cost of the debt, which has ballooned from the original $95 million bond issue to $135 million in debt as of July 1.

Rep. Williamson told the News Service of Florida that he is offering the proposal to let lawmakers decide what they want to do with the bridge, which has long been a controversial issue in the western Panhandle.

“Even though it may not be favorable personally or politically for me, it’s time to try to take action and find a resolution that will be best for the community and the state,” Williamson said.

He also said state action would be dictated by what the new traffic and revenue study showed.

“By the passage of this bill we’re not tying any hands and saying we have to do anything,” Williamson said. “It’s saying that we may. So we can always walk away from that deal if the T and R (traffic and revenue) study doesn’t represent the numbers that we think it should.”

But Williamson noted that if the state does nothing, it will continue to face the rising costs of operation and maintenance on the facility. And he said that as the bridge ages, and as long as the bondholders are owed money, the state may be required to do major repairs and even replace the bridge under the original agreement.

“It’s a bad situation,” Williamson said. “This is in hopes of trying to find some type of resolution that while maybe not making anybody happy but finally moving forward with something.”

Death Trap West Cervantes Street from Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard has had 31 accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists since 2011. Two pedestrians have been hit since the first of the year, one of whom died from her injuries.

The statistics were provided by the Pensacola Police Department, but it’s difficult to get an accurate number because officers code incidents differently. After reviewing the PPD report and comparing the list with media reports, Inweekly discovered four more incidents that the newspaper added to the list. Of the 31 people hit, seven died—three in the past ten months.

“The corridor needs to stop being fatal,” wrote Mike Kilmer, president of the Historic Brownsville Community. “We are also working very hard to return this corridor to one around and along which a unified business and residential community can once again thrive.”

He added, “The Atkins plan which has been added to the TPO long-term plan (currently unfunded) offers a couple of potentially wonderful solutions to this.”

Second Chances Amendment The Second Chances Voting Restoration Amendment gathered enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot as Amendment 4. League of Women Voters of Florida deserves much of the credit for the successful petition drive.

“League members have been working diligently and consistently on this issue for years, and we are thrilled that our efforts and the efforts of so many other dedicated organizations and citizens have achieved this momentous accomplishment,” said Pamela Goodman, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

Nearly 1.5 million people in Florida who have served their time and paid their debts to society are permanently excluded from voting. This amendment will make sure Floridians who have paid their debts in full are given the opportunity to have their voices heard. The amendment specifically excludes those individuals who have committed murder or a felony sexual offense.

“Through the hard work of Florida voters and unwavering dedication of a truly grassroots movement, we have reached a historic milestone and have officially placed the Second Chances Voting Restoration Amendment on the ballot,” said Desmond Meade, chair of Floridians for a Fair Democracy and spokesperson for Second Chances Florida Campaign. “Voters took matters into their own hands to ensure that their fellow Floridians, family members, and friends who’ve made past mistakes, served their time and paid their debts to society are given a second chance and the opportunity to earn back their ability to vote.”

The League urged its members to spread the message of Florida For 4 and vote Yes on Amendment 4 in November.

Shelter Reopens The Escambia County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. Over 500 volunteers participated in renovations of the shelter.

The renovations were funded by a $75,000 grant from greatergood.org’s Rescue Rebuild, a volunteer program that works to rebuild, repair and renovate animal shelters and rescues in need. The grant was applied for by Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter, a nonprofit organization that supports the shelter through resources, outreach, education and more. In addition, the renovation process is also being filmed for an episode of Shelter Me, an uplifting film series that celebrates shelter pets and the people who help them that will be broadcast nationally on PBS.

Escambia County Animal Services Manager John Robinson said the renovations focused on increasing adoptability while making the animals’ time at the shelter more comfortable and enjoyable. Many of the issues with the animal shelter’s current setup stem from the fact that it was built about 20 years ago when shelters were not designed to promote adoptions and create a welcoming atmosphere for the public.

“This is going to make a huge difference for the shelter in so many ways and I am beyond thankful again to the non-profit, Friends of Escambia County Animal Shelter for applying for this grant and the opportunity to make this huge change at the shelter,” Robinson said.

Ambassadors Needed United Way of Escambia County is seeking volunteers for its 2018-19 Ambassador Program, formerly known as the Loaned Executive Program.

Each year, employers lend key personnel to United Way to serve as Ambassadors. By volunteering a few hours each month, these individuals help raise funds to meet critical needs in our community; addressing gaps in education, health, and financial stability. Each Ambassador supports between four and six companies by planning and implementing successful fundraising campaigns.

The Ambassador Program is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the needs of our local community while building lasting relationships with Escambia County’s current and future leaders.

“Having served as an Ambassador, I cannot speak highly enough of my experience,” said Julie Emmons, campaign manager. “Coming from a United Way Partner Agency, I was able to not only broaden my knowledge of what other nonprofits were doing in the community, but also meet amazing corporate partners who make our work possible, and network with key community leaders.”

The Ambassador program launches with participation in the Community Investment Process, an opportunity that allows Ambassadors to witness how donations support local nonprofits selected to receive funding. There is a time commitment of approximately 10 hours per month from March through December.

To become an Ambassador, download an application at unitedwayescambia.org/ap. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 9. For more information, contact Julie Emmons at julie@unitedwayescambia.org or 444-7143.

Move to Amend On Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 7-9 p.m., the Northwest Florida Move to Amend will host a coalition building discussion and strategy session on challenging corporate rule and creating democracy at the J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church Street.

The organization asks fellow justice and progressive advocacy group representatives and concerned individuals to engage in a gathering to grapple on ways to come together.

“Let us respect each other’s interests and work—to build an authentic local movement for democracy in which the voices of all are heard, the needs of all are met and basic fairness of all is achieved,” said leader Mike Potters in a written press release.

Facilitating the discussion and strategy session will be Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap, national director of Move to Amend, president of the Board of Directors of Democracy Unlimited, and a Local Democracy Fellow for the Liberty Tree Foundation. She has served as a member of the National Leadership Team of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom’s campaign to Challenge Corporate Power, Assert the People’s Rights, the STORY (Strategy Training and Organizing Resources for Youth) Board of the Center for Story-Based Strategy and as a Principal with Program on Corporations Law and Democracy.

Mark Your Calendar The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host a Regional Roundup on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. until noon at Escambia High School, 1310 N. 65th Ave. Residents can dispose of all types of clean, dry, recyclable electronics including computers, monitors and terminals, keyboards, mice, printers, TVs, copiers, gaming systems, remotes, fax machines, stereo systems, cell phones and telephones. Electronics that have been gutted will not be accepted. Appliances, including fans and air conditioners, are not accepted.

The Office of Supplier Diversity, City of Pensacola, and the Gulf Coast African American Chamber of Commerce host the 2018 Pensacola Supplier Diversity Exchange on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Corinne Jones-Sanders Beach Resource Center, 913 S. I St. The Pensacola Supplier Diversity Exchange will include a panel discussion, networking opportunities and one-on-one interviews.

Autism Pensacola’s Kids for Camp application period for the 2018 summer learning lab kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 6, with an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the Pollak Training Center, 1000 E. Fairfield Dr. Kids for Camp serves children, teens, and young adults on the autism spectrum, ages 2-25. Dates for this summer’s program are June 18-July 24. Application period is Feb. 6-Feb. 28. Childcare is available for the meeting, but reservations are necessary. Sign up online at bit.ly/k4camp2018.