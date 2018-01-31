How To Care In 2018

Without Losing Your F***ing Mind

By Stephanie Sharp

Was one of your 2018 resolutions to stop retweeting and join the resistance, but you’re not sure how to start? Or maybe you just want to be able to check your social media feeds without wanting to scream or watch cable news and not cry? Join the club.

Looking back, it’s easy to see where the influx of civic and political action-oriented resolutions and goals has come from. The last few years have begged the question: “Is every new year going to be the worst year ever?” And not to jinx 2018 already, but between political conflict, celebrity deaths, natural disasters and protest movements, it seems like a week without a gut-wrenching breaking news cycle isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

Add to that the reality that modern life makes it nearly impossible to completely unplug or even get healthy distance from the 24-hour news cycle and the subsequent onslaught of commentary and you’ve got a recipe for burnout.

Whether it’s the chronic stress from constantly consuming information or the emotional hangover after a major news event, we need to consider the emotional and mental side effects of how we engage politically and civically.

It’s natural to need a media sabbatical after a rough few weeks of news, but letting yourself get so burnt out that you check out of the process completely is not a good look for any responsible citizen.

We owe it to the individuals, groups and communities that have worked hard to gain momentum and establish dialogues, locally and nationally, to keep having the hard conversations and making progress.

Inweekly spoke to two experts in our community about how to stay engaged this year without totally losing it. Mary Guiterrez is the executive director of Earth Ethics, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the environment and the animals which inhabit it. Trish Taylor is a mindset and life coach and the author of the new book “Why Am I Scared? Face Your Fears and Learn to Let Them Go.” Each has experience and some worthwhile advice for safely and effectively navigating the tumultuous path to civic and political engagement.

Consider this your guide for speaking out about what’s important to you, while standing up for your own well-being and mental health. If you want to fight the good fight, you have to prepare for the long haul.

1. Get some perspective.

Whether you’ve got tunnel-vision on one issue or are trying to take on all of the world’s problems from behind your keyboard, hopelessness and despair can sneak up on you when you’ve got a hundred tabs open on your web browser. Take a deep breath and remember that the world is not, in fact, ending. Give yourself some time to get a realistic pulse on what’s going on with you personally, then locally in your community, regionally, nationally and globally.

“We do have the power to make a change,” said Gutierrez. “Even if it doesn’t seem like it, we do have the power.”

Knowing that we have the power, individually and as communities, to make positive changes, can be just the empowerment and stabilizing pillar we need to get moving on what matters to us.

2. Break the cycle.

From social media to broadcast news, there are engineers and strategists working hard to keep you looking at your screens for as long as possible. If your screen time makes you tense or upset, consider pruning what you’re consuming online.

Taylor noticed this alarming trend of internet-induced stress negatively impacting the offline lives of her clients and friends, prompting her to cull her own Facebook feed and create a group that was only for sharing positive, uplifting content (and the occasional cute animal video).

“People were telling me that they were so tired,” said Taylor. “But they wanted to connect with people.”

Her advice for avoiding the dark rabbit hole of the internet and not losing your cool?

“Unfollow, unfriend, scroll on, ignore.”

You don’t have to swear off screen time completely, but you can adjust what you’re consuming so it’s more about connection and entertainment than debates and frustration. After all, that’s what social media is really for.

3. Pick your battles.

There are so many worthy causes out there to support and stay informed on as a concerned citizen, but it doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing situation.

Choose a few issues or organizations close to your heart to fight for and trust that there are other people out there with different interests and skill sets to fill in where you can’t be of service.

Not sure where to begin? Consider your personal experiences, interests and skill sets. Align those with your passions and resources, then do some research. Even global issues, such women’s rights or children’s health, have local flashpoints that are sparking change at home.

For example, in her work fighting for the environment, Gutierrez knows that there are many levels of important causes and issues. She suggests that anyone looking to get involved should start in their local communities.

“Get engaged with what’s happening locally. If you can take on more, start taking on more. Go to your representatives about addressing particular issues. Then, move to a larger scale.”

4. Make a plan.

Just like any other resolution or goal, getting engaged with political or civic causes is much more effective when you have a plan to follow.

Once you’ve chosen the causes or issues you’d like to fight for and researched how you can help, break out your calendar and schedule your contributions. Whether donations, volunteer hours, calls to representatives or lifestyle changes, make the next step easier to take by committing to it like you would an appointment or social outing. The same goes for elections, meetings, fundraisers and community events.

To-do list additions like “Call state representatives about upcoming vote” or “Hang 10 flyers to promote next month’s fundraiser” are way more manageable and realistic than “Cure cancer” or “Solve world hunger.” Not only do you get the satisfaction of knowing you’re contributing to a cause you care about, you also get a sense of accomplishment that comes from reaching personal goals.

Gutierrez noted that once you get educated on an issue, it’s a good idea to get a handle on what you can personally contribute to the cause.

“Everyone is built differently, you have to step back and realize what your strengths and weaknesses are,” she said. “Don’t get overwhelmed and try to do too much.”

5. Find a community.

Beyond the comfort of making connections with people who have similar values and passions, getting involved in organizations and community groups can make your contributions more effective. Gutierrez says there’s no need to reinvent the wheel when getting involved; many groups and nonprofits have built a foundation of activism and engagement through years of work and development.

“They have the experience and they’ve done this kind of thing before, they’ll be able to teach you the most effective approach,” said Gutierrez.

Take some of the burden off of yourself and meet like-minded friends? That’s a win-win in our book.

6. Establish healthy boundaries and self-care practices.

Turning your focus from consuming news and commentary to real-world action can make a big difference in your stress levels and outlook, but boundaries and self-care are still vital to maintaining a positive and effective seat at the table.

Taylor uses many different techniques with her clients to help them identify and overcome negative patterns and blocks in their lives. Part of her practice includes neurolinguistic programming, through which she helps clients identify a break state: an opportunity to shift from where you are to where you want to be.

If you find yourself feeling stressed or upset by what you’re reading online or seeing on the news, recognize that you’re reacting negatively and then change your activity. Put your phone down, walk away from the screens, take a walk or do an active chore. Anything to physically move away from the emotional state that you want to get out of.

In addition to removing yourself from the moment, adding healthy habits to your daily life (like exercise and meditation) can help you cope with external stressors.

“We can build up strength and emotional resilience, so we’re not so emotionally affected by everything we read or see,” said Taylor.

7. Stay informed and inspired.

No matter what’s happening in the news or appearing on ballots next election, the two most important things you can do are stay informed and inspired. Maintaining a balance of the two will keep you energized and encouraged.

“I do encourage engagement at all levels, with all issues,” said Gutierrez. “Just pick your passion and follow it.”

If you find yourself losing hope or becoming discouraged, Taylor suggests going back to simple practices of gratitude and kindness. She believes those individual choices could be the most impactful actions of all.

“Could you change somebody’s life, today, in a small way?”

———————————

2018 Rules of Engagement

DO: Diversify your news sources. A different perspective can be enlightening.

DON’T: Rely only on social media to stay informed. Commentary can cloud the facts and issues.

DO: Seek facts and primary sources, especially during elections and national crises.

DON’T: Assume everything you read online is true. Nothing is exempt from a closer look or extra research.

DO: Set boundaries for your time and energy. Prioritize positivity and productivity whenever possible.

DON’T: Try to save the whole world at once. You’re only one person with 24 hours in the day.

DO: Reach out if you’re struggling to cope. There are plenty of resources and support available.

DON’T: Project your pain onto strangers on the internet. You’ll only make yourself and others feel worse.

DO: Prune your social media of negativity and conflict. If you can’t unfriend, unfollow.

DON’T: Create an echo chamber of confirmation bias. Sometimes it’s okay to agree to disagree.

DO: Remember that the internet never forgets. Once you put it online, you can’t take it back.

DON’T: Read the comments. It’s still never worth it. Seriously.

DO: Trust your gut and take care of yourself.

DON’T: Lose perspective on what really matters.