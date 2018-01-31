“It’s About Being Free”

By C.S. Satterwhite

Without a doubt, Jamal Steele is definitely a rising figure in the regional hip-hop scene. Originally from Atlanta, Steele came to Pensacola some years ago and performs in the hip-hop collectives BlackSuperheroMuzik and SuprNatrl, as well as the occasional solo gig. As an artist and activist, Steele’s presence is ubiquitous throughout Pensacola. Whether performing with Big Lo at the popular Bars > Bullsh!t at chizuko, co-hosting Pensacola Poetry at Constant Coffee, or sharing the mic with the NAACP and Stronger Together representing Black Lives Matter at Open Books, Steele is everywhere.

I interviewed Jamal Steele at the 2018 Women’s March in downtown Pensacola where we spoke of hip-hop, Black representation and the supernatural.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell me about BlackSuperheroMuzik?

STEELE: Sure. BlackSuperheroMuzik is a collective with myself and another MC out of Pensacola named Efayeme. Basically, we’ve been friends since 2005 or 2006. We’ve been doing music together since 2015. From there, we just decided that we’d work better as a collective. We still operate as solo artists, but we are a collective that just decided to make some music that focused on who we feel are some of the great superheroes, whether they be comic book superheroes or actual Civil Rights activists. Things of that nature and of the darker melanated variety.

INWEEKLY: Why do think that’s important right now?

STEELE: Right now, representation definitely matters. I feel at times that the Black American population lacks as much representation as we need. So from there, it’s warms my heart to see superheroes of the darker skinned variety take precedent, such as Luke Cage or Black Panther or Black Lightening. We decided it would be great to focus on that to make sure that the younger kids, the next generations to come, understand that we’re all superheroes. Despite the flaws you carry, you can do something amazing with your spirit.

INWEEKLY: When you say “collective,” what specifically do you mean? Clearly, if you use the term “collective,” you mean something bigger than a duo. Something political.

STEELE: Oh yeah, well, myself, Efayeme, Gina Mae The Jones, Benjamin Staxx, Mysstory B. Jones and 2Live1Mind7 are part of a collective known as SuprNatrl. Our mantra, or principle, is to carry ourselves with a supernatural state of mind, realizing that through the music and art we create we are carrying out some supernatural actions within ourselves as well.

INWEEKLY: Do you see yourself as part of the Afrofuturist movement?

STEELE: Honestly, I do, because we can definitely get into that lane.

INWEEKLY: Who do you see as the people influencing you going in this direction?

STEELE: Me personally, I’ve been influenced heavily by artists like Outkast, Andre 3000, just as an MC period. I’m also heavily influenced by Nas and Scarface. I love to tell stories, and I feel that Scarface is one of the greatest storytelling MCs. Also, artists such as D’Angelo, Marvin Gaye,and Fred Hammond. Kirk Franklin as well. So I have a vast variety of influences, but I’m honestly just as influenced by the movement and everything that’s going on around us currently.

INWEEKLY: These are pretty bleak times, to say the least, which makes Afrofuturism interesting. Maybe this work is for future generations. Maybe this work speaks to a different time, a time we’re still trying to imagine. So I’m interested in the future, but also right now, how do we hold on. So what’s giving you hope?

STEELE: Definitely what inspires me right now is knowing that we, as people of color and marginalized people, are finally speaking out and not holding back. For so long we’ve been told to play things safe. We’ve been told how to effectively bring change within a sphere of influence. So for now, it’s no longer about being told how, it’s about carrying out the best way that we know how without allowing anyone to dictate to us what it is that we should do or how we should go about doing it.

INWEEKLY: So how does that work with the music?

STEELE: It’s about being free. Free to create in any way you see fit. Being free to go about creating in a style that suits who you are as a person. Just making sure that you live up to the culture and represent it.

INWEEKLY: You were recently on tour. How did that go? What was coolest moment for you?

STEELE: That was with BlackSuperheroMuzik. I think the greatest thing that happened was I’m originally from Atlanta and we actually got to play in Atlanta during that tour. That was my first time performing in Atlanta, my home. For family members to be able to come out and see me is a great, great feeling. They accepted me with open arms, and let me know, “Hey, this is your city.” Whenever you want to come back, come do what you can. That was the greatest part of the tour.

INWEEKLY: Do you plan to go on tour again anytime soon?

STEELE: Actually, I’m looking possibly to go on tour again late summer, early fall. Just solo that time.

INWEEKLY: Do you see yourself as more of a poet or as a rapper? Where do you think the lines are?

STEELE: I honestly see myself more as an MC. I can go into the lane of being a spoken word artist, but I definitely, definitely see myself as more of an MC. I’ve been drawn to the hip-hop culture since I was seven or eight years old. Just knowing that you have no limits, no boundaries to present who you are in the best way you know how. Just being free to create in any way that you possibly can has given me the best drive to be the best MC I could possibly be. That’s specifically my lane when it comes to supernatural, wanting to make sure that I’m the best MC possible that’s representing our crew the best way that I know how.

INWEEKLY: What’s your philosophy on the supernatural?

STEELE: Supernatural is just allowing, for me, to let that spirit to freely flow within you, and allowing the spirit to speak through you. When you tap into the supernatural, you yield to that spirit. You allow it to dictate how it is that you move. How it is that you command the crowd, or command the people that you’ve been called to lead.

INWEEKLY: Where do you think politics falls into this?

STEELE: This that we’re at now.

INWEEKLY: The Women’s March?

STEELE: Yeah, the Women’s March. It’s definitely a supernatural experience. The individuals who organized this event also organized many events in the area, they allow the ancestors and they allow the spirits who guide them to make this most effective event that this could possibly be. I feel that this plays a huge part in politics. Just allowing those before us to effectively make us great leaders for this generation [and] the future generations to come.

INWEEKLY: This goes back to what you were saying about the supernatural, and even Afrofuturism. The ancestral voices coming back from the past, through you in the present, and into the future generations.

STEELE: Yeah—like, we’re always here. We’re never gonna leave.

BARS>BULLSH!T

WHAT: A hip hop showcase featuring regional and local MCs including Jamal Steele

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5-$8

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola