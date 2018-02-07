Winners & Losers 2/8/18

Winners

Pete Moore Chevrolet

The Pensacola dealership has been awarded the 2018 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service. The award is based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles to dealerships for service. Both Pete Moore Chevrolet and Pete Moore Volkswagen were honored with the 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award. Pete Moore Chevrolet is the only area Chevrolet dealership to be recognized with this honor, and Pete Moore Volkswagen is the only VW dealership on the Gulf Coast to be recognized.

Pensacola State College

The college’s Century Mobile Welding Program has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Finalists for a 2018 National Bellwether Award. The National Bellwether Awards annually recognizes outstanding and innovative programs and practices that are successfully leading community colleges into the future. This is the second consecutive year Pensacola State College has been selected for this prestigious award, which has been described as the Heisman Trophy for colleges.

Rodney Jones

The president of the NAACP Pensacola Branch 5124 was voted an area director for the NAACP Florida State Conference at its conference meeting in Orlando. In his new role, Jones will coordinate the efforts of multiple chapters from Escambia County to Liberty County.

Losers

Florida Department of Health

The Florida House last week sent a message to DOH that it wasn’t happy with how the department was making medical marijuana available when it froze $2.1 million in salary and expenses in the DOH budget. House leadership said that the department has not followed the Legislature’s direction. DOH has been slow to roll out regulations required to implement both the use of low-THC, or non-euphoric, medical marijuana as well as traditional marijuana for medical purposes. This isn’t the legislature’s first fight with the department. The Florida Senate in 2016 refused to reconfirm former DOH Secretary John Armstrong, due in part to the delays in making low-THC marijuana available for use.

Mick Mulvaney

The former South Carolina congressman serves as the White House Budget Director and has taken temporary control of the bureau that oversees the payday lending industry. Over the past two weeks, Mulvaney has withdrawn a rule that was set to impose tight restrictions on short-term payday loans. He ended a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau case against a group of payday lenders in Kansas accused of charging interest rates of nearly 1,000 percent. He also halted an investigation into the marketing and lending practices of World Acceptance Corporation, a lender based in South Carolina that donated $4,500 to Mulvaney’s congressional campaigns through its political action committee.