Valentine’s Day Happenings

THROUGH FEB. 10

TYPEWRITER VALENTINES Citizens can drop by Pensacola Library during open hours to type an old-fashioned Valentine’s Day note for their sweetheart or crush. The library will provide typewriters, paper and envelopes. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.

FRIDAY 2.9

PRE-VALENTINE’S DAY COMEDY SHOW & DINNER 7-11 p.m. $20-$50. Featuring Marvin Hunter. Pensacola Improv, 375 N. Pace Blvd. pensacolaimprov.com

SATURDAY 2.10

COUPLES COOK: CUPID IN THE KITCHEN 7 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SUNDAY 2.11

OLD SCHOOL VALENTINE CRAFT NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TUESDAY 2.13

DEAD TECH LOVE LETTERS 4 and 5 p.m. Type a letter to the one you love and then decorate it. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

VALENTINE’S MENU AT V. PAULS Available through Feb. 15. $59 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

VALENTINE’S AND MARDI GRAS VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WEDNESDAY 2.14

VALENTINE’S DAY AT 5 SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 421 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT SEVILLE QUARTER 5-9 p.m. $50 per person. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT UPH Seatings between 5 and 6 p.m. and 8 and 9 p.m. $65 per person, $30 wine pairing available. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

VALENTINE’S DAY AT SOGOURMET 5-10 p.m. $188.13. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FRANK AND LOLA’S FIVE COURSE VALENTINE’S DINNER 5, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $150 per couple. Frank and Lola Love, 165 Fort Pickens Rd. margaritavillehotel.com

VALENTINE’S DAY AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

COUPLES COOK: CUPID IN THE KITCHEN 6 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

VALENTINE’S DAY TRIVIA 8-11 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

GRIZFOLK AT PERFECT PLAIN 8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation (benefiting Studer Community Institute). Enjoy craft beer and live music from Grizfolk and Paul Vinson for a good cause. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco