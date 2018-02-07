FemFest 2018 Preview

FemFest, everyone’s favorite annual feminist event, is happening again this month and it’s even bigger and better than last year.
The weeklong celebration of intersectional feminism will feature everything from a curated film festival spotlighting female directors to educational panels and a night dedicated to women of color. This year’s FemFest also welcomes two new additions, including a body positive event and play directed by a new local production company.
Pensacola transgender advocacy group STRIVE (Social Trans Initiative) will kick off FemFest Wednesday, Feb. 14 with a panel on love and relationships within the transgender community where panel members will discuss the complexities trans people can face when dating.
FemFest 2018 Schedule:
Wednesday, Feb. 14: STRIVE Discussion Panel
Thursday, Feb. 15: Women in Focus: A Film Night
Friday, Feb. 16: Womanhood in Lavender
Saturday, Feb. 17: The Will of Women
Sunday, Feb. 18: All Bodies Are Good Bodies
All proceeds from FemFest will go to Rape Crisis Center and Trauma Recovery Program at Lakeview Center, Black Women Empower Collective, STRIVE and The Body Positive organization. Donations can also be made at gofundme.com/femfest-2018.
For our full feature on FemFest 2018, make sure to pick up next week’s issue.
WHY WE SHOULD LOVE TRANS PEOPLE
WHAT: A discussion panel led by STRIVE
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14
WHERE: West Florida Public Libraries, 239 N. Spring St.
COST: Free, donations accepted at door
DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola