FemFest 2018 Preview

FemFest, everyone’s favorite annual feminist event, is happening again this month and it’s even bigger and better than last year.

The weeklong celebration of intersectional feminism will feature everything from a curated film festival spotlighting female directors to educational panels and a night dedicated to women of color. This year’s FemFest also welcomes two new additions, including a body positive event and play directed by a new local production company.

Pensacola transgender advocacy group STRIVE (Social Trans Initiative) will kick off FemFest Wednesday, Feb. 14 with a panel on love and relationships within the transgender community where panel members will discuss the complexities trans people can face when dating.

FemFest 2018 Schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 14: STRIVE Discussion Panel

Thursday, Feb. 15: Women in Focus: A Film Night

Friday, Feb. 16: Womanhood in Lavender

Saturday, Feb. 17: The Will of Women

Sunday, Feb. 18: All Bodies Are Good Bodies

All proceeds from FemFest will go to Rape Crisis Center and Trauma Recovery Program at Lakeview Center, Black Women Empower Collective, STRIVE and The Body Positive organization. Donations can also be made at gofundme.com/femfest-2018.

For our full feature on FemFest 2018, make sure to pick up next week’s issue.

WHY WE SHOULD LOVE TRANS PEOPLE

WHAT: A discussion panel led by STRIVE

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14

WHERE: West Florida Public Libraries, 239 N. Spring St.

COST: Free, donations accepted at door

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola