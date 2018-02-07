Calendar 2/8/18

THURSDAY 2.8
‘I, TONYA’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
‘FREAKS AND ERRORS’ SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Free. Documentary about stamp collecting. Guest speaker from The Smithsonian. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ISLAND FIGHTS 46 6 p.m. $24-$76. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
VEGAN DINNER 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
DAVID ALLAN COE 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FRIDAY 2.9
2018 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 12 p.m. $5. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES WATCH PARTY 7 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LESS THAN JAKE 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
PRECUBED, MORN MONGATA, NORTH BY NORTH, LIGHTS WITH FIRE 9 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
SATURDAY 2.10
BIRDING FIELD TRIP 7 a.m. Blakeley and Meaher State Parks with the FMW Audubon Society. Meet in the Publix parking lot at corner of Nine Mile and Pine Forest Road. fmwaudubon.org
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
MEET YOUR MATCH ADOPTION EVENT 11 a.m. Doggie kissing booth, Sherry the Dog Mama, dog expert. Woerner Landscape, 1332 Creighton Road. facebook.com/woernerlandscape
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
NATURAL HEALING 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SOUTHWEST BRANCH LIBRARY BOOK CLUB 2 p.m. “Almost Sisters” by Joshilyn Jackson. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
$5 SHOW WITH PAW PAWS MEDICINE CABINET & SOUTHERN HEARTBURN 7 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BEATLES TRIBUTE 7:30 p.m. $20-$96. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
TAMING OF THE SHREW 9 p.m. $15. Swan Neck Meadery & Winery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. No. 9. setsco.org.
SUNDAY 2.11
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS BOWLING TOURNAMENT 2-6 p.m. $60 per lane. Cordova Lanes, 2111 Airport Blvd.
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
G LOVE PRE SHOW POP OFF 4:45 p.m. $99. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TAMING OF THE SHREW 7 p.m. $15. Swan Neck Meadery & Winery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. No. 9. setsco.org.
G LOVE & SPECIAL SAUCE 7 p.m. $22.50-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
JIM GAFFIGAN 7:30 p.m. $37.25-$62.25. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MONDAY 2.12
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAPHIC NOVEL GROUP 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
OPERA DINNER ‘MAN OF LA MANCHA’ 5:30 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TAMING OF THE SHREW 7 p.m. $15. Swan Neck Meadery & Winery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. No. 9. setsco.org.
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 2.13
POP UP OPERA 1:30 p.m. Visit Pensacola, 1401 E. Gregory St.
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Bldg. 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.co
WEDNESDAY 2.14
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S. Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
LATIN NIGHT 7 p.m.-midnight. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUDDLES PITY PARTY 7 p.m. $25-$70. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
MICHEAL J. DEAS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS RECEPTION 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
OPEN STUDIO: DRAWING MEDIA 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. (No admission after 3 p.m.) $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art course—Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewart—created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street Façade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
BLACK AND WHITE On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SELF EXPRESSIONS On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
MARKS IN PAINT On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
THE TYPEWRITER PROJECT: SUBCONSCIOUS OF THE CITY On view through Feb. 16. Month-long experiment from the UWF Department of English, in partnership with the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series. Public participation encouraged. University of West Florida John C. Pace Library, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
64TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ADORN On view through Feb. 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
THE ROADS WE’VE TAKEN On view through Feb. 25. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchange. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
MICHEAL J. DEAS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through March 10. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.8
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
HEAVY DROP 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.9
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TONY PASKO AND THE BLACK SHEEP 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
THE EMERALD COAST BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
THOM OGLESBY 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.10
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
TYLER MAC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’ 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CHRIS WINWARD BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.11
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
MARDI GRAS POST PARADE PARTY 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 2.12
LIVE JAZZ 6:30 p.m. Free. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.13
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.14
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
KENNY AND ROD 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com