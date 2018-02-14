The Buzz 2/15/18

New Ambassador with Pensacola Roots The White House last week announced Admiral Harry B. Harris, Jr. has been nominated to be the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Admiral Harris grew up in the East Hill neighborhood of Pensacola. He went to A.V. Clubbs Middle School on 12th Avenue and was in the second integrated class at Booker T. Washington High School.

He currently serves as the 24th commander of U.S. Pacific Command. A highly decorated, combat proven Naval officer with extensive knowledge, leadership and geo-political expertise in the Indo-Pacific region, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1978 and was designated a naval flight officer in 1979. He earned a M.P.A. from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, a M.A. from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, and attended Oxford University.

During his 39-year career, he served in every geographic combatant command and has held seven command assignments, including the U.S. Pacific Fleet, the U.S. Sixth Fleet, and VP-46. He and his wife, Bruni, live in Hawaii.

Reddy Ready University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders appointed Howard J. Reddy as Vice President for University Advancement and President of the UWF Foundation, Inc., effective immediately.

Reddy, who was named Interim Vice president for the Division of University Advancement and Interim President for UWF Foundation, Inc. in August 2017, previously served as Assistant Vice President for University Advancement and Director of the Office of Community Engagement. During his time as Interim Vice President, Reddy led the advancement team in closing the University’s 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign, which raised more than $64.7 million and included a number of historic gifts.

“Howard has done a great job of stepping up to complete our wildly successful capital campaign,” Saunders said. “He has secured major gifts and is developing strategies for our next campaign. He’s a team player who has won the support and respect of the campus and community.”

As Vice President, Reddy provides executive leadership to the Division of University Advancement, overseeing development, alumni relations, the UWF Foundation, UWF Historic Trust and WUWF Media.

As President of the UWF Foundation, Inc., he oversees the foundation’s current endowment investment pool, which exceeds $91 million, and serves as the institution’s chief philanthropic officer.

He also leads the efforts of UWF Historic Trust, which is dedicated to collecting, preserving and interpreting the history of Northwest Florida and includes management of properties in the Pensacola Historic District, the Pensacola Museum of Art and Arcadia Mill in Milton. Additionally, Reddy oversees WUWF Public Media, which creates, acquires and distributes audio and video content through broadcast, web and community outreach.

For more information on Division of University Advancement, visit uwf.edu/advancement.

Fake News The League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area will host a special panel discussion on “Fake News in Today’s World” on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave.

The panelists will be Lisa Neillessen-Savage, Executive Editor at Pensacola News Journal, Mickaela Lusignan, PNJ Digital Media Sales Manager of PNJ, and Rick Outzen, publisher of Inweekly.

Today only 32 percent of Americans trust “the media,” according to Gallup. Historic levels of political partisanship have created an American media audience that the Reuters Institute this year found was the most polarized of any Western nation. A recent study by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, reported by Politico, found “Americans have a negative view of the media, believe coverage is more biased than ever and are sharply divided in their views along partisan lines.”

The event is free and open to the public—10:15 a.m. coffee, 10:30 a.m. program.

Cannabis and Offshore Drilling Update While he says he has had positive conversations with President Donald Trump about medical marijuana and banning offshore drilling, Congressman Matt Gaetz has seen little movement from Trump’s Cabinet on the two issues.

“I am convinced, after direct conversations with the President, that there will not be drilling off of the coast of District One in the state of Florida during the Donald Trump presidency,” he said on “Pensacola Speaks. “There probably won’t be any drilling anywhere off of any coast of Florida during the Trump presidency, but certainly not off of our coast.”

The freshman congressman hopes to make the drilling ban permanent. He said, “I’m working now to make it permanent in law and I’m working very closely with Francis Rooney, who represents the Naples community, but who traces his family, interestingly, back to Pensacola. We are working on permanent legislation to ban drilling, but during the pendency of Donald Trump’s administration, I am very confident there will not be drilling off our coast.”

Gaetz said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions took a step backward when he instructed the U.S. Attorneys to enforce the federal laws regarding cannabis, regardless whether a state had legalized its use.

“I’m working now with the Judiciary Committee on legislation that would make more medical marijuana available for veterans, that would make research easier for people to conduct and that would hold harmless entities that want to do research on medical marijuana, but are concerned it could impair their other federal research grants,” he said.

“That is a small step forward, but I’m going to be chatting with the President and members of the administration about the need for sensible bipartisan cannabis reform. I’m hopeful that the Attorney General is done doing violence to a system that has helped countless patients.”

Power Grid Upgrade Gulf Power announced it will partner with the City of Pensacola to modernize the downtown’s existing underground power-grid network. The five-year, $83 million investment will modernize the current 70-year old network delivering energy to downtown Pensacola, and improve reliability and redundancy, as well as allow Gulf Power to increase capacity in the future as the area grows.

“These projects are part of Gulf Power’s five-year program to replace and upgrade systems to better serve our customers in the downtown area,” said Rick DelaHaya, Gulf Power spokesperson. “Although the power network has been meticulously maintained over the years, it is 70 years old, and the time has come to replace outdated equipment and update the system. These upgrades will improve reliability through updated smart grid monitoring devices that can speed up power restoration.”

This is the second project in downtown in recent months to upgrade systems to increase reliability and redundancies. Late last summer, crews replaced and consolidated numerous utility poles, while many overhead line crossings and transformers were also removed, improving aesthetics of the area.

“The key to keeping reliability high for customers is investing in technology, maintenance and upgrades,” added DelaHaya. “Making sure our customers can count on us for reliable energy is very important, and the investments we continue to make in our system are paying off.”

SEA3D Lab The University of West Florida last month debuted its one-of-a-kind Sea3D Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at the Museum of Commerce in Historic Pensacola. Sea3D, which provides valuable 3-D printing resources for both the University and Northwest Florida community, was funded by an appropriation of $351,000 from the Florida Legislature.

“We are very grateful ​to​ Governor Scott and the legislature for the funding we received to equip this lab,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Sea3D represents the first of its kind among ​our university-community partnerships. It ​will connect our students, our community and area businesses and industries in ways that will benefit our region.”

The lab’s opening marks the official launch of the UWF Innovation Network, which connects physical campus destinations along the Gulf Coast of Northwest Florida for innovation, collaboration, research and engaged learning to prepare students for the changing world and workforce of tomorrow.

“Sea3D fills a gap for the state,” said Nicole Gislason, director of the Office of Career and Professional Education. “Technical skills in our region, in manufacturing specifically, are in short supply. The state decided that our proposal to fund a lab, student interns and training opportunities would help to meet some of the needs that the region has in manufacturing.”

The facility, which will include an optical scanner and 11 3-D printers, can accommodate UWF students and faculty from academic disciplines including engineering, art, industrial and organizational psychology and business. It will also provide a space for business leaders and community members to collaborate with students on the creation and printing of 3-D products, as well as put real-world science on display for the thousands of local K-12 students who visit the Museum of Commerce each year. To learn more, visit uwf.edu/sea3d.

In Memory of Samantha Scenic Hills Country Club is hosting the first 21 Forever Golf Classic in honor of the golf course Head Pro Rick Gorman’s late daughter Samantha on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by the SHMGA Foundation.

The classic will be a four-player 21-hole scramble with a silent auction and live music. The entry fee for each player is $100 or $75 for SHMGA members. Fees include the 21-hole round of golf, cart, food and beverages. The deadline to enter is Saturday, Feb. 10 or until the field is full.

All net proceeds raised from the scramble will benefit The Youth Association of North East Pensacola, which Samantha was involved in.

Scenic Hills Member Bill Lacy said in the local league players travel all over the country and parents have to pay for them to go on these tournaments. “It gets expensive. So, all this money is going to go to this youth association and fund girls who can’t afford it,” he said.

The new owners of Scenic Hills have been extremely helpful hosting this event and they are excited to benefit the youth in the community. The SHMGA Foundation is still looking for donations such as tee signs, items for the silent auction and food vendors.

Mark Your Calendar Mayor Ashton Hayward and District 7 Council Member Jewel Cannada-Wynn invite the community to join them for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Corinne Jones Park, 620 East Government St., on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

350 Pensacola hosts a screening of the award winning film “Chasing Coral” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.