Fem For All

By Shelby Nalepa and By Jennie McKeon

FemFest, a weeklong celebration of intersectional feminism, is expanding their lineup and beneficiaries in 2018.

This year’s events include everything from a curated film festival spotlighting female directors to educational panels and a night performance art dedicated to women of color.

Previously, FemFest had one main beneficiary and that was Lakeview’s Sexual Violence Program, as well as a percentage going to VDay, Eve Ensler’s global movement to end violence against women.

“We have raised almost $10,000 for the two combined, “said festival organizer Kirstin Norris. “But this year I am really excited about our opportunity to name different beneficiaries for each event. When we first started planning the lineup, I asked each organizer to think about which non-profit or charity they would like to donate to, and that became the beneficiary for their events. We’re still giving to Lakeview this year, just spreading the love a little further.”

In addition to the Rape Crisis Center and Trauma Recovery Program at Lakeview Center, proceeds from FemFest 2018 will go to the Black Women Empower Collective, STRIVE, The Malala Fund and The Body Positive organization.

“Now more than ever I think it’s important for FemFest to happen,” Norris said. “It’s no secret that we’re living in a very tumultuous political climate and while FemFest exists to educate the community and support charities, I really hope that it brings some joy too.”

This year’s FemFest also welcomes two new additions, including a body positive event and a debut play directed by a local production company called “The Will of Women.”

“A body positive event was a no brainer when it came to planning this year’s FemFest lineup,” said Norris. “Our mission is to bring intersectional feminism to Pensacola and that can’t be done without including and celebrating body positivity.”

Norris said that in today’s culture, people are often conditioned to discriminate against bodies that aren’t the norm.

“We’re working to reverse that stigma and I’m so proud of the organizers who have put this event together and poured their hearts and souls into it,” she said.

“I am also thrilled to feature the ‘Will of Women’ in this year’s line up,” Norris said. “The founders of Arrant Knavery and I met to discuss the piece for a completely different group and after hearing their plan and learning what the piece was about, I knew I wanted to feature it at FemFest. This is something completely new for our community and I think it’s going to be a huge success. I work in the arts and I’m so excited to see my two worlds colliding here.”

Norris said that she hopes that people walk away feeling celebrated, refreshed, empowered and most importantly, united.

“FemFest was born from me wanting to create a space for people to come together and celebrate each other,” she said. “I wanted to have a bunch of fun events that had meaningful content, but ultimately existed to give people in Pensacola an opportunity to gather with like-minded people and have a good time for a great cause.”

STRIVE to Love

This year’s FemFest is kicking off Valentine’s Day with a panel discussion on love and relationships within the transgender community. Partnering with Pensacola’s transgender advocacy group STRIVE (Social Trans Initiative) for this event, the panel will discuss the complexities trans people often face when dating.

“STRIVE often has educational panels or events where we talk about the facts, the statistics, basically the objective side where we come in with the truth,” event organizer Devin Cole wrote online. “But this time, it’s different, it’s primarily subjective. We decided to hold the panel on Valentine’s Day because we wanted to talk about what it’s like to be a transgender person trying to find love in a cisnormative world.”

Cole wrote that they wanted to talk about how to love transgender people, and from this, discuss their own experiences with dating, relationships and the microaggressions they face.

Leading Ladies

FemFest’s film night, Women in Focus, will spotlight short films written and directed by women.

“I wanted to screen films that you would not normally get a chance to see anywhere else,” event organizer Tyler Arnette said. “I also like to show stuff that is different and unconventional.”

Arnette said that all of the directors who were selected for Women in Focus were very enthusiastic about this event, highlighting to him that they don’t often get asked to have their movies shown.

“All of the writers and directors for Women in Focus consist of women from all over the globe, queer individuals, and one husband and wife team,” he said. “So most film fests have a bunch of films made by men and one film made by a woman, and I am kind of doing the upside down version of that.”

This will be Arnette’s second year organizing Women in Focus.

“I wanted to do this project because I was realizing that I only have a handful of favorite writers and directors that are women, but dozens of favorite male writers and directors,” he said.

Arnette said that a lot of people know filmmakers like Kathryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola, Jodie Foster and Ava DuVernay but when they are spoken about, they aren’t quite given the same recognition as men.

“They may win an award every few years, but they certainly aren’t respected in the same way,” he said. “I wanted to dedicate an event to showcasing writers and directors who normally do not get to be in the spotlight. And it’s not because they aren’t out there making movies, it’s because nobody is showing them, nobody is paying attention to them, and nobody knows about them.”

When it comes to award season, Arnette said that nominees are primarily all straight white male writers and directors.

“Women, and especially women of color and queer people, aren’t even nominated or acknowledged,” he said. “Even the people who decide who wins the awards, up until very recently, were an all white, all male group of people. Historically, men have gotten the chance to have their movies shown and appreciated, so I want to give some other folks a chance.”

The beneficiary for Women in Focus this year is the Malala Fund. Malala is a Pakistani student and education activist who began speaking out for girls’ education at the age of 11.

“After surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban at the age of 15 she founded the Malala Fund, which was the subject of the documentary film, ‘He Named Me Malala,’” Arnette said. “She is the youngest ever Nobel Laureate. When I found out about the Malala Fund—who since 2013 has championed for every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe and quality education—I really wanted to work on a project to benefit this organization.”

Arnette said that the organization works to open schools in regions where girls aren’t normally offered a chance at education like Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nigeria, as well as places housing Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.

“With more than 130,000,000 girls out of school today these donations will go to girls who need it the most, who are facing poverty and violence due to their gender and sexuality,” he said.

Empowerment Through Performance Art

Also returning to the FemFest lineup this year is the popular event Womanhood in Lavender, which is an empowering night of music, poetry, art and dance celebrating women of color.

Haley Morrissette, event organizer and community service director of Black Women Empower Collective, said that the event will be showcasing an array of black women showcasing their various talents.

Morrissette said that performance art is an important avenue in which women of color can share their lived experiences.

“People have to listen,” she said. “Nobody is interrupting an artist who sings of her pain caused by the patriarchy or a black woman who reads her poetry about navigating the world that is plagued with misogynoir, the intersection of sexism and racism. We need the arts to give us room and a platform to tell our stories, without protest.”

Hosted by Morrissette with DJ Too Easy, poets for the event will include Spilletry The Mouthpiece, Dr. Elevate Evolve Repeat, Abena Whasayo Isake and Latavia Roberson as well as featured art by Etsitra Etsitra, Assata and music from artists including Lil’ Teasey, Zalasia and D. Cashmere.

“A celebration of women of color drives home the point that feminism and womanhood are for every woman,” she said. “Historically when we think of feminism we think of white women, like Susan B. Anthony and Gloria Steinem. By having a celebration dedicated to specifically black women, we give way for people to view feminism for what it actually is and was meant to be, intersectional.”

Donations will be going to Black Women Empower Collective, which started as a grassroots non-profit organization in 2016. Morrissette said that proceeds will go towards their Second Annual Community #BeyBShower, for minority mothers in need.

“Last year they were held in Tallahassee, Pensacola and Tampa,” she said. “This year we aim to increase the number of cities we serve and pour into the lives of 25 or more expectant parents in each city.”

Character Studies

It’s well known that the strong female characters in Shakespeare’s plays were not portrayed by women. Professional theatre troupes in Renaissance England did not welcome female actors to the stage. In fact, the first woman didn’t appear in a Shakespeare play until 1660—44 years after the playwright’s death.

Because of facts like those some might right off William Shakespeare as “outdated and old fashioned,” said Ashley McGlothren, president and founder of the new, female-run theatre company, Arrant Knavery, Inc. But there’s another side.

“But a lot of the central themes apply to today,” said McGlothren. “These themes are especially relevant with what’s going on right now in the feminist movement.”

With “Will of the Women,” a cast of Shakespeare characters—played by Arrant Knavery, Inc. actors and directed by McGlothren—explore feminism within Shakespeare’s works. This is the first production from the theatre company and the first time FemFest has done a play other than Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.”

“The Will of Women is a collection of Shakespeare scenes and monologues that examines feminism in Shakespeare’s works, the role of women in Shakespeare’s time and today, and male and female dynamics,” said Madeline Smith, vice president of Arrant Knavery and assistant director of “The Will of the Women.”

Using the work of Shakespeare, the show explores what it means to be a women in 2018 to show how far society has come in terms of gender equality and in some ways, how we haven’t progressed enough, Smith explained.

“In other words, we want our production to spark a conversation about feminism today, and that’s what FemFest is all about,” she added.

McGlothren had already begun writing a female-centered Shakespeare show before she approached FemFest organizers to be a part of the event.

“We’re both feminists, and we were looking for an opportunity to put on our first production,” said Smith. “The rest is history.”

A quick Google search yields all kinds of think pieces about Shakespeare’s views on feminism. The period of Shakespeare was a complicated time. England had a strong, female leader in Queen Elizabeth, but women largely had little rights. However, McGlothren said she believes he was a voice for women during the time.

“If feminism had been a thing during the Renaissance, I am sure William Shakespeare would have been at a march with a cleverly written sign,” she said. “Women were very marginalized and were meant to be super submissive during this time. However, Shakespeare’s women were somewhat the opposite. You can see in his works how some women challenged not only the men in their lives, but also gender roles.”

McGlothren references characters such as Lady Macbeth who prayed to be “unsexed” so that she may be able to accomplish helping her husband kill the current King of Scotland. Portia, from “The Merchant of Venice” disguises herself as a man to speak before a court and save a friend.

“These are things that women could actually never do in ‘real life’ during this time, and Shakespeare begged his audiences to consider, what if women could do this?”

McGlothren said. “What if they actually thought for themselves, or had their own sexual desires?”

Through “The Will of Women,” maybe modern women can look to the past and become empowered. That’s certainly the goal of the night.

“Everyone has the potential to be strong, fierce, soft, determined, unapologetic and confident in who they are as a person,” Smith said. “Sparking a conversation about feminism and how it benefits everyone can help do just that.”

Positivity Does a Body Good

Closing out FemFest 2018 is a new event called All Bodies Are Good Bodies, which encourages people to come learn about the body positive movement.

This celebration of body positivity will feature an open discussion about what body positivity means, issues that need improvement within the community and who the marginalized people are that the movement was intended for. Panel members for the discussion include Dr. Phylicia Williams, Tisha Robinson, Talera Bain and STRIVE’s Devin Cole.

Event organizer Heather Albright said that in addition to the educational portion of the night, All Bodies Are Good Bodies will feature a photo booth, craft table, baked goods and wine, and artwork for sale by local body positive artists.

“Body positivity is often left out in feminist conversations, and even when included it’s often focused on mainstream bodies, which is not what the movement was created for,” Albright said. “I think it’s important to include positive conversations about our bodies to remind people that there’s no wrong way to have a body.”

As a previous organizer for FemFest and an activist for body positivity, Albright said that this event is something she’s wanted to do for a long time. She first started getting involved with body positivity about seven years ago through Tumblr.

“I always struggled with accepting my body and weight,” she said. “But then I found blog after blog of these amazing people talking about body positivity it taught me that you may not always love your body, it’s definitely a process and everyday battle, but that’s okay. It taught me that my body isn’t ‘wrong,’ ‘bad’ or ‘ugly. ‘Marginalized bodies—such as fat, disabled, trans, basically anyone not mainstream and ideal—are mostly pushed to the back and hated, but body positivity puts those bodies in the spotlight. It feels good.”

As body positivity has become more mainstream, Albright said that representation still seems to be problematic.

“That’s the problem with today’s ‘body positivity,’” she said. “It does not include those marginalized bodies anymore. Mainstream took it over, like everything else. For example, body positivity was created by fat people, and that’s not what you generally see in body positivity campaigns at all. So many people in the body positivity community, including myself, push for more inclusiveness and intersectionality every day.”

Albright said that she hopes this event will open up the conversation and provide education and understanding. Donations from the event will be benefitting The Body Positive organization.

“We also want to make sure that we are opening ourselves up to those other intersections as well, constantly evolving and being inclusive to any and all marginalized bodies out there,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s necessary in my opinion to not lose sight of what body positivity truly is.”

WHY WE SHOULD LOVE TRANS PEOPLE

WHAT: A discussion panel hosted by STRIVE

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14

WHERE: West Florida Public Libraries, 239 N. Spring St.

COST: Free, donations accepted

DETAILS: facebook.com/socialtransinitiative

WOMEN IN FOCUS: A FILM NIGHT

WHAT: A film festival featuring titles from female directors and spotlighting feminist issues

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15

WHERE: The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

COST: Free, donations will be accepted and go the Malala Fund

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola

WOMANHOOD IN LAVENDER

WHAT: A womanist centered night of performance art featuring and celebrating women of color

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

WHERE: The historic Bunny Club, 500 W. Belmont St.

COST: Suggested $5 donation, proceeds will go to Black Women Empower Collective

DETAILS: facebook.com/blackwomenempowercollective

THE WILL OF WOMEN

WHAT: A theatrical production that explores feminism within the works of William Shakespeare

WHEN: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

WHERE: Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St.

COST: $10, proceeds will go to Lakeview Center Rape Crisis Center

DETAILS: facebook.com/arrantknavery

ALL BODIES ARE GOOD BODIES

WHAT: Body positive celebration and panel

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

WHERE: Open Books Bookstore, 1040 N. Guillemard St.

COST: Free, donations will be accepted and go to The Body Positive organization

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola

Cover Fems

Last year we worked with a local female artist to create a special FemFest cover and we decided that’s a tradition we want to continue.

This time around, we reached out to someone whose work we fell in love with via Instagram: Natalie Allgyer.

Allgyer is a 22-year-old local artist of many mediums. She studied for two years at Pensacola State College and received her Associates Degree in Fine Studio Art.

Though she enjoys working on watercolor paintings and perfecting her cross-stitch embroidery technique, Allgyer dedicates the majority of her creative energy to her photography, or what she likes to call “creative digital portraiture.”

Allgyer is an intersectional feminist and you can certainly see this reflected in her photos. She said that most of the content she produces is heavily influenced by her desire to document her own journey towards unconditional self-love. Allgyer’s goal is to share themes of self-acceptance and inclusive body positivity with the subjects in her photos and also with the people who are viewing them. Allgyer helped to organize the FemFest event All Bodies Are Good Bodies.

Cover Credits:

Photographer: Natalie Allgyer

Instagram: @nallgyer

Make-up Artist: Sam Shields

Instagram: @sam.shields.mua

Model: Keiana McKenzie

Instagram: @keeks.knzi

Model: Anesia Saunders

Instagram: @anesiasaunders

WOMEN IN FOCUS: A FILM NIGHT FILM SELECTIONS

“You’re Alright, You’re Okay” directed by Chell Stephen

“Speed Dating” directed by Meghann Artes

“Dangerous Curves” directed By Merete Mueller

“Extn.21″ directed by Lizzie Oxby

“Luchadora” directed by River Finlay

“The Good Time Girls” directed By Courtney Hoffman

“The Noise of Licking” directed by Nadja Andrasev

“Girl Parts” directed by E. Gernand

“Pregnant Pause” directed by Alice Seabright

“Semele” directed by Myrsini Aristidou

“Ellen is Leaving” directed by Michelle Savill

“iMom” directed by Ariel Martin

“K.I.T.” directed by Michelle Morgan

“Oasis” directed by Carmen Jimenez

“Einstein-Rosen” directed by Olga Osorio