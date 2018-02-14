Calendar 2/15/18

THURSDAY 2.15
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: THE THREE LITTLE PIGS 10:30 a.m. Tryon Branch Library: 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
2018 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS DOCUMENTARY 12 p.m. $5. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N Navy Blvd.
DOWNTOWN LECTURE SERIES: MUSEUMS AS AUTHENTIC PUBLIC SPACE 5:30-7 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FRIDAY 2.16
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
GALLERY NIGHT 5-11 p.m. Chinese New Year celebration. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
ALMOST KINGS 7 p.m. $10-$12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
IN HIS STEPS 7:30 p.m. $15. The Rex Theater, 15 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.com
THE MUSIC MAN 7:30 p.m. $6-$18, free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy. uwf.edu
BALLET PENSACOLA: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
AN EVENING WITH RONNIE MILSAP 8 p.m. $35.95-$79.95. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SATURDAY 2.17
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: THE LIFE OF JOE LOUIS DISCUSSION 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway.
OPEN BOOKS SIDEWALK BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Everything $1 or less. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. openbookspcola.org
NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
DIY NATURAL CLEANERS 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
CRAWFISH FOR A CAUSE 12 -7 p.m. $20-$25. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 3 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
IN HIS STEPS 7:30 p.m. $15. The Rex Theater, 15 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.com
THE MUSIC MAN 7:30 p.m. $6-$18, free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy. uwf.edu
BALLET PENSACOLA: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND TRIBUTE BAND 8 p.m. $10-$12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNDAY 2.18
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: ONE WORLD MANY VOICES 2:30 p.m. $18-$28. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
BALLET PENSACOLA: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE MUSIC MAN 2:30 p.m. $6-$18, free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy. uwf.edu
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 4:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
COMEDIAN CLIFF CASH 7-9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
MONDAY 2.19
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2 p.m. $28-$116. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com/
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 2.20
BREAKFAST AND A MOVIE 9 a.m. $10. Chick Fil A breakfast and movie. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org
FAKE NEWS IN TODAY’S WORLD 10:30 a.m. Hosted by League of Women Voters of Pensacola Bay Area. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. lwvpba.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF SPAIN WITH PENSACOLA OPERA 5:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
HANDS ON COOKING CLASS: FOOD TRUCK TACOS TUESDAY 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
AMAZINE ZINE WORKSHOP 6-9 p.m. $7. Hosted by Bare Hand Collective. 5 ½ Bar, 5 E. Garden St. facebook.com/barehandco
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
PUBLIC SQUARE SPEAKERS SERIES: AMERICAN CREED 7 p.m. Free, registration required. WSRE Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
WEDNESDAY 2.21
POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
LATIN NIGHT 7 p.m.-midnight. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
REBIRTH BRASS BAND 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JONNY LANG 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$69.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
RUNGE STRINGS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Pkwy. uwf.edu
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CHARLES W. LAMAR STUDIO OPENING 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Pensacola State College, Building 15, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
Current Exhibits
CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art course—Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewart—created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street Façade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
BLACK AND WHITE On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SELF EXPRESSIONS On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
MARKS IN PAINT On view through Feb. 16. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
THE TYPEWRITER PROJECT: SUBCONSCIOUS OF THE CITY On view through Feb. 16. Month-long experiment from the UWF Department of English, in partnership with the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series. Public participation encouraged. University of West Florida John C. Pace Library, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
64TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ADORN On view through Feb. 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
THE ROADS WE’VE TAKEN On view through Feb. 25. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchange. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
MICHEAL J. DEAS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through March 10. TAG, 11000 University Pkwy. Building 82. uwf.edu
DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call to artists
64th Annual Members Juried Exhibition The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists, makers, designers, and creative thinkers from our member community to submit artworks to the 64th Annual Members Juried Exhibition. This exhibition seeks to generate community dialogue, foster creative expression and thought, and recognize the support of our member community. The Members Exhibition is open to PMA members working in all media. You may become a member when you enter. Non-thematic; any subject matter is eligible. Submissions are due by March 8, 2018 at midnight. Selected artists will be notified by March 12. You must be a member to register and membership must be valid through April 2018. Artists may submit up to three entries. Artwork must be created within the last three years and not in exhibition elsewhere concurrently. Artwork cannot exceed 72″ in any direction and cannot weigh more than 150 lbs. For assistance, contact PMA Curatorial Staff at 850-432-6247 and/or pmoasubmissions@gmail.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.15
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
GREG LYON 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.16
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
DEW PENDLETON 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
DIKKI DU & THE ZYDECO KREWE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
THOM OGLESBY 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.17
DEW PENDLETON 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.18
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 2.19
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Village Brass Band and The Seville Saints. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.20
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.21
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
RICK AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com