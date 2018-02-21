Outtakes—Secure Schools

By Rick Outzen

The murderous assault on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. has left me lost for words, as the killing of 20 children, ages 6-7, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. did five years ago.

My position on guns hasn’t changed. I do believe that the legal age for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, if they are to be sold, should be raised to 21. I believe in stricter background checks before issuing gun permits. Law enforcement should be given the funds to monitor the web for potential threats to schools and public institutions, similarly to how federal, state and local agencies monitor for pedophiles and terrorists.

And now I believe that the security of public schools should be taken out of the hands of school superintendents and school boards and put in the hands of local law enforcement. Educators should focus on education. Police departments and sheriff’s offices should have the overall responsibility for guidance, oversight, and control for the entire security system of the school district.

After Sandy Hook, Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas created a task force to evaluate the security status of every school in the district and determine what structural, policy and personnel changes were needed to protect students and teachers. The task was to develop a matrix similar to one used for school closure to help the school board determine priorities.

The task force’s findings were never made public, so we don’t know what was recommended and the estimated costs. However, Superintendent Thomas admitted at a recent press conference held at the sheriff’s office that the school district hasn’t completed implementing all the recommendations, although he said, “Many more schools are hardened today than they were five years ago.”

I disagree with the superintendent’s secrecy stance on security because I believe parents have the right to know that their children are safe. I also believe that all schools should be safe, not only the ones the superintendent chose to “harden” for financial or political reasons.

“We know we still have work to do,” Thomas told reporters. “You will see us accelerate that as rapidly as we can. It becomes a priority.”

It shouldn’t take a school shooting to accelerate a plan from 2013. School security should be taken out the hands of politicians and put in the hands of trained law enforcement professionals. They can evaluate the current status of our public schools, work out a timetable for improvements and send the bill to the school district.

No more delays.