Pensacon Calendar

All Weekend

Check out these bars for themed events and drink specials. No entry fee required. For more information, visit pensacon.com

PERFECT PLAIN BREWING CO. “The Walking Dead.” 50 E. Garden St.

THE CABARET “Game of Thrones.” 101 S. Jefferson St.

GULF COAST BREWERY Heroes and Villians. 500 E Heinberg St. (Friday and Saturday only)

THE FISH HOUSE Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. 600 S. Barracks St.

THE TIN COW Nintendo. 102 S. Palafox

HOPJACKS PIZZA KITCHEN AND TAPROOM “Rick and Morty.” 10 S. Palafox

ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE “Star Trek.” 600 S. Barracks St.

THE DECK “Star Wars.” 600 S. Barracks St.

PENSACOLA BAY BREWERY Home of the Poseidon IPA, the official beer of Pensacon. 225 E. Zaragoza St.

THURSDAY 2.22

OFFICIAL PENSACON KICK-OFF PARTY 5:30 p.m. Costume contest begins at 8 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

BAR TRIVIA 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain celebrates “The Walking Dead” with themed trivia. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FRIDAY 2.23

PENSACON 1-8 p.m., $35-$80 for day or weekend passes. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

BAD GIRLS OF BURLESQUE SPECIAL PENSACON EDITION 6 p.m. $15. 18 and over. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

PENSACON VIP AFTERPARTY 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

SATURDAY 2.24

PENSACON10 a.m.-6 p.m. $35-$80 for day or weekend passes. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY W/ WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE 7 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

PENSACON VIP AFTERPARTY 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

CON WEEKEND PARTY 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox.

WHERE ARE MY DRAG(ONS) 8 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Drag sign ups begin at 10:30 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

PENSACON 8-BIT RETRO BASH 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Pensacola Grand Hotel, 200 E. Gregory St.

SUNDAY 2.25

PENSACON 1-6 p.m. $35-$80 for day or weekend passes.

Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

WALKING DEAD MID-SEASON PREMIERE AND PENSACON WRAP PARTY Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco