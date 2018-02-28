Opioid Crisis: Fighting to be Drug-Free

By Rick Outzen

In October, Inweekly wrote about the growing heroin and opioid crisis and interviewed a recovering addict who offered insights the spread of heroin locally. (Inweekly, “The Heroin Crisis Hits Home,” 10/26/17).

This January, the White House extended its emergency declaration concerning the opioid crisis an additional 90 days.

“By declaring the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, the President has used the bully pulpit to bring national attention of this critical issue to not only everyday Americans but also Members of Congress, state and local officials, and his entire executive branch, who have the necessary tools and authorities within their agencies to address this crisis,” the White House said in a statement to The Hill.

Florida was ranked first in opioid-related deaths in 2016, according to the Center for Disease Control. This legislative session Gov. Rick Scott has requested $53 million to combat the crisis.

In February, Osceola County became the first in Florida to move forward with a lawsuit against 21 pharmaceutical companies. The county claims in the lawsuit the opioid crisis is costing taxpayers money through increased costs for healthcare, law enforcement, courts and emergency crews, which now carry the drug Narcan to fight overdoses. Alachua County has also filed a lawsuit, and other Florida counties and cities are poised to follow their lead.

Since our October investigation, Inweekly has continued to interview recovering addicts to understand how opioids have taken such a grip on our communities. A friend in the court system introduced us to Lila, a recovering drug addict who has turned around her life. She agreed to talk on the condition of anonymity. Inweekly has verified the details of her case.

Her stepfather sexually molested her from ages 5 to 13, which Lila believes led to her addictions. She started out smoking pot with her mother in her teens and progressed to cocaine. She got married when she was 16.

“I stayed pretty clean while I was married and had my son when I was 20,” she said. “My husband began using crystal meth and basically anything he could get his hands on—cocaine, meth, ecstasy. I ended up leaving him because I was scared his addiction was going to get our child taken away from us.”

Lila moved home to Pensacola and began drinking. She said, “My mom, at the time, was manufacturing methamphetamines. I would go to her house and smoke or snort with her and stay up for a weekend or so and then the next week go about my life, but I stayed drunk pretty much. The only time I was not drinking was when I was at work.”

She moved to South Carolina where she was in a very abusive relationship and eventually relocated to central Florida where she became addicted to opioids.

Sponsoring Junkies

In Orlando, Lila told Inweekly sponsoring patients was a “really big thing.”

“Some of the doctors down there required you to have an MRI, and some of them didn’t. Most of them didn’t care,” she shared. “You could walk in their office and say, ‘My shoulder’s hurting,’ and they would say, ‘Okay. Here’s a script of 180 Roxies.’ Every time, I remember it was so weird if they prescribed somebody Roxicodone they would also prescribe them Adderall and either Xanax or Valiums. It made absolutely no sense to me whatsoever.”

Lila sponsored people who were junkies and couldn’t afford their doctor’s appointments. She explained how it started, “I would be at my dealer’s house and overhear conversations where somebody would come in the door and be like, ‘Yeah. I’m supposed to be going to the doctor next Tuesday, but I don’t know how I’m going to come up with the money.’ What they were doing was they were trying to put a feeler out to see if my dealer would say, ‘Don’t worry about it. I got you next week,’ or maybe the dealer would sponsor them.”

She would follow the junkie and offer to pay for the doctor’s visit and the prescription in exchange for most of the pills. However, getting the prescription wasn’t the most difficult part of the drug deal.

“Going to the doctor and setting the script were the easy parts. It was finding a pharmacy who had the pills on hand and would give them to you,” Lila said.

“They changed so that your driver’s license county had to match the county in which your doctor was in, and you had to go a pharmacy within that county,” she said. “We would use someone else’s address so that way they could have the same county address. Then a lot of people had been grandfathered in pharmacies.”

Lila said she dealt with two girls that went to the pharmacy at chain grocery store in a town outside of Orlando. They had been going there for years and knew the pharmacist.

“We would slip him $50, and the next month she would call him and say, ‘Okay. My doctor’s appointment is on this day. Make sure that when you get a shipment that you’re holding them back for me.’ He would actually keep them in stock for just them. If anybody else came in he’d tell them he was out of stock; then we would go in there and pay him extra money to fill the script.”

Her father tried to get her off the opiates, but she soon fell back into drugs when she moved to Pensacola.

“I probably stayed on the Suboxone for about a month and then I went back on the pills,” she said. “I was still getting my script for Suboxone. I was supposed to take three strips a day, and I would sell them for $20 a piece so that I could supply my pill habit again.”

When she moved to Pensacola, she started seeking heroin and pills in local bars.

Pensacola Fix

“A junkie can spot a junkie, basically,” she explained. “I would make conversation, just general bullshit, nonchalant conversation, and then eventually I would lead up to, ‘Hey, y’all know where I can get anything from? Y’all got any connections?’”

The person would agree to call a supplier if she agreed to split the drugs with him. She said, “If it was heroin, they would always say, ‘Well, how many points do you want?” If I said, ‘Three.’ They would be like, ‘Okay, I’ll get you three, but one of them’s going to be mine or at least half of one.’”

She hooked up with a heroin dealer and started doing one or two points of the drug a day. She would also get a half a gram of methamphetamine so that if she ran out of money for the heroin, she wouldn’t feel the withdrawal when she snorted the meth.

Then she decided to inject the methamphetamine. Lila said, “Once I did that it was like game over. At that instant, I didn’t care about nothing, no one. My whole life was consumed with the dope, and how to get it, and when I could get it, and how much I could get. It was horrible.”

For the next six months, she fought to get clean, but she continued to relapse. Her parents kicked her out of their home. She lived in the car for three months. One shot of heroin and meth led to her having a heart attack and stroke. She lost a high-profile job because of excessive absences.

“When I relapsed none of that mattered to me,” she explained. “When I got fired, I lied to my parents and told them that I was working. I moved back in with them. They ended up kicking me out because they found out I was lying.”

Her fiancée violated his probation, so he went to jail. She fell even deeper into my addiction.

“I was living on the streets-robbing Peter to pay Paul,” she said. “Ultimately, I broke into my parents’ home when they were out of town and pretty much robbed them blind to trade everything that they had for my drugs.”

She continued, “When they got back they called the cops. My dad told me that they knew I had done it. It was pretty obvious that I had. Warrants were issued for my arrest.”

Weighing only 82 pounds, she convinced her biological mother to get her treatment for her addiction in California. The treatment worked for a couple of months, but she relapsed. Lila was picked up by cops in California because she had felony warrants and was extradited to Florida.

Having to face judgment for her crimes impacted her.

“Something inside of me changed because before that point I was still living for myself and didn’t care about other people,” Lila said. “I had pretty much lived that way my whole life. My mentality was to hurt others before you can be hurt because of the things that had happened to me when I was a child.”

She continued, “I say the change was God. Some people may say, ‘No, it wasn’t God,’ but I believe that it was God. I vowed that I was going to make a change when I came home.”

Lila was offered a plea deal that involved house arrest and probation. She has received counseling and has been drug-free for over a year.

“When I signed that paper that’s when my life changed because at that point I was held accountable for my actions for things that I had done while I was in active addiction,” she said. “I owe it to my parents for finally making me accountable for my actions and making me take responsibility for what I had done.”

Lila shared, “Now when I think about getting high it makes me sick to my stomach. I can’t imagine going back to how I was living before. It scares me to death.”

Why did she want to share her story with Inweekly?

“I hope it will at least reach one person and help them,” she said. “Sobriety is possible for anyone who truly wants it. I do believe that addiction is a disease and just like any other disease, you may have to figure out what type of treatment works for you and your disease.”

Lila explained, “If someone has cancer and wants to live, they’re going to do whatever type of treatment they can do to beat the cancer and survive. An addict who wants to live not just physically, but mentally and emotionally, will fight to survive the same way. You and you alone have to want it and fight for it.”