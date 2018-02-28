Poll: More Background Checks Favored

By Rick Outzen

The nation’s focus is once again on school safety in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three adults dead.

Locally, law enforcement and school officials have had to deal with a rash of social media posts threatening similar violence on our school campuses. Schools have been placed under lockdowns on several occasions. A few students have been arrested on charges of a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner and disruption of a school function.

Inweekly hired The Political Matrix, a local polling firm, to survey voters in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to see what they believed is the best solution to reduce gun violence in our schools. The choices were more gun control laws, metal detectors and law enforcement barriers on school campuses, or more thorough background checks with regards to mental health and social media.

This study was conducted between Feb. 17-20 using Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology. The numbers used were supplied by the Supervisor of Elections offices of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The persons called were voters who voted in the last six elections. The numbers were randomized upon implementation of the study and 614 completed studies were collected. The study consisted of five questions asked of the respondents. The margin of error of this study was +/- 4%.

More thorough background checks and more law enforcement and metal detectors on school property received the most support.

What do you think is the best solution to slow down gun violence in our schools? The choices are more gun control, metal detectors in the schools, or more thorough back ground checks with regards to mental health and social media?

More gun control laws 18.6%

More metal detectors and officers 33.2%

More thorough background checks 40.1%

None of these 5.5%

Other 2.6%

Gen X, ages 35-44, felt the strongest about more gun control laws, 40 percent. A third of the Millennials, ages 22-34, wanted more laws passed. The Baby Boomers, ages 45-64, and Traditionalists, age 65 and older, were the least enthusiastic about more gun control laws, registering 15.9 percent and 17.1 percent respectively.

Only 6.8 percent of Republican voters wanted more gun control laws, as opposed to 49.4 percent of Democrats. One of every four voters with no party affiliation wanted more gun laws.

When it came to adding more metal detectors and other law enforcement barriers on campuses, a third of Gen X, Baby Boomers and Traditionalists favored that solution. Only 16.7 percent of the Millennials believed in that option.

Of those favoring this option, 52 percent believed a minimum of two armed security guards should be on school grounds, while 18.6 percent liked having more metal detectors. A little more than a quarter would like to see both on school campuses.

Concerning background checks, Boomers and Traditionalists liked this option the most, with 42 percent and 41.4 percent respectively favoring it. Only 13.3 percent of Gen X wanted more thorough background checks.

Over 68 percent of the voters who preferred this option believed all history and social media should be investigated when a gun is purchased, while 22.8 percent asked for more information on the question and 8.9 percent favored a more limited review.

Appointed vs. Elected

The Florida Constitution Review Commission is considering putting an amendment on the 2018 ballot for school boards to appoint the school superintendents. Currently, both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have elected superintendents. Inweekly wanted to know how local voters felt about the proposal.

According to our survey, locals won’t vote for a shift to having the school boards appoint the superintendent.

If the election were held today, would you vote to make the superintendent of schools to be appointed by the school board?

Yes: 19.9%

No: 47.6%

Undecided: 19.2%

Need more information: 13.4%

Surprisingly, Millennials were the most against the change, 66.7 percent said no. Boomers and Traditionalists were 47.8 percent and 46.7 percent against appointing the superintendent, while 40 percent of Gen X didn’t want to move away from electing the position.

More than half of the Republican voters wanted to continue to elect the superintendent. Democrats were split with 32.5 percent for appointment and 36.7 percent for election.

Term Limits

Another proposal under consideration for the Florida Constitution Review Commission is a constitutional amendment to limit the terms of school board members to two terms or eight years. A majority of Escambia and Santa Rosa voters liked this proposal, 62.5 percent. Only 14.4 percent said they opposed term limits. Another 23 percent were either undecided or needed more information.

Millennials (75 percent) and Baby Boomers (73.9 percent) most heavily favored term limits, followed closely by the Gen X (66.7 percent) and Traditionalists (57.6 percent). Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly liked the proposal, 63.2 percent and 62.7 percent respectively.

Direction of the School System

We asked voters whether the schools in their county were going in the right direction. In Escambia County, only 25.3 percent answered affirmatively while 32.7 said no and 31.9 percent were either undecided or needed more information.

Only 17.1 percent of the respondents have currently had children in the Escambia County School District, which indicate the negative feeling about the schools may only be a perception problem. However, the respondents are voters who fund public education.

In District 3, which has the most African-American voters and some of the lowest performing schools, only 19.4 percent believe the public schools were going in the right direction. Districts 2 and 5 both had 29.6 percent state the schools were headed in the right direction. District 1 had 51.1 percent need more information or were undecided about the direction of our public schools.

In Santa Rosa County, respondents were evenly split about the direction of their schools:

Regarding the direction of the school system in Santa Rosa County, which direction would you say the schools are going?

Right direction: 30.0%

Wrong direction: 31.6%

Need more information: 25.7%

Undecided: 12.7%

Slightly more than 35 percent currently had children in Santa Rosa County schools.

Surprisingly, District 5, which includes the Gulf Breeze and Tiger Point communities, had 39 percent of those polled say the school system was going in the wrong direction.

