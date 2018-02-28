The Buzz 3/1/18

Inside School Lockdowns On Feb. 20, Inweekly began to receive phones calls and texts from parents concerned about lockdowns at Booker T. Washington High School and Workman Middle School. We called Officer Mike Wood, public information officer of the Pensacola Police Department, who confirmed the lockdowns, which also include nearby Holm Elementary. Officer Wood said the students were safe and the School District would be issuing a statement.

About 1 p.m. the principals sent out automated phone messages to parents that offered no details: “Hello, this is Traci Ursrey, Principal of Workman Middle School. Please be aware that this morning a situation at our school required assistance by law enforcement and district personnel. Please know that our school and law enforcement personnel handled the situation quickly and safely. Please be assured we consider the safety and welfare of our students and staff our first priority. If you have any questions, please call us at 494-5665. Thank you.”

At 4 p.m., parents began to get reports from their middle school and high school students about what happened. The statements were not accurate, but it’s what they saw and heard. As we learned last year with the gun found on the Washington High campus, rumors multiplied in an information vacuum.

A Workman seventh-grader said he was in the cafeteria with the principal came on the intercom and shouted, “Code Red! Code Red!” The teachers shouted for the students to get under the tables. Several of the kids began to sob. Others texted their parents begging to be picked up. The students were under the tables for 30-45 minutes.

The rumor was a new student had taken pictures of a bunch of guns on his bed and put the photos on social media. The kids were told the student didn’t show up for school. Another rumor was a high school student was arrested with a handgun on campus.

After 5 p.m. the media received a press release from PPD. The Pensacola Police Department was in the process of making three arrests for three separate incidents.

The Pensacola Police Department the next day released the arrest reports for Washington High student Malik Anthony Kameka, age 16, and a former Pensacola High student Trashawn Montreal Powers, age 17.

Kameka was caught posting a video on Snapchat in which he allegedly said, “at Washington, Pensacola State College and Workman Middle, They’re going to be shooting it up at noon, so at noon, everybody hit the floor. I want everybody to just take off…run…run for the car and take (unintelligible). Everybody break the gate. We ain’t having that shit. There’s a whole lot of gang shit around here.”

He was arrested for False Report Concerning the Use of Firearms in a Violent Manner (second-degree felony) and Disruption of a School Function (second-degree misdemeanor). The arrest report was filed at 2:15 p.m.

Powers had allegedly posted on Facebook: “I’m gonna shoot up PHS.” Several of his Facebook friends warned him that he was going to get into trouble for the post. Powers allegedly said he didn’t care. Powers was detained at Judy Andrews School. He was also arrested for False Report Concerning the Use of Firearms in a Violent Manner (second-degree felony) and Disruption of a School Function (second-degree misdemeanor). The arrest report was filed at 3:14 p.m.

A third arrest made by the student’s name was redacted because he was only charged with a misdemeanor. A Washington High School student overheard a male classmate say that he was glad the police did not locate his gun during the lockdown. She reported it to the teacher and subsequently the dean. This incident happened after the parents had received an automated phone call from the principal, Dr. Roberts.

The male student was removed from class while Dr. Roberts put the school back on lockdown. The additional lockdown lasted about 20 minutes, according to the report.

The student and his backpack were searched. No firearm was found. He admitted to making the statement. He stated he didn’t mean to cause fear with anyone. His way of dealing with stress was to be funny. This student was charged with Disruption of School Function – a second-degree misdemeanor.

Inweekly has received emails from friends of Kameka who have disputed the details in the police report. If anyone has information regarding the lockdowns, please contact the Pensacola Police Department.

‘Black Panther’ Extra A local Pensacola man, Shawn Enfinger, got to check something off his bucket list after he was an extra in the “Black Panther” movie that is breaking box office records.

When credits start to roll at the end of the movie they are cut off with a teaser for the next Marvel movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.” Enfinger appears in this mid-credit scene that last about 30 seconds long. The scene is at the United Nations and Black Panther is shown in front of 300 blurred diplomats.

Out of the 300 background actors, only about four or five got exposed, and Enfinger said he was one of them. “In a small section of the crowd, there are about four or five people and my face is super zoomed in on for about three or four seconds.”

Enfinger said it was a nine and a half to 10-hour workday at Tammy Smith Casting in Atlanta.

He said it was a lot of repetition. “The director, Ryan Coogler, wanted to make sure everything was perfect, so we did stuff over, and over and over again until they approved it.”

During the filming, Enfinger said there were different angles and expressions they wanted to capture. “I would say we filmed it 50 or 60 times. The repetition got a little bit stressful, but it was a fun experience.”

He said he liked the film because even though it is fictional, it covers cultural issues and stereotypes. “It shows the point of view of people who have struggled and people who have been left out because of stereotypes, and it puts that out there in a big way.”

Enfinger said he stumbled upon the gig because of his own interest. “I was searching on the internet for different movies, and I saw something that said “Black Panther” is looking for people for a scene. I sent pictures, height, weight and all the information they asked for. I got an email back within a week.”

He said he has always wanted to be able to say he was in a movie. Even though this was his first appearance as an extra, it is not his last. He is also in two scenes in the movie “Rampage” that comes out in April and is featured in the film’s trailer.

Russians Targeted Florida On Feb. 16, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of 13 Russians and three Russian corporations for conspiring to “defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

Russians targeted Florida voters because the Russians saw the state as a “purple state.” Donald Trump won Florida by 112,911 votes, 4,617,886 to 4,504,975.

The indictment listed several overt acts committed in Florida that violated Title 18, United States Code, Section 371.

In the summer of 2016, defendants and their co-conspirators posted a series of tweets through the false U.S. persona account @March_for_Trump stating that “[w]e’re currently planning a series of rallies across the state of Florida” and seeking volunteers to assist.”

They used the false U.S. persona “Matt Skiber” Facebook account to send a private message to a real Facebook account, “Florida for Trump.” In the first message, they wrote, “Hi there! I’m a member of Being Patriotic online community. Listen, we’ve got an idea. Florida is still a purple state, and we need to paint it red. If we lose Florida, we lose America. We can’t let it happen, right? What about organizing a YUGE pro-Trump flash mob in every Florida town?”

The defendants and their co-conspirators created and purchased Facebook advertisements for the “Florida Goes Trump” rally. The advertisements reached over 59,000 Facebook users in Florida, and over 8,300 Facebook users responded to the advertisements by clicking on it, which routed users to its “Being Patriotic” page. They also created the group “Tea Party News” to purchase advertisements for the same rally.

They used the false U.S. persona @March_for_Trump Twitter account to recruit and later pay a real U.S. person to wear a costume portraying Clinton in a prison uniform at a rally in West Palm Beach.

Gaetz Doubts Impact While he believes the U.S. needs to develop better strategies to deal with the “sophisticated Russia malign influence campaign,” Congressman Matt Gaetz doesn’t think the illegal tactics outlined in the Mueller indictment impacted the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t believe that in a country of 320 billion people, with over a million people working in public relations and communications and the influence business, would a hundred trolls in Russia and St. Petersburg fundamentally alter the outcome of an election,” said Rep. Gaetz on “Pensacola Speaks” last week. “Of course. I think that if a hundred people in a warehouse could alter a national election, with the focus of an entire country, then campaigns certainly would not cost as much as they do.”

He continued, “I think that the tactics of the Russians have to be blunted, but the impact of their effort should in no way undermine the credibility of the Trump win.”

Did the indictment change his opinion of Mueller?

“I think that Mueller has constructed a team that is largely biased against the President, and I don’t think they’re done,” said Gaetz. “I think that they’re going to continue to try to build some type of a case against the President. I think that the facts don’t support any claim of collusion, and certainly that wasn’t well played out in this indictment.”

He added. “But nothing seems to indicate that the Mueller probe is over, but I do take the facts alleged by Mueller with regard to Russia’s malign influence campaign, with great seriousness because I have seen evidence of these very things all over the world.”

Trust Lost Pensacola Councilwoman Sherri Myers has become frustrated with the wall Mayor Ashton Hayward has built around him. In a letter to the mayor, Myers wrote, “For eight years, you have sent your standard letter to all city council members requesting our input regarding budget priorities for our districts. In the past, I have responded to your standard letter. I have never received a written or verbal response to any letters.”

Myers is concerned that she might lose money for the long-anticipated sidewalks for Burgess Road. Last year she asked that unallocated money in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) VI be allocated to Burgess Road in the 2018 budget.

“However, when your proposed budget came out for the fiscal year 2018, you had taken the $1.6 million and used it for Bayview Community Center and increased that project by over $2 million,” she wrote Hayward. “I had to fight like hell to get the council to allocate $1.6 million for Burgess Road, from the LOST VI, from another line item you had to slap down asphalt for resurfacing.”

She believes the mayor will never let the sidewalks be constructed.

“Even though the Council allocated the $1 million for Burgess Road, based on comments from Mr. Olson, I am absolutely confident that you and your staff will make sure that project never happens,” said Myers. “Rest assured, however, that as long as my two feet are able to walk on this earth, Burgess Road and the safety of poor people and school kids will be a top priority for me.”

Myers also bemoaned the mayor’s lack of support for the effort to cleanup Carpenter’s Creek.

She wrote, “I haven’t heard one word of support from you in support of the RESTORE project for Carpenter’s Creek. If there is a “word,” please send it to me.”

She attached to her email a letter she sent the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The letter that was sent to FDOT is attached,” she said. “It was not sent to you because I do not trust you or your administration to care about the wellbeing of the Uptown District. I believe the distrust is well founded based on my dealings with your administration.”