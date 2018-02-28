See Some Art…

and Some Movies

Spring might be right around the corner, but most of us on team Inweekly aren’t ready for beach season just yet. We still want to hibernate a little, read some books, watch “Black Panther” (again) and nerd out over the Oscars.

Thankfully March is full of cultural events to keep you entertained and engaged, including a thought-provoking lecture about the intersection of activism and art with artist Katrina Andry. We were lucky enough to catch up with Andry in advance of her event and we included that chat here, plus a round-up of other must-see exhibitions, how you can get involved with The “Black Panther” Challenge locally and all the details on Pensacola Cinema Art’s Film Festival.

So read up and get ready to soak up some culture this weekend and throughout the month.

——————————————————

Art as Activism

By Shelby Nalepa

When does art become activism? Is it when it resonates with the viewer, makes a statement, or sends a specific message? New Orleans-based artist Katrina Andry will explore this question and why her own work resonates with people at a lecture next Thursday.

Andry’s exhibition “Depose and Dispose (of)” is currently on display at the Pensacola Museum of Art, and she’s returning Thursday, March 8 to give a talk as part of the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series. In the lecture, titled “Art as Activism,” Andry will discuss themes of race and stereotypes she explores in her art and how that can sit with people as a form of activism.

“I use my art to explore issues in our society that surround people of color,” Andry said. “Does that make me an activist? Or does that make me a human with eyes who wants to point out and draw attention to these issues?”

Andry said that she will explore how the word “activism” is charged and how art can be used as a form of it, although it hasn’t always been a goal of hers to make art that addresses racial issues.

She received an MFA in printmaking from Louisiana State University in 2010, and while studying there is when she first started making art with larger messages in mind.

“It wasn’t until graduate school when I found my voice, and started using visual art as a second language,” she said. “Instead of being so inward with my artwork, I started wanting to say something more.”

Creating large-scale color reduction woodcuts for her pieces, Andry said that she first started using her art to portray messages that dealt with gender issues, the treatment of women as objects, slut shaming and beauty standards.

“That tumbled into eugenics and from there I got to what I’m doing now,” she said. “Most of my work deals with stereotypes and how it negatively affects the quality of life of people of color.”

Andry often uses symbolism in her work to portray certain cultural stereotypes that have been perpetuated throughout history.

“I use symbols as a callback to the static that surrounds certain stereotypes against people of color,” she said. “The root of it all can be traced back to the word primitive. So I will use things like bananas and exotic plants to portray that. Certain symbols can have their own story that they bring.”

Her exhibition “Depose and Dispose (of)” explores systemic brutality, using animals to personify people of color in vulnerable situations.

“My exhibition at PMA deals more with the Black Lives Matter movement than it does stereotyping,” she said. “Those pieces are part of an anthropomorphic series with various half-animal, half-person subjects to show how being compared to something outside the human race could have violent consequences.”

Another one of her past exhibits, “Otherness and American Values,” is where Andry first began delving into stereotypes and what they mean historically.

“The terms for the stereotypes that are well-known in my work, like the ‘Mammy Complex’ and the ‘Welfare Queen,’ deal with black women,” Andry said. “These aren’t stereotypes that are said out loud. They aren’t ones that black or brown people have been called directly necessarily. They are ones that have historically been perpetuated through lots of different channels. They’re not secrets. Once people read the stereotype written out in the title they recognize it.”

The byproduct of stereotyping, societal norms and rules that benefit the majority while disenfranchising other groups of people, is what Andry draws on and ponders when creating art.

“As far as inspiration, I don’t look at other art and decide that I want to make art similar to that,” she said. “Rather, I keep myself read. I love building on the collective consciousness for my work.”

Although much of her work revolves around people of color, Andry said that she is open to exploring other themes.

“I have two small children,” she said. “My art might start revolving around children in the education system. It will always be about the bigger picture. My art isn’t a slice of my life that I want to share or a personal journal, it’s about a larger message.”

Andry said that even though she’s not necessarily making a call for change with her work, she still hopes viewers will leave feeling affected.

“I want people to turn inward,” she said. “I just want people to use the time that they see my exhibits to think about why I made it. Not dismiss it because I’m a person of color. Sit with the work a little longer, and realize that people feel a certain way and try to understand why they feel that way.”

“Depose and Dispose (of)” will be on display at PMA through Sunday, March 18.

KATRINA ANDRY: ART AS ACTIVISM

WHAT: Part of the Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series

WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 8

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: uwf.edu/cassh/community-outreach; katrina-andry.com

——————————————————

Andry’s exhibition isn’t the only thing worth checking out at PMA right now.

Opening this week at PMA:

CUT UP/CUT OUT

Cut Up/Cut Out is a contemporary view of the visually diverse and ancient art of paper-cutting and sculpture. This exhibition showcases both tradition and innovation with a selection of over one hundred artworks by 51 artists. The exhibition is on loan from Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts and will be on view March 2-June 17.

Also on view at PMA:

LAND STAR: PHOTOGRAPHS BY RICHARD MCCABE Featuring Polaroids from McCabe’s recently released book “Land Star” and a series of site-specific Fuji Instax color studies created specifically for the exhibit. On view through March 26.

DIGITAL COLLAGE / VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY Featuring works by UWF photography students. On view through June 17.

Other exhibitions currently showing around town:

MASKS! On view through March 2. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

BIRDS, BUTTERFLIES AND BIRDHOUSES On view through March 5. Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

MICHEAL J. DEAS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through March 10. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

CELEBRATION OF LIGHT On view March 7 through March 19. Quayside Art Galley, 17 E. Zaragossa.

ART FOR THE HEART AND SOUL On view through March 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

——————————————————

The Power of Representation

By Jennie McKeon

Growing up, Jamal Steele had two role models—Malcom X and Dwayne Wayne from the TV show “A Different World.”

But watching “Black Panther” was unlike watching his idols growing up and Steele wants to make sure no child misses that experience.

“T’Challa is not just a superhero, but a king,” said the local MC. “It got my mind rolling. What effect could this movie have on young, black boys and girls?”

Inspired by similar efforts and campaigns called The “Black Panther” Challenge, Steele started a GoFundMe account raising money to take kids and chaperones to see “Black Panther” in at least three different cities—Panama City, Pensacola and Mobile.

Last weekend, he saw his third showing of “Black Panther” with kids in Panama City. It was “the best experience ever,” he said.

“The kids were fixated on the screen,” he said. “They were cheering. There was a lot they could relate to and it was in a positive light. It meant a lot that I could play a part and be able to witness that.”

Not only is Black Panther a powerful symbol, but the movie is full of other inspiring characters too. From T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, who engineers all of the gadgets, to the Dora Milaje warriors who protect Wakanda, there’s no shortage of female empowerment, too.

“The kids told me how much they enjoyed the movie and to see a superhero that looked like them,” Steele said. “Girls saw they could be strong, fearless women and still look beautiful.”

Partnering with nonprofit youth programs such as JUDOS in Panama City, Boys & Girls Club of Pensacola and Black Men Raw in Mobile, Steele said he wanted to share the movie with kids who might not have otherwise had the chance to go. After all, the world of Wakanda—where the Black Panther is king—is best seen on the big screen.

“I wanted kids to get the full movie theater experience,” he said. “The world itself is truly amazing.”

Steele said he’ll continue to fundraise and organize “Black Panther” showings as long as people are willing to support it. He hopes that the movie will have a lasting effect on them, as it did for him.

“I’d like for this movie to teach kids how to be great leaders in their communities,” he said. “See how much you can accomplish when a team is united under one purpose.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/gcbpc. To volunteer and participate, you can email Steele at jamal.steele@gmail.com.

——————————————————

For the Film Fans

Just in time for the Oscars, Pensacola Cinema Art is hosting another installment of their film festival this weekend.

Included in the lineup is Best Picture front-runner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and all this year’s documentary and live action short film nominees.

Those keeping up with awards season already know that Frances McDormand, who stars in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and Gary Oldman from “Darkest Hour” are the leading contenders for Best Actress and Best Actor. You can see both of their nominated performances at the festival this weekend.

Tickets are $5 per film or $20 for a weekend pass. For more information, visit pensacolacinemaart.com

The 90th Academy Awards will air on ABC this Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m.

PENSACOLA CINEMA ART FILM FESTIVAL SHOWING SCHEDULE

FRIDAY 3.2

OSCAR SHORT FILMS-DOCUMENTARY 1 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL 1 p.m. Best Documentary nominee. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

LOVING VINCENT 1 p.m. Best Animated Feature nominee. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 12 Church St.

OSCAR SHORT FILMS-ANIMATED 4 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

THE FLORIDA PROJECT 4 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

LBJ 4 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 12 Church St.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI 7 p.m. Best Picture Nominee. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

DARKEST HOUR 7 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL 7 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 120 Church St.

SATURDAY 3.3

OSCAR SHORT FILMS-DOCUMENTARY 1 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL 1 p.m. Best Documentary nominee. 1 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

LOVING VINCENT 1 p.m. Best Animated Feature nominee. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 12 Church St.

WONDER 1:30 p.m. Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. Buy tickets at The Rex Theatre.

OSCAR SHORT FILMS-LIVE ACTION 4 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

THE FLORIDA PROJECT 4 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

LBJ 4 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 12 Church St.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI 7 p.m. Best Picture Nominee. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

DARKEST HOUR 7 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 1, 120 Church St.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL 7 p.m. J. Earle Bowden Building Room 2, 120 Church St.