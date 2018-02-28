Wish You Were Here?

Hangout Music Fest 2018 Giveaway

If you’re anything like us, every time you hear ‘Love’ on the radio you start day dreaming about Hangout Fest 2018.

In addition to Kendrick Lamar, headliners for this year’s fest include The Killers and The Chainsmokers. They’ve also got SZA, ODESZA, Cold War Kids, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, Foster the People and about 60 more acts we’re dying to check out.

As if that stacked line-up alone wasn’t enough to get you packing up and heading to Gulf Shores, Inweekly has once again partnered with Hangout Fest to give away a pair of general admission, three-day passes to one lucky music lover.

All you have to do to win is tell us your name, email and who you’d bring with you to the beach. Super easy, right?

Click here to enter: https://form.jotform.com/80567175128966

Please note: Each email address entered will only be counted once. Winners must provide their own hotel and travel arrangements. Contest begins today and ends March 31. The winner will be notified via email April 2.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2018

WHEN: Friday, May 18—Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL

DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com