Winners & Losers 3/8/18

Winners

Brian Mast

The Palm City Republican Congressman wrote an op-ed piece for the New York Times that called for the ban of the AR-15 rifle for public use. Mast served in the U.S. Army for more than 12 years, earning several medals including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. While deployed in Afghanistan, he worked as a bomb disposal expert and loss both of his legs. Mast called the Second Amendment “unimpeachable” but said it “does not guarantee that every civilian can bear any and all arms.”

Center for Information Warfare Training

The center at Pensacola’s Corry Station was awarded the 2017 Over Training Excellence White T Award, which recognizes commands for demonstrating superior performance for training or training support. The award recipients epitomize the highest degree of training excellence found throughout Naval Education and Training.

Navy Federal Credit Union

FORTUNE named the credit union to its “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the eighth time. Navy Federal ranked 42nd, the highest in its history. In recognizing Navy Federal, FORTUNE noted that 96 percent of employees say they were made to feel welcome when they joined the team, and 95 percent are proud to tell others where they work. The credit union ranked 7th on the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, ranked 8th on the 100 Best Workplaces for Women list, and was recognized as a 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity in 2017.

Losers

Blaise Ingoglia

The state representative wants to punish Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Delta Air Lines after the corporations dropped their discounts for National Rifle Association members. Ingoglia joined Florida lawmakers who have targeted an aviation fuel tax reduction benefiting Delta and wanted to rebid a state rental car contract held by Enterprise. Ingoglia blasted the companies for engaging in “political speech.” An odd statement considering how many Republicans embrace the Citizens United ruling which gave corporations the power to do just that.

Trump Administration Turnover

The list of departures from President Donald Trump’s administration continues to expand, and it appears the terminations and resignations won’t stop anytime soon. Here are the notable departures over the first 15 months of Trump’s tenure: Steve Bannon, James Comey, Mike Dubke, Brenda Fitzgerald, Michael Flynn, Sebastian Gorka, Hope Hicks, Andrew McCabe, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Rob Porter, Dina Powell, Reince Priebus, Tom Price, Josh Raffel, Angella Reid, Anthony Scaramucci, Walter Shaub, Michael Short, Sean Spicer and Sally Yates.

Transparent Pensacola

The web page Mayor Ashton created to give citizens more access to accurate information and hold his administration more accountable no longer exists. Transparent Pensacola was created in the summer of 2015 and showed promise. Unfortunately, the information was often more reactive than proactive. The page was so infrequently updated that citizens rarely looked to it for information. Few people even noticed when the Hayward administration removed the page.