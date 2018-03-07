Pensacola, Florida
Wednesday March 7th 2018

Spring Break Outs

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)

Spring might have sprung a little early this year, but that’s not going to stop us from getting excited about the upcoming season and all that it brings with it—like the return of Wahoos baseball, Bands on the Beach and Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival.

To help you get you as jazzed as we are, we’ve put together the ultimate spring to-do list so you can start planning and make the most of the months ahead.

•Feeling Festive
Upcoming food, music and art festivals

Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts
March 10-11, gulfbreezearts.com

Smokin’ in the Square
March 16-18, smokininthesquare.com

Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola
March 24, pensacolaopenstreets.com

Bayfront Wine Festival
April 7, bayfrontwinefestival.com

Pensacola JazzFest
April 7-8, jazzpensacola.com

Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival
April 21, pensacolahotwheels.org

Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival
April 21, bamboowillies.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festival
May 4-6, fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Music Festival
May 18-20, hangoutmusicfest.com

•It’s A Date
More annual events worth checking out

McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run
March 10, mcguiresirishpub.com

Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com

Blue Wahoos Home Opener
April 11, bluewahoos.com

Record Store Day at Revolver Records
April 21, facebook.com/revolverfl

Paws on Palafox
April 28, pensacolahumane.org

Waterboyz Annual Art Show
May 26, facebook.com/waterboyzsurfandskate

•Get Cultured
Must-see cultural events including plays, symphonies and a ballet with a flying carpet

In A Forest Dark and Deep
March 9-11, March 15-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Man of La Mancha
March 16 and 18, pensacolaopera.com

Cabaret: Midnight in Paris Fundraiser
March 24, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Jersey Boys
March 26 and 27, pensacolasaenger.com

Little Women
April 6-8, April 12-15, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Russian Spectacular: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky
April 7, pensacolasymphony.com

Aladdin
April 20-22, April 27-28, balletpensacola.com

Menopause the Musical
April 26, pensacolasaenger.com

Symphonie Fantastique
April 28, pensacolasymphony.com

Music for Families
May 19, pensacolasymphony.com

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
May 30 and 31, pensacolasaenger.com

The Odd Couple
June 8-10, June 14-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mary Poppins
July 27-29, Aug. 2-5, Aug. 9-12, pensacolalittletheatre.com

•Show Stoppers
Local and regional concerts you really shouldn’t miss

Fleet Foxes
March 11, soulkitchenmobile.com

Dead Meadow
March 14, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Crunk Witch
March 21, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Lawn Chairs
March 25, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Eric Lindell
March 30, vinylmusichall.com

Dr. Dog
April 12, soulkitchenmobile.com

The Lone Bellow
April 17, vinylmusichall.com

The Black Angels and Black Lips
April 19, vinylmusichall.com

Ty Segall
April 21, vinylmusichall.com

Beats Antique
April 27, vinylmusichall.com

Andrew WK
May 1, vinylmusichall.com

Precubed, Early Founder and BLSSR
May 3, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Dave Matthews Band
May 27, amphitheateratthewharf.com

The Coathangers
June 3, vinylmusichall.com

I Love The 90s Tour
June 15, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Alan Jackson
June 23, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Jason Aldean
July 26, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Aug. 2, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Imagine Dragons
Aug. 7, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Keith Urban
Aug. 25, amphitheateratthewharf.com

•Get In A Routine
Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing

Palafox Market
Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com

Santa Rosa Farmers Market
Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa

Bands on  the Beach
Every Tuesday beginning April 3 and running through Oct. 30, visitpensacolabeach.com

Gallery Night
March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, gallerynightpensacola.org

Music Under the Stars Series
March 17 (featuring The Marlow Boys), March 30 (featuring Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp), April 20 (featuring Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes), April 21 (featuring Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds), May 11 (featuring Will Kimbrough) and June 1 (featuring Sugarcane Jane), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

•Townie Tours
Perfect places to play tourist for a day

Historic Pensacola Village
historicpensacola.org

National Naval Aviation Museum
navalaviationmuseum.org

Emerald Coast Tours
emeraldcoasttours.net

Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum
pensacolalighthouse.org

Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier
fishpensacolabeachpier.com

Pensacola MESS Hall
pensacolamesshall.org

Pensacola Museum of Art
pensacolamuseum.org

Previous Topic: