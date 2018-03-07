Spring Break Outs

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)

Spring might have sprung a little early this year, but that’s not going to stop us from getting excited about the upcoming season and all that it brings with it—like the return of Wahoos baseball, Bands on the Beach and Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival.

To help you get you as jazzed as we are, we’ve put together the ultimate spring to-do list so you can start planning and make the most of the months ahead.

•Feeling Festive

Upcoming food, music and art festivals

Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts

March 10-11, gulfbreezearts.com

Smokin’ in the Square

March 16-18, smokininthesquare.com

Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola

March 24, pensacolaopenstreets.com

Bayfront Wine Festival

April 7, bayfrontwinefestival.com

Pensacola JazzFest

April 7-8, jazzpensacola.com

Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival

April 21, pensacolahotwheels.org

Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival

April 21, bamboowillies.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festival

May 4-6, fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Music Festival

May 18-20, hangoutmusicfest.com

•It’s A Date

More annual events worth checking out

McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run

March 10, mcguiresirishpub.com

Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com

Blue Wahoos Home Opener

April 11, bluewahoos.com

Record Store Day at Revolver Records

April 21, facebook.com/revolverfl

Paws on Palafox

April 28, pensacolahumane.org

Waterboyz Annual Art Show

May 26, facebook.com/waterboyzsurfandskate

•Get Cultured

Must-see cultural events including plays, symphonies and a ballet with a flying carpet

In A Forest Dark and Deep

March 9-11, March 15-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Man of La Mancha

March 16 and 18, pensacolaopera.com

Cabaret: Midnight in Paris Fundraiser

March 24, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Jersey Boys

March 26 and 27, pensacolasaenger.com

Little Women

April 6-8, April 12-15, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Russian Spectacular: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky

April 7, pensacolasymphony.com

Aladdin

April 20-22, April 27-28, balletpensacola.com

Menopause the Musical

April 26, pensacolasaenger.com

Symphonie Fantastique

April 28, pensacolasymphony.com

Music for Families

May 19, pensacolasymphony.com

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

May 30 and 31, pensacolasaenger.com

The Odd Couple

June 8-10, June 14-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mary Poppins

July 27-29, Aug. 2-5, Aug. 9-12, pensacolalittletheatre.com

•Show Stoppers

Local and regional concerts you really shouldn’t miss

Fleet Foxes

March 11, soulkitchenmobile.com

Dead Meadow

March 14, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Crunk Witch

March 21, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Lawn Chairs

March 25, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Eric Lindell

March 30, vinylmusichall.com

Dr. Dog

April 12, soulkitchenmobile.com

The Lone Bellow

April 17, vinylmusichall.com

The Black Angels and Black Lips

April 19, vinylmusichall.com

Ty Segall

April 21, vinylmusichall.com

Beats Antique

April 27, vinylmusichall.com

Andrew WK

May 1, vinylmusichall.com

Precubed, Early Founder and BLSSR

May 3, facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Dave Matthews Band

May 27, amphitheateratthewharf.com

The Coathangers

June 3, vinylmusichall.com

I Love The 90s Tour

June 15, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Alan Jackson

June 23, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Jason Aldean

July 26, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Aug. 2, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Imagine Dragons

Aug. 7, amphitheateratthewharf.com

Keith Urban

Aug. 25, amphitheateratthewharf.com

•Get In A Routine

Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing

Palafox Market

Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com

Santa Rosa Farmers Market

Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa

Bands on the Beach

Every Tuesday beginning April 3 and running through Oct. 30, visitpensacolabeach.com

Gallery Night

March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, gallerynightpensacola.org

Music Under the Stars Series

March 17 (featuring The Marlow Boys), March 30 (featuring Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp), April 20 (featuring Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes), April 21 (featuring Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds), May 11 (featuring Will Kimbrough) and June 1 (featuring Sugarcane Jane), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

•Townie Tours

Perfect places to play tourist for a day

Historic Pensacola Village

historicpensacola.org

National Naval Aviation Museum

navalaviationmuseum.org

Emerald Coast Tours

emeraldcoasttours.net

Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum

pensacolalighthouse.org

Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier

fishpensacolabeachpier.com

Pensacola MESS Hall

pensacolamesshall.org

Pensacola Museum of Art

pensacolamuseum.org