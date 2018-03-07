Spring Break Outs

Things to see, hear and do this season (and into the next)
Spring might have sprung a little early this year, but that’s not going to stop us from getting excited about the upcoming season and all that it brings with it—like the return of Wahoos baseball, Bands on the Beach and Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival.
To help you get you as jazzed as we are, we’ve put together the ultimate spring to-do list so you can start planning and make the most of the months ahead.
•Feeling Festive
Upcoming food, music and art festivals
Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts
March 10-11, gulfbreezearts.com
Smokin’ in the Square
March 16-18, smokininthesquare.com
Ciclovia—Open Streets Pensacola
March 24, pensacolaopenstreets.com
Bayfront Wine Festival
April 7, bayfrontwinefestival.com
Pensacola JazzFest
April 7-8, jazzpensacola.com
Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival
April 21, pensacolahotwheels.org
Pensacola Beach Crawfish Festival
April 21, bamboowillies.com
Pensacola Crawfish Festival
May 4-6, fiestaoffiveflags.org
Hangout Music Festival
May 18-20, hangoutmusicfest.com
•It’s A Date
More annual events worth checking out
McGuire’s Prediction 5K Run
March 10, mcguiresirishpub.com
Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
March 17, visitpensacolabeach.com
Blue Wahoos Home Opener
April 11, bluewahoos.com
Record Store Day at Revolver Records
April 21, facebook.com/revolverfl
Paws on Palafox
April 28, pensacolahumane.org
Waterboyz Annual Art Show
May 26, facebook.com/waterboyzsurfandskate
•Get Cultured
Must-see cultural events including plays, symphonies and a ballet with a flying carpet
In A Forest Dark and Deep
March 9-11, March 15-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Man of La Mancha
March 16 and 18, pensacolaopera.com
Cabaret: Midnight in Paris Fundraiser
March 24, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Jersey Boys
March 26 and 27, pensacolasaenger.com
Little Women
April 6-8, April 12-15, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Russian Spectacular: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky
April 7, pensacolasymphony.com
Aladdin
April 20-22, April 27-28, balletpensacola.com
Menopause the Musical
April 26, pensacolasaenger.com
Symphonie Fantastique
April 28, pensacolasymphony.com
Music for Families
May 19, pensacolasymphony.com
RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
May 30 and 31, pensacolasaenger.com
The Odd Couple
June 8-10, June 14-17, pensacolalittletheatre.com
Mary Poppins
July 27-29, Aug. 2-5, Aug. 9-12, pensacolalittletheatre.com
•Show Stoppers
Local and regional concerts you really shouldn’t miss
Fleet Foxes
March 11, soulkitchenmobile.com
Dead Meadow
March 14, facebook.com/chizukopensacola
Crunk Witch
March 21, facebook.com/chizukopensacola
Lawn Chairs
March 25, facebook.com/chizukopensacola
Eric Lindell
March 30, vinylmusichall.com
Dr. Dog
April 12, soulkitchenmobile.com
The Lone Bellow
April 17, vinylmusichall.com
The Black Angels and Black Lips
April 19, vinylmusichall.com
Ty Segall
April 21, vinylmusichall.com
Beats Antique
April 27, vinylmusichall.com
Andrew WK
May 1, vinylmusichall.com
Precubed, Early Founder and BLSSR
May 3, facebook.com/chizukopensacola
Dave Matthews Band
May 27, amphitheateratthewharf.com
The Coathangers
June 3, vinylmusichall.com
I Love The 90s Tour
June 15, amphitheateratthewharf.com
Alan Jackson
June 23, amphitheateratthewharf.com
Jason Aldean
July 26, amphitheateratthewharf.com
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Aug. 2, amphitheateratthewharf.com
Imagine Dragons
Aug. 7, amphitheateratthewharf.com
Keith Urban
Aug. 25, amphitheateratthewharf.com
•Get In A Routine
Reoccurring events worth making a regular thing
Palafox Market
Every Saturday, palafoxmarket.com
Santa Rosa Farmers Market
Every Saturday, facebook.com/farmersmarketsantarosa
Bands on the Beach
Every Tuesday beginning April 3 and running through Oct. 30, visitpensacolabeach.com
Gallery Night
March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, gallerynightpensacola.org
Music Under the Stars Series
March 17 (featuring The Marlow Boys), March 30 (featuring Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp), April 20 (featuring Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes), April 21 (featuring Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds), May 11 (featuring Will Kimbrough) and June 1 (featuring Sugarcane Jane), facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden
•Townie Tours
Perfect places to play tourist for a day
Historic Pensacola Village
historicpensacola.org
National Naval Aviation Museum
navalaviationmuseum.org
Emerald Coast Tours
emeraldcoasttours.net
Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum
pensacolalighthouse.org
Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier
fishpensacolabeachpier.com
Pensacola MESS Hall
pensacolamesshall.org
Pensacola Museum of Art
pensacolamuseum.org