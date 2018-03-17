Outtakes—Landmark Appointments

By Rick Outzen

On Monday, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward made history with the appointment of the first female fire chief, Battalion Chief Ginny Cranor.

“Her record of accomplishments, unwillingness to be content with the status quo and collaborative leadership style make her exceptionally well suited to sustain the fire department’s upward momentum,” said Mayor Hayward in a written statement.

The appointment was a bold move given the Pensacola Fire Department’s history of lawsuits alleging discrimination. While the mayor said he had several candidates in the department “who are all capable of tackling the issues facing a 21st-century fire department,” Cranor has an opportunity to change the fire department’s culture for generations.

Cranor succeeds David Allen, who is retiring on April 12. Before becoming a Pensacola firefighter in 1998, Cranor was a volunteer with Escambia County Fire Rescue. She rose through the ranks and was promoted to Battalion Chief in September 2016. She serves as the battalion chief for the department’s “C” watch.

Cranor earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of West Florida in 2012. She also has associate degrees in fire science and emergency medical services from Pensacola State College in addition to multiple professional certifications. Cranor is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Women in Fire & Emergency Services and has been a fire academy instructor for 18 years.

“I am humbled and honored that Mayor Hayward has faith in me and my abilities,” said Cranor, “and I am excited that he is giving me this chance to lead the fire department.”

Mayor Hayward has made several landmark appointments during his two terms, including Amy Miller, the first female Port of Pensacola director, and David Alexander, the city’s first African-American police chief.

In November 2013, he named Miller his port director, making her first woman to hold that position since the port began operating in 1743. She was also the lone female port director in Florida. Miller replaced Clyde Mathis.

Two years later, Mayor Hayward announced the appointment of David Alexander, III, as the new police chief. The 55-year-old Alexander was unanimously approved by the city council to be the first black chief in the department’s 194-year history.

The appointments of Miller, Alexander and Cranor broke down barriers, and the mayor deserves kudos for making history with each of them. These landmark, groundbreaking moves will be a significant part of Hayward’s legacy.