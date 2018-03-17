Disabled Citizen Fights for ECAT

By Rick Outzen

When the Escambia Board of County Commissioners debated whether to take over the management of the Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) last May, Chairman Doug Underhill questioned the financial viability of the system and the future of mass transit in the age of Uber and Lyft. He initially said he would propose a referendum on whether the county should continue to fund public transportation but later dropped the idea.

However, Underhill’s statements bothered Nicole Wilson, who is one of the disabled residents who depend on ECAT. Disabled since birth, Wilson has been in a wheelchair most of her life. As the former chairman of the Mass Transit Advisory Committee, she knew that nearly 40 percent of ECAT’s ridership consists of disabled and elderly individuals.

“For us, the bus service represents freedom,” she told Inweekly. “Nearly two-thirds of the riders rely on ECAT as their sole means of transportation. It’s how I get to my volunteer job with Safe Harbor Animal Hospital, get groceries, run errands and visit the doctor.”

Wilson refused to stay on the sidelines and watch the commissioners possibly decimate what she believed is a vital service for the public. She spent six months developing a proposal to save ECAT that she delivered to County Administrator Jack Brown and the board last month.

“I figured if things go a way I don’t like, and I didn’t offer any kind of potential solutions, then I have no room to complain about it,” she said. “If routes are disconnected or discontinued, or the service is discontinued entirely, I have no room to complain if I didn’t try to present an alternative to that.”

Wilson felt that she needed to speak up for her fellow riders. She said, “I know a lot of people who ride the bus. You hear their stories, and you hear them talk, and you know their situations. You know that this one’s trying to go to work, this one’s trying to go to school, and that’s their only transportation.”

The Gray Binder

She gave Inweekly a gray binder containing a 10-page proposal and 91 pages of charts, maps and other supporting documentation. Wilson admits that she isn’t an expert, but she hopes her proposal will open the eyes of some of the commissioners to the options available.

Her proposal has five elements:

1. Simplify Routes

Wilson believes the current bus routes are circuitous and difficult to use. She wrote in her proposal, “Riders often have to pull up multiple maps to see what routes intersect to get to their desired destination. Direct, bi-directional routes that follow a specific roadway are easier to understand and use.”

The route numbering system needs to be reworked because the current system is arbitrary and confusing to remember. Wilson suggests switching to a sequence of letters to designate east-west routes and numbers to identify south-north routes, with higher letters and numbers in the direction of city growth. The change would provide a more systematic, easy-to-remember system of routes.

2. Leverage Route Frequency

Wilson doesn’t believe using average ridership as the sole measure of whether a route should be kept because the averages are compromised by low-use periods. She recommends the best way to optimize route efficiency is to maintain or increase route frequency during high-use periods, such as times when riders are going to and from their jobs, and decrease route frequency or suspend service during low-use periods.

“You don’t need high frequency in the middle of the day when there’s just not a ridership to support it,” said Wilson. “There are a few people who have children and require family services, and some who have meetings with vocational rehabilitation services. They still need to be able to get to those, so you still need services in the middle of the day, but you certainly don’t need them running every 30 minutes.”

She shared the example of Route 57 that goes to the Naval Air Station. During the week, the busses are frequently empty. However, on weekends, when the sailors have liberty, ridership is high. Wilson asked, “Why provide seven-day service when only weekend service is warranted? Conversely, why drop this route altogether when weekend service is needed?”

3. Simplify Fare Schedule

ECAT’s fare schedule has 12 different rates, plus multiple-ticket packages, multiple-day passes, and free passes.

“It’s quite confusing when you look at their book because they say they only have 12 different fares, but when you actually count them, it sounds like there are more like 22 fares,” said Wilson. “It’s insane. There are all kinds of exceptions to the rules.”

The average farebox revenue per rider is only $0.80, lower than the most deeply discounted fare ($0.85) and less than half of the full fare ($1.75). The reason for this discrepancy is the number of riders who ride for free. These include military in uniform, students, children with a height of 42″ or less, and individuals with an ADA Transportation Identification Card.

Before 2009, all disabled individuals who rode ECAT paid the reduced disabled fare. Most disabled individuals used paratransit, a free door-to-door service funded by the State of Florida under Title VI. In 2009, ECAT was awarded a grant to encourage the more independent individuals with ADA Transportation Identification Cards to utilize ECAT’s fixed-route service by offering a free trial for a limited time.

Although the grant funding ended almost a decade ago, the free fares continued with the county underwriting the program. Wilson wrote in her proposal, “It is time to drop the free passes for persons with ADA Transportation Identification Cards and have them pay the half-price discounted fare for disabled riders.”

She wants the fare schedule simplified to make it easier to use and increase fare revenue:

Regular one-way fare: $1.00

Reduced one-way fare for disabled/elderly: $0.50

Daily pass: $3.00

7-Day pass: $15.00

Monthly pass, regular fare: $45

Monthly pass, disabled/elderly: $30

No charge for infants and toddlers

“Most cities have two fares, and then you’re free for toddlers and younger,” she told Inweekly. “You have your disabled fare, which is half price. There’s no free disabled rider fare thing. It’s just simply half price, and that’s required by law. You don’t have this whole plethora of exceptions to the rule.”

4. Downsize Fleet

ECAT’s bus fleet consists 32 full-size buses, 10 mid-size buses and five trolleys. According to Wilson, the maintenance costs are roughly the same, but the larger buses are more expensive to purchase and fuel. She believes that Escambia County’s ridership requires only mid-size buses or shuttles, with a few exceptions. The current fleet of full-size buses should be gradually downsized through sales to other transit systems or private entities, and the funds used to acquire more size-appropriate transports.

5. Restructure ECAT Workforce

Wilson called the current personnel structure bloated with one general manager, 10 department managers and directors and eight supervisors. Only three of those management positions are recognized positions on ECAT’s workforce organization chart.

She proposed the county evaluate all ECAT staff and reducing its management team to a general manager and three supervisors that would handle operations, administration and maintenance.

Waiting to Hear Back

When she met with Inweekly, Wilson said she had not met individually with the five county commissioners, but the county administrator said he is reviewing her proposal with ECAT General Manager Mike Crittenden.

After Inweekly published Wilson’s proposal on Rick’s Blog last week, Commissioner Underhill posted on Facebook, “Well, to be clear, I never proposed discontinuing the service. I only want to eliminate the eight routes with eight or fewer riders per hour. I want to roll back the gas tax or spend it on infrastructure.”

Wilson admitted that she would be nervous about appearing before the full county commission if asked to present her plan at the meeting.

She said, ” I’ve told them that I’m kind of afraid to. They each have it, but I don’t know if I have the wherewithal to withstand the questioning and the argument and debate that would come after that with a room full of people and knowing that it’s on camera.”

However, she hopes the commissioners will take her seriously. She said, “I had to put a little notification when I gave my report of ‘don’t panic.’ Yes, it’s thick, but the report itself is really only 11 pages. It’s not that tedious. I think it’s something anybody can read and understand, whether they know much about mass transit or not.”

