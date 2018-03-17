As Luck Would Have It

By Stephanie Sharp

You might age out of spring break, but not to worry, St. Patrick’s Day weekend is here to be the socially acceptable weekend to opt-out of adulting. Whether you’re into slamming Irish car bombs or washing down your fish and chips with green beer, Pensacola has no shortage of fun to get into.

Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, with March’s Gallery Night on Friday, you can choose your own adventure. Will you get your fill on Friday during the usual Gallery Night festivities? Make the sojourn to the beach on Saturday for the infamous pub crawl? Or will you get messy in the jello pits at O’Reilly’s Uptown? Or all of the above?

Whatever pot-of-gold party you seek, be sure to designate a driver, tip your bartenders and wear a bit of green for luck.

FRIDAY FESTIVITIES

March 16

GALLERY NIGHT PREGAME

Like clockwork, March’s Gallery Night is here and will kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities with a green-themed event on Friday. More than 20 artists will be featured around downtown at participating galleries, restaurants, shops and bars. This month’s featured artists are a part of Pensacola State College Art Box, a student organization that connects like-minded students through art and service to the community.

gallerynightpensacola.org

GALLERY NIGHT 4-7 p.m.

AFTER PARTY 8-12 p.m.

KIDS GALLERY NIGHT ST. PATTY’S DAY COOKING CLASS

Give the babysitter a break and let the SoGourmet team entertain your littles while you enjoy Gallery Night. Kids will have a fun-filled night of cooking savory Irish pies and decorating cupcakes while learning important kitchen skills and techniques.

$41.78 per child

407 S. Palafox #D, bodaciousolive.com

COUPLES COOK: A CRAFT BEER INFUSED DINNER

Not looking to get rowdy with the revelers downtown? You and your sweetheart can take refuge from 7-9 p.m. at Pensacola Cooks Kitchen for a couples cooking class. BYO beer and learn how to prepare an Irish-themed menu with recipes that call for a few heavy pours of festive brews.

$60 per couple

3670 Barrancas Ave., facebook.com/pensacolacooks

SATURDAY PUB PARTIES

March 17

–ON THE MAINLAND–

O’RILEY’S DOWNTOWN ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

Would you like some green beer with your breakfast? O’Riley’s Downtown St. Patrick’s Day celebration starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, serving breakfast. The festive drink specials, live music and food service will keep the party going as long as you can hang.

321 S. Palafox, facebook.com/orileys.dtown

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY WITH CONCAVE

If you’d like to rock your way through St. Patrick’s Day weekend, head to Chaser’s Bar & Lounge for a two-day marathon of drinks and music. Concave will entertain throughout, with music to suit any taste.

5104 N. W St.

SLEEPY HOLLOW ST. PATTY’S DAY KARAOKE PARTY

If you’re not an early riser or day drinker, or if you really love karaoke and jello shots, Sleepy Hollow Lounge is the place to be for St. Patrick’s Day. Free jello shots to anyone dressed in green or in the Irish spirit and karaoke starts at 8 p.m.

5701 1/2 W. Jackson St., facebook.com/sleepyhollowlounge

ST. PATRICK’S DAY 2018 – O’RILEY’S UPTOWN TAVERN

You don’t have to venture all the way downtown to get wild on St. Patrick’s Day. O’Riley’s Uptown Taven will have fish and chips from Wrighteous Eats, jell-o wrestling, beer pong, giant Jenga, a DJ outside under the big tent. The $5 cover even gets you a swag bag and a t-shirt while supplies last. PS: this event is 18 and up.

3728 Creighton Road, facebook.com/orileyspub

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY AT HOPJACKS

Creature of habit? Hopjacks has you covered. You can get your duck fry fix along with your holiday drinks specials, like a leprechaun shot or an Irish breakfast shot.

10 S. Palafox, facebook.com/hopjacks

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT SEVILLE

Seville Quarter is celebrating Gallery Night and St. Patrick’s Day like only they can—with contest, live music and all the Irish drink specials you can handle.

130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

–ON THE ISLAND–

GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND

Looking to scratch your Irish itch while also enjoying some quintessential Pensacola Beach debauchery? Lucky for you, there’s the annual pub crawl, sponsored by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. The route starts with breakfast at Crabs We Got ‘Em and ends at the legendary Sandshaker Lounge & Package. This is a good bet for anyone with out of town guests looking to hit all the must-drink spots on the beach, while not sacrificing your green get-ups or Irish car bombs. You can join in the fun at any stop on the crawl and if you grab an official pub crawl t-shirt for $12, you can help raise money for Covenant Care.

10 a.m.-6 p.m., pensacolabeachchamber.com

2018 PUB CRAWL SCHEDULE

10 a.m. Crabs We Got ‘Em (Breakfast served)

11:15 a.m. Casino Beach Bar & Grille

12 p.m. The Dock

12:45 p.m. Holiday Inn Resort

1:30 p.m. Paddy O’Leary’s (Free admission for crawlers)

2:15 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill

3 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House

3:45 p.m. The Sandbar

4:30 p.m. Shaggy’s

5:15 p.m. Bamboo Willie’s

6 p.m. The Sandshaker

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT #RFBF

If you’d rather set up camp than crawl across the island, Red Fish Blue Fish will have you covered from noon to 8 p.m. with live entertainment, fresh oysters and craft beer. And if your version of a pot of gold is a bucket of oysters and beer, good news. $25 dollars will get you unlimited beer and oysters all day. Bonus: free stand up paddleboard lessons from event sponsors.

5 Via de Luna Drive, facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

ST. PADDY’S DAY CELEBRATION

Ireland is technically an island, so you can go all in on that similarity at LandShark Landing at Margaritaville with this beachy bonanza. They’ll have your standard green beer, Irish whiskey specials, live music, plus a cleverly named “Irish I Had a Margarita” special. Bring the minis along for the fun, there’s plenty of space to play and special kids activities to keep them entertained while you soak up the sun (and booze).

165 Fort Pickens Road, facebook.com/landsharkbeachbar

PADDY O’LEARY’S IRISH PUB

Paddy’s isn’t just an Irish pub on St. Patrick’s Day. To prove it, they’ve once again planned an action-packed day of events, complete with live music and traditions.

49 Via de Luna Drive, paddyolearysirishpub.com