Reality and Illusion

By Shelby Nalepa

The beloved Tony Award-winning musical “Man of La Mancha” will be brought to life by Pensacola Opera this weekend. Inspired by the classic tale of “Don Quixote” and written in the early 1600s by author Miguel de Cervantes, “Man of La Mancha” brings a moment of the novel center stage.

As one of the first productions to transform a piece of historical literature into a musical, the original 1960s Broadway show ran for over 2,000 performances and won five Tony Awards.

Set during the Spanish Inquisition, “Man of La Mancha” finds author Cervantes imprisoned and charged with treason, assuming the guise of the Knight-Errant Don Quixote for a “play within a play.”

“As we know, this is just a brief moment and section of the book,” stage director Dean Anthony said. “If the entire book was set to music, it would be a 14-hour show. Mostly, the historical references connect to the 16th-century imprisonment of all classes. Men and women are arrested for even the smallest things. Cervantes simply foreclosed on a church.”

The cast includes Corey McKern as Don Quixote, Karin Mushegain as Aldonza, Orin Strunk as Sancho, as well as artists in residence Evelyn Saavedra as Antonia and Eric Dean Wassenaar as Padre. This will be the first time in Pensacola Opera’s 35 years that a production of “Man of La Mancha” will be performed.

“It’s a timeless story,” Anthony said. “It’s a very important theme that still resonates today. The desire for truth, hope and growth and people fighting for what they believe in.”

With a self-proclaimed love affair with “Man of La Mancha,” Anthony has directed the production several times and even played an acclaimed role of Sancho during his career on the stage. In “Man of La Mancha,” the newly imprisoned Cervantes recruits his fellow prisoners to portray characters from his novel, with Cervantes himself playing Don Quixote and his manservant playing Sancho, Quixote’s squire.

“In my performing days, it was one of the most requested roles I was asked for,” Anthony said.

As the story has seen many adaptations including plays, musicals and film, Anthony said that it will be a unique experience to see the story performed on the opera stage.

“Opera singers bring a different vocal color to this work,” Anthony said. “That is very special. It is also a great acting lesson for an opera artist. The goal is to bring the audience along for the journey and send them home with a warmer heart.”

In “Man of La Mancha,” Cervantes, under the guise of Don Quixote, must prove the merit of his manuscript in a mock trial from his fellow prisoners as he awaits his fate.

“My hope is that the audience values and understands these characters,” Anthony said. “Each of them has a different connection to Don Quixote. I hope they believe in the journey that we take them on. All of ‘La Mancha’ is based on reality and illusion. That is the core of this story. We often forget that the written words that Cervantes wrote could have been destroyed. That threat is the thread that feeds the show.”

Baritone Corey McKern has been with Pensacola Opera for 11 years, first singing with the company in 2007 for “The Marriage of Figaro.”

This won’t be the first time he’s taken on the role of Cervantes/Don Quixote.

“I first performed this role 20 years ago when I was in college,” McKern said. “Revisiting it has been an absolute joy. It is a bit different now that I am older, but the preparation is the same. I did quite a bit of research, and tried very hard to have the vast amounts of dialogue under my belt before we started rehearsals.”

McKern said that the vocal work in this iconic piece of musical theatre history is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I have loved this role since I first performed it in college at an impressionable age,” McKern said. “The song ‘The Impossible Dream’ is wonderful to sing of course, but the role of Cervantes /Quixote is layered and complex, and wonderfully written. It is an incredible journey from start to finish. I feel privileged that I have the opportunity to perform this role in my hometown.”

The University of West Florida faculty member said that to prepare, he likes to study other character portrayals and then make the role his own.

“I like to see what other people have done with the role,” he said. “I love how Peter O’Toole delivers the dialogue in the movie. It’s a bit more subtle than perhaps it can be onstage. Also, I think the Broadway revival with Brian Stokes Mitchell singing Quixote is fantastic. I like to study other people and then as much as possible, make the role my own.”

Members of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and students from Pensacola State College drama department will also be featured in the production. The cast has spent three weeks rehearsing for the production before opening night.

“That is a bit longer than Pensacola Opera’s normal rehearsal period,” McKern said. “However, our amazing director [Anthony] is very close to this piece, and his production is extremely physical and detailed. We are taking the time to really fine tune this complex production, and it has been a lot of fun in the rehearsal room.”

MAN OF LA MANCHA

WHAT: Pensacola Opera presents “Man of La Mancha”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $30-$120

DETAILS: pensacolaopera.com