Funny Women

By Shelby Nalepa

In honor of Women’s History Month, Back Porch Comedy’s monthly show at chizuko Sunday night will feature an all-female lineup of comedians, plus hip-hop duo Cookies and Cake.

“Back Porch Comedy is a group of dedicated local stand-up comedians that perform mainly at Back Porch Bar and Grill and we also perform at a couple other venues around town,” said co-founder Olivia Searcy. “Because it is Women’s History Month, I thought it would be fun to do an all-girls show.”

Searcy said that chizuko owners Jess Laws and Daisy Doyle asked her last summer if they would do comedy shows there monthly and that they have been very successful and keep getting better each time.

“Back Porch Comedy used to be a very small group with only a couple of female comics,” Searcy said. “But now that the stand-up comedy scene here has been growing, we have about 13 local female comics with at least half of them coming out to open mics regularly.”

Searcy said that this particular show is giving female comics the chance to perform together, even if they have been away from the scene for a while.

“This will also not be the first or last time Cookies and Cake and female comedians have shared the stage,” Searcy said. “We have all performed at Lady Fest in the past.”

Comics performing will include Olivia Searcy, Leah Holcomb, Carol Rivers, Brynne Ruff, Charlie Bae Sikes, Lee Bone, Rebecca Redding, Kendall Keating, Kat M. and Sonya King, who has appeared on Good Morning America and The View.

BACK PORCH COMEDY WOMEN’S SHOWCASE

WHAT: An all local female comedy showcase, plus a set from Cookies and Cake

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/backporchcomedy