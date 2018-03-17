Calendar 3/15/18

THURSDAY 3.15
VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
PAWS ON PALAFOX KICK OFF PAWTY 5:30-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N Navy Blvd.
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIE NIGHT: ‘STAND BY ME’ 7-9 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave. 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
NAHKO-MY NAME IS BEAR TOUR 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
STUDENT JAZZ COMPETITION 7 p.m. Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. jazzpensacola.com
THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Finals are March 29. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 3.16
SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-11 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org.
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
THE EXPANDERS 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SPRING UNDER THE OAKS 7 p.m. $15-$20. The Point Restaurant, 14340 Innerarity Point Road.
ICE FLYERS VS. PEORIA RIVERMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SMALL DOG RACE NIGHT 7:05 p.m. $40 registration (includes hockey tickets). Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: MAN OF LA MANCHA 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
ST. LOUIS BRASS 7:30 p.m. Ashmore Auditorium Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. Tickets: pensacolastate.edu
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MAN OF LA MANCHA RECEPTION 10:30 p.m. $40-$50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
SATURDAY 3.17
REDNECK RELAY7 a.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
BIRDING WITH FWMAUDUBON SOCIETY 9 a.m. Meet at large parking lot on north side of Fort Pickens. Pensacola Beach. fmwaudubon.org
O’RILEY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION 9 a.m.-11 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox.
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND PUB CRAWL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Begins at Crabs We Got ‘Em, 6 Casino Beach Boardwalk. pensacolabeachchamber.com
NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
GULF COAST SCIENCE FESTIVAL: EXPO DAY 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Seville Square. pensacolamesshall.org/gulf-coast-science-festival
PLT COSTUMER’S GUILD ORIENTATION 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre atrium, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 12-8 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Dr. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
NATURAL HEALING 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free, public invited. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT SEVILLE QUARTER All night. Contests, Irish music. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COUPLES COOK: A CRAFT BEER-INFUSED DINNER 7 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
BLINK 182 TRIBUTE-DUDE RANCH AND THE GIRL AT THE ROCK SHOW 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS 7 p.m. $10. The Marlow Boys. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
ICE FLYERS VS. PEORIA RIVERMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 3.18
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GUNS VS. HOSES 9 a.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MAN OF LA MANCHA DIRECTOR’S BRUNCH 11:45 a.m. $50. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: MAN OF LA MANCHA 2 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
J BOOG 7 p.m. $20-$75. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TOBY MAC 7 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BACK PORCH COMEDY WOMEN’S SHOWCASE 7:30 p.m. Free. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/backporchcomedy
MONDAY 3.19
WELCOME HOME BLUE ANGELS 1-3 p.m. Pensacola Beach. facebook.com/blueangelsassociation
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CBD OIL LECTURE WITH JOSH HENDRIX 4 and 6 p.m. $5. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 3.20
TRYON MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Free. “Homeward Bound.” Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. “Casablanca.” $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
WEDNESDAY 3.21
POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
SCOTCH TASTING 6-7:30 p.m. $29 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
POEMS FOR PARKLAND 6-8 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
Current Exhibits
DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu
CELEBRATION OF LIGHT On view through March 19. Quayside Art Galley, 17 E. Zaragossa.
ART FOR THE HEART AND SOUL On view through March 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
LAND STAR: PHOTOGRAPHS BY RICHARD MCCABE On view through March 26. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road. Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 3.15
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 3.16
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
PEEK 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
FREEWAY 98 BAND 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
PLATINUM PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 3.17
REGGIE STEWARD 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PEEK 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 3.18
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
REGGIE STEWARD 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
SALLY AND GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
THE DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 3.19
STEPHANIE HALL 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 3.20
MIKE V 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SALLY AND GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 3.21
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
GREG AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com