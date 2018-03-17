Calendar 3/15/18

THURSDAY 3.15

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

PAWS ON PALAFOX KICK OFF PAWTY 5:30-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N Navy Blvd.

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

MOVIE NIGHT: ‘STAND BY ME’ 7-9 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave. 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

NAHKO-MY NAME IS BEAR TOUR 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

STUDENT JAZZ COMPETITION 7 p.m. Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. jazzpensacola.com

THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Finals are March 29. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.16

SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-11 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org.

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

THE EXPANDERS 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SPRING UNDER THE OAKS 7 p.m. $15-$20. The Point Restaurant, 14340 Innerarity Point Road.

ICE FLYERS VS. PEORIA RIVERMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SMALL DOG RACE NIGHT 7:05 p.m. $40 registration (includes hockey tickets). Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: MAN OF LA MANCHA 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

ST. LOUIS BRASS 7:30 p.m. Ashmore Auditorium Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. Tickets: pensacolastate.edu

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MAN OF LA MANCHA RECEPTION 10:30 p.m. $40-$50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

SATURDAY 3.17

REDNECK RELAY7 a.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

BIRDING WITH FWMAUDUBON SOCIETY 9 a.m. Meet at large parking lot on north side of Fort Pickens. Pensacola Beach. fmwaudubon.org

O’RILEY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION 9 a.m.-11 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox.

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND PUB CRAWL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Begins at Crabs We Got ‘Em, 6 Casino Beach Boardwalk. pensacolabeachchamber.com

NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

GULF COAST SCIENCE FESTIVAL: EXPO DAY 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Seville Square. pensacolamesshall.org/gulf-coast-science-festival

PLT COSTUMER’S GUILD ORIENTATION 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre atrium, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 12-8 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Dr. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

NATURAL HEALING 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free, public invited. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT SEVILLE QUARTER All night. Contests, Irish music. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COUPLES COOK: A CRAFT BEER-INFUSED DINNER 7 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

BLINK 182 TRIBUTE-DUDE RANCH AND THE GIRL AT THE ROCK SHOW 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS 7 p.m. $10. The Marlow Boys. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

ICE FLYERS VS. PEORIA RIVERMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 3.18

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GUNS VS. HOSES 9 a.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MAN OF LA MANCHA DIRECTOR’S BRUNCH 11:45 a.m. $50. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

SMOKIN’ IN THE SQUARE 12 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. smokininthesquare.com

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: MAN OF LA MANCHA 2 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

J BOOG 7 p.m. $20-$75. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TOBY MAC 7 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BACK PORCH COMEDY WOMEN’S SHOWCASE 7:30 p.m. Free. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/backporchcomedy

MONDAY 3.19

WELCOME HOME BLUE ANGELS 1-3 p.m. Pensacola Beach. facebook.com/blueangelsassociation

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CBD OIL LECTURE WITH JOSH HENDRIX 4 and 6 p.m. $5. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 3.20

TRYON MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Free. “Homeward Bound.” Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. “Casablanca.” $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.21

POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

SCOTCH TASTING 6-7:30 p.m. $29 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

POEMS FOR PARKLAND 6-8 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

Current Exhibits

DEPOSE AND DISPOSE (OF) On view through March 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

CELEBRATION OF LIGHT On view through March 19. Quayside Art Galley, 17 E. Zaragossa.

ART FOR THE HEART AND SOUL On view through March 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

LAND STAR: PHOTOGRAPHS BY RICHARD MCCABE On view through March 26. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org. CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road. Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.15

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

PEEK 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FREEWAY 98 BAND 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.17

REGGIE STEWARD 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PEEK 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 3.18

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

REGGIE STEWARD 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

SALLY AND GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

THE DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 3.19

STEPHANIE HALL 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 3.20

MIKE V 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SALLY AND GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.21

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

GREG AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com