Outtakes—Memorable Interviews

By Rick Outzen

Recently I was interviewed by WSRE’s “Conversations with Jeff Weeks.” He asked what interviews really stand out in my nearly 20 years of reporting. I think I surprised Jeff when I told him my most memorable ones were with ordinary people.

I think about sitting in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and talking with Cassandra Steen, whose son Victor, age 17, had been run over by a Pensacola policeman at 2 a.m. in October 2009. The boy could have stopped and avoided the chase. The officer could have called off his pursuit, not fired his Taser and used more caution in his driving. Neither did and a life was lost.

The haters had immediately taken to attacking her dead son, and she wanted to tell how her family saw Victor. Through tears, Cassandra talked about him lying on the floor playing with his nieces and nephews, how he would eat cereal with them and watch cartoons. She talked about the notes he would leave on the refrigerators for them.

One thing she said has haunted me: “Have we come to a point in our society where we can kill a teenager?”

I think about interviewing Andrea McDermott whose high school friend, Melanie Billings, was killed along with her husband, Bud, in an infamous home invasion nine years ago. Andrea talked about how she and Melanie had met on the west side of Pensacola and stayed friends despite Andrea’s family moving to Panama City. She helped us put a human face on a woman who few readers knew, telling us about their friendship and Melanie’s close relationships with her children and those she and Bud adopted.

Letha Morris shared a story that led to the downfall of the Newpoint charter school empire. She bravely told about missing school funds, grade tampering and how school officials were failing to report situations to the Department of Children and Families. Until Letha came forward, it appeared School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas wasn’t going to do anything about the three Newpoint schools.

Then School Board member Jeff Bergosh took Letha’s documentation to the state attorney’s office. The charters for two of the schools were revoked. Newpoint shutdown all three without paying the teachers their final paychecks. Newpoint founder Marcus May awaits his trial on racketeering and organized fraud.

A couple of weeks ago, I met Nicole Wilson, the wheelchair-bound, former chairman of the Mass Transit Advisory Committee. She wasn’t going to let the Escambia County Commission decimate ECAT without a fight. The quiet, thoughtful woman spent six months developing a list of proposals to save the mass transit system. I’m still in awe of her perseverance.

Those interviews have given meaning and purpose to this newspaper. We will continue to bring you their voices.