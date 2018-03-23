The Buzz 3/22/18

Round 3: Budget Impasse The mediation agreement between the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office appears to have fallen apart. The board on Thursday narrowly passed the agreement that would have given his agency $9.1 million over the next four years for pay raises for his deputies. Commissioners Steven Barry and Lumon May objected that it dictated how the board would fund the pay plan by cutting their discretionary funds and funding to other charities.

Chief Deputy Eric Haines and the ECSO General Counsel Gerald Champagne signed the agreement for the sheriff. County Administrator Jack Brown and County Attorney Alison Rogers signed the mediation agreement on behalf of the county.

Sheriff David Morgan has rejected the mediation agreement that would have given his agency $9.1 million over the next four years for pay raises for his deputies.

In a statement sent to WEAR TV, Sheriff Morgan said he had asked the county to return to mediation. He said the county refused. Unless the two parties work out then dispute, the budget appeal will be kicked back to Tallahassee and the Florida Cabinet.

In his memo, the sheriff said, “We are still wholly confident that our appeal to the governor will be very successful and that we will ultimately get you all the salaries you deserve.”

A Signal of More Jobs Coming Earlier this month, Inweekly wrote that Gov. Rick Scott was giving Triumph Gulf Coast signals he wants the board to help the City of Pensacola add more hangars for VTMAE at the Pensacola International Airport by awarding a $4-million grant for the facility. Each hangar means 200-300 more jobs.

On Friday, March 16, Gov. Scott approved $3 million in the FY19 budget for improvements at Pensacola International Airport.

Mayor Ashton Hayward is very pleased. In a written release, he said, “By approving this appropriation, Governor Scott has demonstrated he is confident in Pensacola’s ability to expand opportunities for aviation companies like VT MAE and to create new jobs for the people of Florida.”

The money from this appropriation will be used together with the money from the DEO grant to fund the development of infrastructure that will support the expansion of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at Pensacola International Airport. This additional infrastructure will further diversify the economic development opportunities in the region and foster the creation of additional high-quality jobs.

IMPACT 100 Impacts IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a local women’s philanthropic group, announced its 2018 Membership Drive successfully concluded with a record-setting total of 1,103 members. IMPACT 100 will give back $1,103,000 by awarding 11 high-impact project grants of $100,300 each to nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Sunday, October 14.

“We are ecstatic to have such a tremendous response from our generous community, and we can’t wait to see what innovative projects the nonprofit organizations submit this year,” said Meri Asmar, President of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Thanks to every one of our members, the Pensacola Bay Area shines once again as the largest IMPACT 100 organization in the world.”

This is the 15th anniversary year of IMPACT 100 awarding grants to local nonprofits. After awarding the 2018 grants, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will have funded 98 grants, totaling $10,498,000.

Two grants will be awarded in each of five focus areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment, Recreation & Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness. This year, due to an overwhelming response to the Membership Drive, IMPACT 100 has announced that members will award one additional grant in one of the five focus areas.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area is hosting a free Nonprofit Workshop on Thursday, April 19 at Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West De Soto Street. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the workshop 9:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Guest speaker Wendy Steele, Founder of IMPACT 100 will present “15 Years. 10 Million Dollars. Still Making an IMPACT.” All nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are invited to attend and learn about the grant process, get tips for writing a successful grant and be inspired to create a winning project.

Additional information is available on the IMPACT 100 website at impact100pensacola.org.

Cyberthon 2018 Sets Record More than 300 local students from dozens of schools across Northwest Florida participated in Cyberthon 2018, the fourth annual cybersecurity awareness and gaming challenge event hosted by the AFCEA Blue Angels Pensacola Chapter.

After doubling in size to 141 students in 2017, Cyberthon attendance and impact doubled again in 2018 with 327 total elementary through college students attending. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office again led sponsor support for the fourth year, with a check for $25,000 to support the event.

“This is another defining moment for our Cyber Coast community, the AFCEA chapter and for Cyberthon,” said Randy Ramos, President of the AFCEA Blue Angels Pensacola Chapter. “We’re successfully generating curiosity at the elementary school level, preparing students for the career academies at the middle school level and mentoring students to earn industry certifications, prepare for careers and earn college credits in the high school career academies.”

The Cyberthon 2018 spirited competition was a Capture the Flag (CTF) style gameplay carried out on the Facebook CTF platform and customized specifically for this year’s theme, focusing on the power and energy sector, sponsored by the Gulf Power Company.

Control of the Cyberthon leaderboard changed hands multiple times during the two-day competition, with teams from Pensacola State College, Pine Forest High School, Tate High School, and UWF all taking turns with the top spot. In the end, however, teams from UWF and Pine Forest High School emerged as winners in the college and high school divisions.

New to the Cyberthon event this year was Cyber Saturday. Cybersecurity awareness, education and demonstration events were open to the public with activities for all ages. Events included firewall training by Gulf Power, Internet of Things (IoT) risk awareness by the Navy, a Hunt and Attack demonstration by DHS, Crypto Kids Cyber Safety Training from GBSI and a junior CTF gameboard conducted by Cyber Safe Workforce.

FloridaWest partnered with AFCEA, Gulf Power and all the sponsors to make this year’s Cyberthon possible.

Autism CEO Search Autism Pensacola, Inc. (API) President and CEO Susan Byram announced her retirement after leading the organization for the past 16 years. The Board of Directors has appointed a search committee to conduct a thorough process to identify Byram’s replacement. LandrumHR will assist with the search.

As one of the founding members of API, Byram has served the organization since 2002. Under her leadership, API has become the leading connector and resource for autism support, advocacy, education, and networking opportunities in the Pensacola Bay Area.

“Stepping away from Autism Pensacola is hard, but I’m confident that this is the right time,” Byram said in a press release.

“I’m grateful to all who have made it possible for me to lead this organization, and I’m excited about spending more time with my family and continuing to serve as a community volunteer.”

Board chair Scott Remington said, “Moving forward, both the Board and staff of API are committed to continuing the vision that Susan began of making the Greater Pensacola area an ‘Autism friendly’ community.”

Byram will remain with the organization until her replacement is announced, and up to 60 days following, to ensure a smooth transition. Any interested person should apply at LandrumHR or by following this link: http://bit.ly/LandrumAPI.

Superintendent Investigated An Okaloosa County grand jury issued a scathing report stating that School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson failed to satisfy her obligations to provide for the safety and well-being of 30,000 students in her school system. The jurors recommended that State Attorney Bill Eddins continue investigation of Jackson’s role in an alleged cover-up of 2016 investigative report that found evidence of a nonverbal autistic child being abused by a teacher.

“Despite repeated requests, Ms. Jackson chose not to appear before the grand jury. The grand jury expresses great disappointment in that decision,” the report said. “As the elected superintendent of schools, Ms. Jackson is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of 30,000 students. We find that she has failed to fulfill that obligation. We further find that she has not satisfied her obligations as an elected official.”

The grand jury was convened to review the school district operations, policies and procedures that came to light following an investigation of allegations and complaints lodged against Kenwood Elementary pre-K teacher Marlynn Stillions.

In June 2016 a district employee Arden Farley conducted an investigation and issued a report that confirmed Stillions had physically harmed a 4-year-old autistic boy, Noah Perillo, but the investigation was declared invalid and closed 30 days before Jackson was re-elected superintendent. No action was ever taken against Stillions.

Nearly a year later, Eddie Perillo, the father of the alleged victim, obtained the Farley report through a public records request and took it to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Northwest Florida Daily News.

In September, deputies arrested Stillions and charged her with four counts of felony child abuse without great bodily harm. Farley, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Stacie Smith, and former Kenwood Principal Angelyn Vaughan were also arrested and charged with multiple felony counts for failure to report suspected child abuse. The cases have not yet been brought to trial.

The grand jury criticized the district’s failure “during the investigation process or review” to report the allegations of abuse by Stillions to either the Florida Department of Children and Families or the Office of Professional Practices of the Department of Education.

It also chastised the district for failing to tell the parents of the child who was abused about either the allegations against Stillions or the investigation that was conducted.

Experience UWF Downtown Lecture The University of West Florida College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities will continue its 2017-18 Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series as Quinn Bauriedel, co-founder and co-artistic director of Pig Iron Theatre Company, presents “Public Theatre and the Act of Dissidence” on Tuesday, March 27 at the Historic Museum of Commerce, 201 East Zaragoza Street. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 6 p.m.

In 2016, Bauriedel examined Russian theatre practice during an Eisenhower Fellowship. Through this presentation, Bauriedel will offer modern and historical examples of Russian theatre-makers provoking civic dialogue and speaking to the populace in coded and layered language. He will also present his observations about what leads to actors and directors having a strong voice within Russian culture, generally, and having the responsibility to give voice to those who do not support the status quo, specifically.

For more information, visit uwf.edu/downtownlectures.

Service Academy Nights Congressman Matt Gaetz will host two Military Service Academy Nights to provide information regarding admission and nominations processes and a chance to meet and ask questions of representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and University ROTC programs.

Service Academy Nights will be held on Tuesday, March 27, at Pace High School, 4065 Norris Road, Pace, from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, March 29, at Niceville High School, 800 E. John Sims Parkway, Niceville from 6- 8 p.m.

Special guest speakers include Jason Crawford of Pensacola and Lt. General Brad Webb, Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command. Crawford served eight years in the U.S Army Infantry with tours in Baghdad, Bosnia, and Korea. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal x2, Army Achievement Medal x3, and Air Assault Badge. He is a founding member of Pensacola Young Professionals and an Inweekly Rising Star.

Lt. Gen. Brad Webb graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He is a command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours, including 117 combat hours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

The general has commanded the 20th Special Operations Squadron, the 352nd Special Operations Group, the 1st Special Operations Wing, the 23rd Air Force, Special Operations Command Europe and NATO Special Operations Headquarters.

Job Fairs CareerSource Escarosa has two job fairs planned in late March:

Public Safety Job Fair is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8790 Grow Drive. There are 300-plus position to be filled, including correctional officers, Florida Highway Patrol, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, FBI and security officers. No reservations required and no cost to attend.

Gulf Cable Informational Sessions and Hiring Events are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at Gulf Cable, 5710 Industrial Boulevard, Milton. Gulf Cable is seeking applicants to fill multiple full-time positions at its manufacturing facility. Individuals must pre-register for an informational session before the event at careersourceescarosa.com/gulfcable.

Applicants will be invited to tour the facility immediately after each session.