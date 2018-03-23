Girls To The Front

By Joani, Julie and Jennie

Unless you’ve been on a social media detox, you probably already know that March is Women’s History Month. But unless you really pay attention to bylines, you might not know that this month holds special significance around the Inweekly offices because our team is almost 80% female. Even though we make it a point year round to highlight women who are making and doing good things, we couldn’t let March come and go without celebrating properly.

So in honor of our latest favorite “holiday” Girl Gang Appreciation Day (which is Monday, March 26 in case you didn’t know) and Women’s History Month in general, a few of the Inweekly women decided to do a round up of some things we are currently obsessed with and the women who made them. From poets to singing sisters to Oprah, we like to think of all these women as part of our collective, super talented, extended girl gang and we hope you’re inspired to check them out. You’ll be better for it, trust us.

Cleo Wade

All hail the poet queen of self-love, self-care and self-respect. If you haven’t read her book “Heart Talk” yet, you need to. Same thing goes for her Instagram account. Poems, affirmations, mantras, collections of words that make you feel heard—no matter what you call her work, Wade’s words are bound to resonate with you on some level. And she’s been called “the Millennial Oprah”—what more do you need to know? cleowade.com

The girls at Gallery 1060

Seven out of the 11 artists at Gallery 1060 at First City Art Center are women (including one of our freelancers Julie McGrath). Each of these artists are spreading inspiration, motivation and creativity in their own unique way. But you don’t have to take our word for it, the gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday. firstcityart.org

Chloe x Halle

These ultra talented sisters are cool enough to be in Beyoncé’s girl gang, so of course they’re welcome members of ours. Their debut album, “The Kids Are Alright,” comes out this Friday (March 23) and it’s so rich and layered you’ll find yourself hitting rewind to listen to the lyrics because you were so caught up with the vocal harmonizing. We did this with the track ‘Fake’ at least four times. It’s just way too good for only one listen. chloexhalle.com

Chloe and Halle are also currently appearing on “Grown-ish” which is a “Black-ish” spin-off—starring another member of our dream girl gang Yara Shahidi—that you should 100% binge watch this weekend. freeform.go.com/shows/grown-ish

Zadie Smith

Given that she’s easily one of the greatest writers creating work right now, we’ve been devouring Smith’s latest book “Feel Free” since it came out last month. We’re going to be really sad when we finish it. But knowing that you’ll be reading it next, learning and laughing from her brilliant observations about Jay Z, makes us feel better. zadiesmith.com

Emily Weiss

We don’t even remember life before Boy Brow. That’s how dedicated we are to Weiss and her skincare/makeup brand Glossier. They are both a breath of fresh air in our over contoured, cover your “flaws” world. glossier.com

A Wrinkle In Time

Kids movie or not, we are totally here for Ava DuVernay and her big screen adaptation of the fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time.” There are so many reasons to celebrate this film—like the fact that DuVernay is the first woman of color to direct a film with a budget of $100 million-plus. She also killed the casting game by getting Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah herself to play the supernatural beings Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Which, respectively. And we can’t forget Storm Reid, who straight up stole our hearts as Meg.

Skimm’d From the Couch

If you start your mornings with the newsletter, The Skimm, then you should check out the empowering new podcast from Skimm founders, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg called Skimm’d From The Couch. Every Wednesday there’s a new episode featuring an interview with women who are changing how we see the world. Since the podcast dropped in February, they have interviewed Bumble founder Whitney Wolf Herd, Editor, author and CEO Tina Brown, Man Repeller herself Leandra Medine and Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani to name a few. It’s a great way to spend 20 minutes. You can find the podcast on iTunes.

Eryn Gilchrist

We don’t really know much about her yet, but we do know that last week 28-year-old Gilchrist made headlines for doing something we can all be we proud of: stepping up to defend another female. She was moved to get into the race for Maine’s 57th House District after the candidate running unopposed said some really ugly things (that we aren’t going to repeat here or anywhere) about teenage activist Emma Gonzalez. And that guy didn’t even wait a full week to drop out of the race once she got in.

Kayleen Schaefer

Because every girl who’s lucky enough to have at least one ride or die friend needs to read a book that dissects and praises the unique power of female friendships, we’re going to go ahead and say that Schaefer’s “Text Me When You Get Home” is a certified must-read. In it she interviews more than one hundred women and traces the shift in female loyalty through the lens of pop culture. Because in case you’ve forgotten, female friends on TV weren’t always as bad ass as Abbi and Ilana. kayleenschaefer.com

Wild Lemon

For a small town, Pensacola actually has a lot of amazing small businesses that are owned and operated by women. One of those businesses—Wild Lemon—is hosting a pizza party on Monday, March 26 to celebrate Girl Gang Appreciation Day. It’s $10 to attend and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Pace Center for Girls.

And not that they needed to do anything else to solidify their ultimate girl gang status, but Wild Lemon also hosts a monthly book club and their April pick is “Text Me When You Get Home.” If you’re interested in details, make sure you sign up for their newsletter. beawildlemon.com

Vampironica

There’s no shame in loving the teen CW drama “Riverdale.” Just like there’s no shame in being an adult and still reading Archie comics. Especially since the comics have become less kid friendly in recent years. On March 14, Archie comics released a new series called “Vampironica.” Yep, that’s right, the rich and beautiful Veronica Lodge is out for blood after she’s bitten by a centuries-old vampire. The new series is being written by brother and sister writing team Greg and Meg Smallwood. In a recent interview, Meg promises that we’ll see Veronica become a strong protagonist. “Get ready for Vampironica to slay with more than fashion,” she said. archiecomics.com/vampironica

M. Luana

You might have noticed M. Luana at last month’s FemFest selling prints of body positive portraits with the message “Every Body is a Good Body.” The local artist, illustrator and designer just started an Instagram account sharing an inside peek of her process, inspiration and gorgeous watercolor paintings. instagram.com/malloryluana

Hannah Jewell

No one should let Women’s History Month end without learning about at least one new female who did something special. That means Jewell’s book “She Caused a Riot: 100 Unknown Women Who Built Cities, Sparked Revolutions, and Massively Crushed It” came out at exactly the right time. And don’t worry, we aren’t recommending a boring, typical history book to you. This one is as hilarious as it is inspiring and you’ll finish it feeling like you have tons of new cool girls in your gang, including Jewell. hannahjewell.com