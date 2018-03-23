Come On, You Can Clean More Than Dishes

A Guide To Stepping Up Your Spring Cleaning Game

By Stephanie Sharp

Clocks have sprung forward, but while we wait for the weather to fully catch up to our spring fever, maybe it’s time to tackle the age-old tradition of spring cleaning. Whether you rent, own your home, live alone or with family or roommates, we all have the tendency to build a nest of cozy clutter during the colder months. Unless you’ve somehow mastered the Danish hygge trend, by the time you get an extra hour of daylight on your living situation, it can be a little alarming. Where do you even begin?

URGE TO PURGE

There some are cultural and religious roots to the idea of “spring cleaning”—like Nowruz, the Persian New Year or preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover or the Lenten altar-cleaning traditions of the Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches. These traditions share the sentiment of shaking off the dust of the previous year or periods of fasting to welcome a new season with gratitude and purity.

Even deeper than cultural traditions of cleaning up are the natural cycles of the seasons. With more light, our bodies break out of their melatonin-induced laziness and we can take full advantage of the brief period of pleasant weather before (you know, before it gets too hot to function) to air out our homes and sweep out the remnants of winter.

So if you’ve caught the tidy-up bug recently, blame it on the calendar and biology and check out this list of ideas for your seasonal deep clean. From traditional domestic chores to serious lifestyle shifts, this is the perfect time to shake up your home and make big changes.

OPTION 1: KonMari Method

Chances are, you’ve probably heard someone rave about “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and the KonMari method of cleaning/decluttering/organizing. This Japanese sensation is the brainchild of Marie Kondo, who asks practitioners to approach their “tidying event” with the discipline of a Zen master.

Armed with plenty of trash bags and the question, “Does it spark joy?” you too can categorically declutter your life and learn the proper way to fold shirts. The cult-like following of the KonMari method is drawn to the idea of having beautiful, meaningful belongings in a calm and tidy space.

A KonMari tidying event can be tricky to accomplish on your own and even more difficult to maintain, but the book offers great insights on why we cling to clutter and how to adjust your perspective on stuff as you go about a spring cleaning ritual.

THE LIFE CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP

By Marie Kondo

224 pages, Ten Speed Press

OPTION 2: Unf*ck Your Habitat

If you loved “Thug Kitchen,” you’ll love “Unf*ck Your Habitat” (UFYH). Started as a blog by Rachel Hoffman, UFYH is a real-life approach to helping people change their relationship to their messes. It’s an empathetic, funny and no-nonsense approach to developing a routine around cleaning and organizing for anyone who struggles with physical or mental health barriers to more radical trends like KonMari or minimalism. The mantra for UFYH? “You are better than your mess.”

The fundamentals of the UFYH method center around shorter sprints, either 20 or 45 minutes of work at a time, with planned breaks. But just because Hoffman’s approach doesn’t advocate for the more traditional marathon cleaning events doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of tough love. Getting serious about maintaining the spaces you clean by putting things away, not making excuses and just doing the work (barring physical or health limitations) are the big takeaways of the UFYH experience.

UNF*CK YOUR HABITAT: YOU’RE BETTER THAN YOUR MESS

By Rachel Hoffman

224 pages, St. Martin’s Griffi

OPTION 3: Swedish Death Cleaning

If you’re looking for a bigger “Why?” to motivate cleaning and decluttering this season, there’s a gentler, more compassionate approach to consider: Swedish death cleaning. Not to be confused with the Swedish death metal music scene, this slow easing into a mindset of minimalism has your loved ones in mind.

The idea is to start culling your clutter, sooner rather than later, so that when you die, your friends and family don’t have to take on the burden of your physical belongings as a part of their grief. Swedish death cleaning includes some minimalist-minded tendencies, such as regularly discarding things you don’t need, but also editing your personal effects as a part of the legacy you plan to leave behind when you pass on.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter

By Margareta Magnusson

128 pages, Scribner

OPTION 4: Classic Deep Clean

And if all of these methods feel like too much, just keep it simple and do what you know.

Picture this: it’s one of the last weekends before it’s officially #beachweather. The sun is shining, all the windows in the house are open and you’ve got an awesome playlist bumping while you’re hunting down every last dust bunny in your home.

Tradition (and Good Housekeeping magazine) suggests some serious TLC for the unsung heroes of modern home convenience once a year. Give your dishwasher, cabinets, oven and mattress their annual scrub downs to keep them in tip-top shape.

While you’re at, set aside a couple of days to roll up your sleeves and do all of the chores, even the ones you usually avoid. Not only will you start the season with your house smelling and looking amazing, but you’ll shorten your weekly chore time if you invest a couple of days into creating a clean slate.

Not loving the idea of spending an entire weekend up to your elbows in cleaning products? Set aside a chunk of cash to hire a professional cleaning service, then clear out and let them work their magic.